You hear that? It's the sound of the 2025 NFL regular season inching closer. We'll get our football fix in the form of the Hall of Fame Game this week, and we're on the doorstep of the preseason, but that is merely the appetizer. The main course -- the regular season -- is on the horizon, and it can't get here soon enough.

Until we arrive in Philadelphia, where the Eagles will unveil their latest Super Bowl banner and play host to the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the new season, we're left to sit and wonder how everything will unfold. As is the case for every season that came before, there will be things that occur that we expected all along to happen. On the other side of the coin, however, are the wild-card scenarios that no one saw coming whatsoever.

Below, we're going to highlight 10 of the biggest wild cards entering the 2025 season and explain how they could shape the upcoming year depending on how they perform.

The selection of Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft was arguably the most shocking pick of the entire three-day spectacle. Now, Atlanta has fully turned the keys of the organization over to him, and the former Washington quarterback will enter his second season in the league as the full-time starter.

As he embarks on this 2025 campaign, he's a pretty polarizing prospect. If you look at his numbers from his three starts at the end of last season, you won't be blown away. He completed just 58% of his passes and had a passer rating of 78.9 over that stretch. Not exactly the type of production that provides a ton of optimism, right? Well, they don't tell the entire story. Penix did seem to pass the eye test when he was under center, even if the statistical production didn't jive with that perception. So, something will need to give.

If Penix is the first-round talent that the Falcons hoped he'd be when they took him No. 8 overall, they have a collection of skill-position players wo could make them a top-flight offense in the league. However, if he struggles to complete half of his passes like he did a year ago, Atlanta could be in the familiar QB purgatory they've been in ever since moving off of Matt Ryan.

9. Denver Broncos offense

There is a ton of hype surrounding the Broncos entering 2025, and for good reason. They are coming off a 2024 campaign where they made the playoffs in Year 1 of Bo Nix and spent the offseason improving both sides of the ball. Already, they had one of the best defenses in the league, but doubled down on that strength this offseason with additions like linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, along with first-round defensive back Jahdae Barron. Again, this is a unit that held opponents to the second-fewest yards per play in the league a year ago and the third-fewest points per game. On paper, they got better, which puts a ton of pressure on the Denver offense.

A year ago, Nix dazzled with 29 passing touchdowns en route to a 10-7 record. Will he be able to follow that up with a strong sophomore year? As for the backfield, it's a new cast of characters consisting of rookie RJ Harvey and veteran J.K. Dobbins. Will that group improve what was a middle-of-the-pack rushing attack from last season? Meanwhile, Evan Engram should solve their lack of production from the tight end spot, and Marvin Mims Jr. did seem to be unlocked down the stretch last season, creating even more weapons at the skill positions. But how does it all come together? If Sean Payton can get the offense humming and the defense holds as one of the top units in the league, Denver could be scary. If Nix endures a sophomore slump, however, and the run game is nonexistent, it could get messy.

8. San Francisco 49ers WR room

The San Francisco 49ers are primed for a bounce-back season. They were hit hard by injuries in 2024 and could never get the train back on the tracks, falling to a 6-11 record. Defensively, they saw an exodus of players like Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave and Charvarius Ward, who are departures they'll certainly need to absorb. However, an underrated concern for the Niners resides at the wide receiver position.

The club traded away Deebo Samuel to the Commanders this offseason, and Brandon Aiyuk -- who was paid $120 million on a four-year extension last summer -- is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered last season. That leaves Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall as the top two at the position if Aiyuk misses time during the regular season.

Jennings broke out in 2024 with 975 yards and six touchdowns last season, and Pearsall was a first-round pick in 2024, so they both are in theory of taking on the workload in a pinch to keep the offense afloat. However, there's also a world where San Francisco comes up a bit short at the position, which lowers their ceiling offensively.

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a 14-3 season in 2024, which was the second-highest win total in franchise history. Despite that, the franchise enters 2025 with a massive question mark at quarterback. After letting Sam Darnold -- who threw for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns last season -- walk in free agency, the organization is handing the offense over to 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy. The Michigan product was sidelined for his entire rookie season due to a knee injury, eliminating the possibility of him challenging Darnold for the starting job.

Fast forward to today, McCarthy is back to full strength and the unquestioned starter. While his status as QB1 isn't up for debate, how he'll perform once he's under center certainly is. Fortunately for McCarthy, the Vikings are arguably the best-equipped team in the NFL to usher in a young quarterback thanks to their elite skill-position players, sturdy offensive line, stout defense, and guru of a coach in Kevin O'Connell. That sets him up nicely to carry the baton from 2024 and maybe even bring the Vikings to new heights if he's as advertised. However, we won't truly know what Minnesota will/can be in 2025 until he's taking snaps.

6. Dallas Cowboys

All the attention in the NFC East is on the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, and rightfully so. After all, they were both in the NFC Championship a season ago, and the Eagles ended up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Philly and Washington should again be major players in the NFC, but if the pieces fall into place, so should the Cowboys.

On paper, there's a lot to like. Offensively, they have a quarterback in Dak Prescott, who finished second in MVP voting when he last played a full season in 2023. Meanwhile, Dallas finally found a running mate for CeeDee Lamb at the receiver spot, trading for George Pickens, adding a new element for the passing attack. Defensively, Micah Parsons (assuming he inks an extension) gives them arguably the best young pass rushers in the NFL. If Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel can get healthy, they have a fascinating one-two punch at corner. The ingredients are there for the Cowboys to continue having a top-tier passing offense and a feisty defense. Whether or not first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer can cook it up to a competitive football team, however, is anyone's guess at this juncture. But it's not out of the question that Dallas emerges as a serious player in the division, given the talent on the roster, provided it stays healthy.

