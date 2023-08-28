In the NFL, where quarterbacks reign supreme, basically every starter not named Patrick Mahomes has something to prove. Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen are still hunting trophies. Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson are looking for playoff runs of their own. First-round picks like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are aiming to justify their draft pedigree.

Some signal-callers are under substantially more pressure than others, however. Whether due to dwindling job security, injury setbacks, a lofty contract or other circumstances, these 10 QBs may have the most to prove entering the 2023 season:

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 66.7 YDs 195 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 9.29 View Profile

The time was ripe for Aaron Rodgers to find fresh scenery, but that doesn't mean there's any less pressure on Love to deliver now that a future Hall of Famer has walked out the door. His arrival as a 2020 first-round pick is what set Rodgers' eventual split into motion, and yet he enters the QB1 role having started just a single game in his first three years. We know Love has an electric arm. Now is his chance to prove he belongs as the next long-term face of the franchise.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 Att 160 Yds 1143 TD 8 FL 2 View Profile

The 2021 first-rounder has nothing to prove as a runner and almost everything to prove as a passer. In some ways, that's reminiscent of Jalen Hurts, who took a seismic leap for the Eagles in 2022, although Fields' weapons are a bit less formidable. The Ohio State product does have an improved supporting cast, so it's up to him to show his downfield decision-making has improved. If he can be even average through the air, he should have Chicago duking it out in the NFC North.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 67.1 YDs 1374 TD 13 INT 4 YD/Att 8.08 View Profile

Mr. Irrelevant has sold Kyle Shanahan -- enough for 49ers brass to auction Trey Lance just two years after drafting him No. 3 overall -- but it's important to remember the 23-year-old has amassed just eight career starts, including the playoffs. San Francisco is betting big on his continued development, and if somehow he doesn't pan out or prove healthy following elbow rehab, the Sam Darnold reclamation project is already underway behind the scenes.

Baker Mayfield TB • QB • #6 CMP% 60.0 YDs 2163 TD 10 INT 8 YD/Att 6.46 View Profile

Tom Brady's sluggish 2022 sendoff may have lowered the bar for his successor, but still, it's not easy to fill such a superstar's shoes. And for Mayfield, this might very well be his last shot at redemption. We know the former No. 1 pick has moxie, but after bouncing between the Browns, Panthers and Rams since 2022, he'll need something close to a career season to prove he belongs as one of the NFL's 32 starting QBs.

Desmond Ridder ATL • QB • #9 CMP% 63.5 YDs 708 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 6.16 View Profile

Atlanta essentially did everything but upgrade the QB spot this offseason, making big investments at running back and across the defense. Coach Arthur Smith's commitment to old-school, run-first offense could shield Ridder as it did Marcus Mariota to start 2022, but at some point, it's going to be on the second-year QB to elevate the Falcons in a wide-open division. The 2022 third-rounder was passable, if unspectacular, in four starts to close his rookie season.

Sam Howell WAS • QB • #14 CMP% 57.9 YDs 169 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 8.89 View Profile

Few teams have had a steadier revolving door at QB in recent history, and now coach Ron Rivera might be betting his job on Howell despite the 2022 fifth-rounder starting a single Week 18 game as a rookie. To be fair, Howell has had a promising summer, showcasing a live arm and pocket mobility. But he's still got lots to prove, following in the footsteps of one stopgap starter after another. New team ownership will be watching closely as he attempts to make Washington a surprise contender.

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.2 YDs 2997 TD 14 INT 11 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

Entering Year 3, the former first-rounder is close to a total question mark in terms of long-term value, even though he's started all but three games since arriving. Hindered by poor protection and offensive design in 2022, Jones now has a new coordinator in Bill O'Brien, albeit a similarly plodding setup as Bill Belichick leans on the defense. For New England to return to the Tom Brady days of playoff contention, he needs to be dynamite as an on-script pocket passer.

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 58.2 YDs 1102 TD 7 INT 5 YD/Att 6.48 View Profile

The Browns basically gave up everything -- premium draft picks, a record amount of guaranteed money, public approval -- to land Watson from the Texans amid the QB's infamous off-field concerns. Once he was back from suspension in 2022, he looked mostly listless. With coach Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat, this feels like the year we'll learn whether Watson is still a top-10 talent or has, for whatever reason, truly become a shell of his former self. Everything's riding on his trajectory.

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3548 TD 25 INT 8 YD/Att 8.87 View Profile

Tagovailoa's career has been an endless debate. The former No. 5 overall pick finally grew as a downfield passer to open 2022 under new coach Mike McDaniel, only for injury concerns to rear their head harder than ever before. We know he can throw a tight spiral in traffic, but entering the penultimate year of his rookie contract, it's fair to wonder if Tagovailoa can win as a consistent off-script QB, let alone stay on the field after multiple concussions. With all-star weapons, the time is now for a prove-it performance.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 60.5 YDs 3524 TD 16 INT 11 YD/Att 7.3 View Profile

Imagine describing this to Seahawks fans just a few years ago. A perennial MVP projection during a 10-year run as Seattle's ever-poised dual threat, the former Super Bowl champion crashed to Earth in his 2022 Broncos debut. Now, with new coach Sean Payton running the show, it's now or never for Wilson to redeem himself as a rhythm passer. Denver can get out of his massive contract without losing money by designating him a post-June 1 cut in 2024.