Randy Moss wears tie at Hall of Fame ceremony that honors black men and women killed in police shootings
Moss had the names of those killed written on his tie
On Saturday night, one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Randy Moss finished his illustrious career with 982 catches, 15,292 receiving yards, and 156 touchdowns, accumulated across 14 seasons with the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans, and 49ers. His enshrinement was well-deserved.
But Moss used his induction to draw attention to something more than his accomplishments.
Here's the tie Moss wore during his ceremony:
The names on Moss' tie -- Greg Gunn, Tamir Rice, Akai Gurley, Paul O'Neal, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Walter Scott, Sandra Bland, Akiel Denkins, Alton Sterling, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, and Brandon Glenn -- are those of 13 black men and women who have been killed by police over the past several years. On NFL Network, Moss explained why he decided to use this moment and this platform for this purpose.
"We all have kids," Moss said. "We've watched Spiderman before. Uncle Ben told Peter Parker, 'With great powers, comes great responsibility.' So, you asked me about my tie. We all know what's going on. You see the names on my tie. Being able to use a big platform like this here at the Hall of Fame ... What I wanted to be able to express with my tie is to let these families know that they're not alone. I'm not here voicing; but by these names on my tie, at a big platform -- it's the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- there's a lot of stuff going on in our country. I just wanted to let these family members know that they're not alone."
