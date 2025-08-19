A year ago, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Rams edge rusher Jared Verse, tight end Brock Bowers and other rookies quickly asserted themselves as being among the best at their respective positions. Those three, as well as Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye were named to the Pro Bowl.

Where would the Eagles have been without rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean? Would a veteran have been in position to intercept Patrick Mahomes' pass and return it for a touchdown in the Super Bowl the way DeJean did?

Rookies make an impact every year, and 2025 will be no different. Who will those players be? To flesh out the exercise, the intent is to project which players will make the greatest impact on overall team success rather than being an attempt to project individual accolades.

Here are the 10 players CBSSports.com settled upon, in order, from least impactful to most impactful:

10. EDGE Mykel Williams

There has been some atrophy to the San Francisco defensive line since Robert Saleh was last there. DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead are gone. The franchise has cycled through options opposite edge rusher Nick Bosa. They were below average in team pressure rate last season, according to TruMedia, which led to wholesale changes along its front.

San Francisco drafted Williams in the first round and traded for Bryce Huff, in addition to drafting two defensive tackles. Growing pains are likely, but some combination of those players should lead to improved play up front, which may bring the 49ers back to near Super Bowl form.

9. EDGE Abdul Carter

Why is the No. 3 overall selection not higher on this list? New York has Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence. The team pressure rate, according to TruMedia, ranked No. 16, but was much closer to the top than the bottom. Carter will unquestionably raise the ceiling and likely the floor of that operation, but how much in regards to team success?

8. S Nick Emmanwori

It is clear that coach Mike Macdonald is building his Seahawks defense in the image of Baltimore, albeit with a lower ceiling. Linebacker Ernest Jones was brought in as his Roquan Smith. The hope is that Emmanwori, at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, is his version of Kyle Hamilton. Emmanwori has been moved around the formation this preseason to give the opposition a different look and allow his length to muddy pass windows.

7. OT Josh Simmons

Over the past six years, Kansas City has won three Super Bowls and appeared in two others. Offensive line play has been a contributing factor in those losses. Former Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney had to slide out to tackle during last season's postseason run, which negatively impacted the run game, in particular.

The hope is that Simmons can bring stability to that position. If that ends up being the difference in winning or losing the Super Bowl, a rookie is hardly capable of making a greater impact.

6. RB Omarion Hampton

Coach Jim Harbaugh is perfectly content to play disciplined defense and run the football to grind out a 20-17 victory. They maximized that strategy with J.K. Dobbins and addressed the long-term viability of that plan with the selection of Hampton. Hampton is a bigger, physical runner who will allow Los Angeles to play a particular style of football. Having an effective player in that role allows the offense to maintain a high floor while potentially raising the ceiling.

It would not be a surprise to see either or both Tre Harris and Keandre Lambert-Smith make an impact for this team as well.

5. WR Matthew Golden

Why would Green Bay buck decades of history to address a position fans thought featured great depth? Coach Matt LaFleur clearly felt that the team was lacking a difference maker who could open the field for Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft and others. The Packers are known for their run game, but LaFleur has now collected all the pieces to the offensive puzzle.

Golden has shown steady improvement throughout his collegiate career and is now looking to become the best version of himself as a professional.

4. RB RJ Harvey

The benefit of watching Sean Payton's coaching career develop through the years is that it informs his tendencies and personnel preferences. Tight ends and pass-catching running backs have been instrumental in offensive success, so the franchise brought in Evan Engram and Harvey, respectively.

Harvey is a springy runner who averaged 11.8 yards on 61 collegiate receptions. He is a big play waiting to happen and a boon to Bo Nix avoiding a sophomore slump.

The idea that Hunter is going to be a full-time two-way player in the NFL has been watered down during training camp. He was listed as a second-team cornerback and has been held out for a soft tissue injury. There is no question Hunter is going to be an impactful player, and focusing on offense could allow him to unlock Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense, which is the key to team success in 2025.

2. RB Ashton Jeanty

When Josh Jacobs departed Las Vegas last offseason, the Raiders' depth chart was lacking in household names. They averaged the second-lowest yards post-contact (2.49) and avoided the lowest number of tackle attempts in the run game (49) in 2024, per TruMedia. Coach Pete Carroll wants to identify as a run-heavy offense, and a talent like Jeanty allows him to execute.

Expectations are high for Jeanty entering his rookie campaign. Six running backs have been drafted in the top 10 overall dating back to 2015. Those players averaged 235.17 carries for 1,082.5 yards and 8.5 touchdowns as rookies.

Jeanty is a shifty player who should help the franchise avoid settling in the basement of tackle attempts avoided yet again. However, his contributions extend to the pass game as well. In 2023, he caught 43 passes without a drop for 569 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to being an effective blocker.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly should be able to move him around the formation, along with tight end Brock Bowers, to create explosive opportunities.

1. QB Cameron Ward

Tennessee finished last season with the worst record in the NFL. Quarterback injuries and poor decision-making led to that result. History has shown that rookie quarterback play is volatile, but fans have witnessed Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud lead their franchises to a higher ceiling in consecutive seasons.

If Ward's performance leads to even three more victories, then there should be no more impactful rookie in the NFL. The Titans had a league-high 34 turnovers last season, and quarterbacks were directly responsible for 25.