We're about halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and first-year head coaches have been responsible for some of the biggest storylines to date. Between Nathaniel Hackett's wayward team-up with Russell Wilson to Brian Daboll's surprise rejuvenation of the Giants, the newcomers on the sidelines could end up shaping the playoff picture as well.

Ten different teams have new head coaches this year -- 11 if you count the Panthers, who are now overseen by interim Steve Wilks -- but only five of those hires had not been a head coach before. Of those five, which rookie deserves the most respect thus far? Let's take stock.

Note: Offensive and defensive ranks are by points scored/allowed per game.

5. Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos)

Record: 3-5 | Point Differential: -11 | Offense: 31st | Defense: 2nd

Nathaniel Hackett, left USATSI

The one thing Hackett has going for him is a suffocating defense with legit building blocks at every level. With such talent there, it's a shame the former Packers offensive coordinator can't muster much of anything on his preferred side of the ball. Teaming up with Russell Wilson was supposed to make Denver a contender; instead, his plodding old-school "attack" has literally been one of the least efficient and explosive in the NFL. His situational decision-making has only exacerbated the issues. Unless Wilson permanently rediscovers the touch, confidence and mobility that made him a 10-year Seattle star, Hackett easily feels like the safest bet among first-time coaches to go one-and-done.

4. Matt Eberflus (Bears)

Record: 3-5 | Point Differential: -26 | Offense: 23rd | Defense: 19th

All things considered, the ex-Colts defensive coordinator has probably gotten more from his personnel than expected. Recently empowering OC Luke Getsy to turn young quarterback Justin Fields loose as a runner, Eberflus has overseen an increasingly competent offense despite general manager Ryan Poles postponing actual investment in that side of the ball until 2023. His "D," meanwhile, should only improve in time as youngsters like Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon settle in. A proper evaluation on his long-term prospects probably won't come until Fields has a legit supporting cast with which to compete.

3. Mike McDaniel (Dolphins)

Record: 5-3 | Point Differential: -14 | Offense: 16th | Defense: 22nd

Mike McDaniel Getty

McDaniel's unique brand of intelligence and transparency was always bound to put some juice in Miami, and he's weathered a lot of noise -- NFL sanctions on team ownership, the Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy, etc. -- to assemble one of the feistiest groups in the league. Tagovailoa, in particular, has played not only with added weaponry but newfound authority under his watch. Discipline has been an issue at times, as has a battle-tested defense, but all in all, Dolphins fans should be optimistic about the way McDaniel has tapped into his players' strengths to put up an immediate fight in a competitive AFC East.

2. Kevin O'Connell (Vikings)

Record: 6-1 | Point Differential: +29 | Offense: 10th | Defense: 14th

In one sense, all O'Connell had to do to be a step up from the Mike Zimmer regime was play off his personnel, especially on offense, where Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook give Minnesota some of the splashiest skill talent in the league. The former QB has done more, though, truly cultivating buy-in from both sides of the ball, particularly a "D" led by savvy vets like Jordan Hicks, Za'Darius Smith and Patrick Peterson; and proving he's got the mettle of a leader -- navigating close games, keeping his foot on the gas when appropriate, etc. It remains to be seen if his occasionally streaky offense can deliver on the big stage, against real contenders, but the early returns on Minnesota's short- and long-term trajectory are promising.

1. Brian Daboll (Giants)

Record: 6-2 | Point Differential: +6 | Offense: 21st | Defense: 9th

Brian Daboll USATSI

Sunday's loss to Seattle may well be indicative of the truth beneath the surface: the Giants are overperforming, destined to be spoilers more than contenders until new GM Joe Schoen can go a spending spree to upgrade premium positions. New York, after all, has yet to win a single game by more than one score. But even six wins on the year would've been a passable debut for Daboll, considering their dearth of proven star power. