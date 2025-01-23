The NFL head coaching vacancies are filling up fast. The Chicago Bears landed Ben Johnson, the New England Patriots hired Mike Vrabel, and the New York Jets got Aaron Glenn to fill their vacancies.

That's three of the seven openings filled. The New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys still have head coaching vacancies, and each of them have discussed at least one of the top-10 head coaching candidates remaining.

Who are the 10 best candidates left after Johnson, Glenn and Vrabel were hired? These are the top names remaining:

10. Steve Spagnuolo

Current position: Defensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

The 65-year old Spagnuolo is getting interviews to become a head coach again after winning three Super Bowls commanding the Chiefs defense. Spagnuolo is one of the greatest defensive coordinators in NFL history, but his track record as a head coach is a lot to be desired.

Spagnuolo is 11-41 in his career as a head coach, and is a much better fit as a coordinator. Perhaps a second opportunity would benefit Spagnuolo.

9. Brian Schottenheimer

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have a second interview with Schottenheimer, who would be a first-time head coach if hired. The 51-year-old Schottenheimer wasn't the play caller in Dallas, yet helped the Cowboys have the top-ranked scoring offense in 2023 and had a top-10 scoring offense in four of the past five seasons he's been an offensive coordinator.

The son of Marty Schottenheimer, Brian has the pedigree and experience to succeed in the league (been coaching in NFL for 25 years). All the years as a coordinator -- was one for four different teams -- may be a deterrent at this stage of his career.

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles

Moore has been the play caller for the Eagles for just one season, and has orchestrated a historic season from Saquon Barkley and the Eagles offensive line. The passing game struggles and coordination with Jalen Hurts are a concern, but the 35-year-old Moore has a top-10 offense in four of his six seasons as an offensive coordinator.

Moore is one of the top young assistants in the game, yet may need some more seasoning in Philadelphia.

7. Liam Coen

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coen has risen among the top assistants due to his work with Baker Mayfield in his one season in Tampa. Mayfield completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns to 16 interceptions in his one season under Coen as the Buccaneers play caller.

Revitalizing his NFL coaching career in Tampa, Coen had a top-five scoring offense with the Buccaneers this year. The 39-year-old may need another year in Tampa, but his work with quarterbacks has significantly helped his prospects of landing a head coaching job.

6. Brian Flores

Current position: Defensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings

Flores is likely to get another opportunity as head coach, based on his track record as the Vikings defensive coordinator and his success in turning the Miami Dolphins around before his controversial firing. The Vikings became a top-five scoring defense in just two years under Flores, who is one of the most aggressive play callers in the game.

Flores was 24-25 in Miami with two winning seasons before his firing, not bad for a coach who accelerated a rebuild that looked dire for the franchise in 2019. He's on the verge of landing another job.

5. Kliff Kingsbury

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Washington Commanders

In just one season in Washington, Kingsbury's work as the offensive play caller and development of Jayden Daniels has him in line to become a head coach again. The Commanders had a top-five scoring offense while Daniels had one of the best rookie seasons in history -- at any position.

Kingsbury was 28-37-1 in his four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, but has proven he's an innovator on offense and avenged the narrative his offenses struggle in the second half. A second head coaching opportunity may be coming, as Kingsbury is a hot candidate.

4. Mike McCarthy

Current position: None

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach is one of the top candidates available, and has one of the most accomplished track records of the candidates. McCarthy is 174-112-2 in his 18 seasons as a head coach, with an 11-11 playoff record and a Super Bowl title.

The Bears passed on McCarthy in favor of Ben Johnson, but the Saints are interested in bringing McCarthy in. Is McCarthy's offense a thing of the past? Has McCarthy's play calling become stale? Perhaps, but his culture building has been paramount toward getting franchises to the playoffs. He'll have his pick of where he wants to go.

3. Todd Monken

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Monken should be getting even more recognition as a head coaching candidate based on his work with Lamar Jackson over the last two years. Jackson won league MVP last season and is on the verge of winning the award again after throwing for 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions this year.

The Ravens had a top-five scoring offense in both years under Monken, along with the top rushing offense. The 58-year-old Monken is one of the best play callers in football.

2. Pete Carroll

Current position: None

There aren't many coaches available who are more accomplished than Carroll, who won a Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks and won two NFC championships there. Carroll sports a 170-120-1 record with 11 playoff wins in 18 seasons with three different teams.

Carroll may be 73 years old, but has the energy of a man half his age. He still relates to players well and is an excellent fit for a rebuilding team.

1. Joe Brady

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills

The best candidate on the board is the one who turned Josh Allen from a turnover machine to one of the smartest quarterbacks in the game. Working with less talent on offense than most of the candidates, the Bills had the No. 2 scoring offense in 2024 -- putting up 30.9 points a game.

At just 35 years old, Brady is the play caller that would be the top get for any of the head coaching vacancies. His offense isn't innovative, but Brady calls a great game and is excellent with quarterbacks.