5. Texans offensive line

Houston's offense took a massive step back in 2024, thanks in large part to lackluster play along the offensive line. Along with firing former OC Bobby Slowik, the Texans also revamped the line in an attempt to avoid C.J. Stroud being sacked 52 times like he did a year ago. Here's a side-by-side look at the Texans offensive line at the end of last season and what the projected starting unit is for 2025.

As you can see, the entire left side of the line is new, and if second-rounder Aireontae Ersery emerges throughout training camp, he could be another new face within this starting lineup. If the unit can improve the protection in front of Stroud, Houston's ceiling is tremendously high. After all, the Texans have an elite quarterback with a ton of weapons at the skill positions, coupled with a defense that has top-five upside. Their success hinges on whether or not Stroud is running for his life for the second year in a row.

The Chicago Bears did a tremendous job improving the roster around 2024 top pick Caleb Williams this offseason. After a rookie campaign where he was sacked a jaw-dropping 68 times, the club totally reshaped the interior of the offensive line with guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, along with center Drew Dalman. They also added tight end Colston Loveland and wideout Luther Burden III in the NFL Draft, giving him even more weapons. Defensively, they also added the likes of Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo along the defensive line.

Overall, this is a better roster, but how will it fare with Ben Johnson now steering the ship as its coach? Johnson arrived in Chicago as one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates over the last few years after a stellar tenure as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. While we all think Johnson will transition into being a good head coach, we don't know that. We've seen plenty of highly touted offensive coordinators ascend to the head coach spot only to struggle taking over the entire operation. If Johnson suffers a similar fate, the Bears will be back to square one. If he becomes the head coach that most of the NFL-watching world thinks he can be, the organization is on a serious rise, and maybe as soon as this season.

Could we seriously come up with a list of wild cards and NOT bring up Aaron Rodgers? The 41-year-old quarterback was the wild card of the 2025 offseason, and he'll continue to slot into this category once the regular season arrives. What kind of version of Rodgers is Pittsburgh getting? Is it the one that is coming off a 2024 season where he tallied career-worst marks in yards per attempt (6.7) and passer rating (90.5)? Or is it a more invigorated Rodgers, who is looking to go out with a bang in what could be his final season in the NFL?

Rodgers did seem to rekindle some of his magic down the stretch last season, so if it's that version the Steelers are getting, it could make them a dark horse in the AFC North.

Aaron Rodgers last season First seven games Last 10 games TD-INT 10-7 18-4 Passer rating 82.2 97.0

One of the interesting variables with Rodgers as he transitions to Pittsburgh is how he'll mesh with his skill-position players. During his tenure in New York, Rodgers leaned toward familiar faces like Davante Adams and Allen Lazard due to their rapport with the Green Bay Packers, and started to shy away from the likes of Garrett Wilson. Looking at the Steelers roster and there are no ex-Packers to speak of, so Rodgers will need to become fast friends with DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, and others, or else this offense will be a bit bumpy out of the gate.

I might be in the minority, but I loved the decision to sign Justin Fields for the New York Jets. At two years, $40 million, it's a low-risk move to see whether or not the former first-round pick can become the latest veteran quarterback to enjoy a late breakout like Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield and Darnold before him. If he does follow in those footsteps, the Jets could be the surprise team of 2025. They have a true No. 1 wideout in Wilson (who has a built-in relationship with Fields from their days at Ohio State), and a defense that was tied with Denver for second in the league a season ago in yards per play allowed. We've seen Fields make impact plays with his legs, and if he can develop as a passer, New York suddenly has a capable quarterback to pair with its stout defense. If he continues to struggle through the air, however, the Jets' ceiling will be lowered.

1. Bengals defense

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an offseason where they inked Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative extensions, keeping Joe Burrow's top-two pass catchers in-house for the foreseeable future. While they should be commended for that, Cincinnati still has major questions on the defensive side of the ball. The Bengals finally came to a resolution with first-round pass rusher Shemar Stewart on his rookie contract, but are still in limbo with fellow edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Despite coming off a league-leading 17.5 season in 2024, Hendrickson has been unable to get a respectable contract extension from the Bengals, leaving his future in doubt. That casts a big question over the Bengals and their prospects of getting back into the playoffs in 2025.

A year ago, the Bengals allowed 25.5 points per game, which ranked in the bottom third in the NFL. They were also third-worst in red zone efficiency as opposing offenses found the end zone on 67.9% of their trips into the red area. Those defensive deficiencies were the direct cause of missing the playoffs, as they were unable to win games even when the offense was piling up points. In 2024, Cincy lost six games where it scored at least 25 points (tied for the most in NFL history).

Points scored by Bengals 2024 Losses 38+ 2 (T-most in NFL history) 34+ 3 (T-most in NFL history) 33+ 4 (Most in NFL history) 25+ 6 (T-most in NFL history)

If that happens again in 2025, we'll likely see a similar result. However, if the Bengals can simply become an average defense, it could completely change the vibe around the organization, possibly as high as them being in the Super Bowl conversation.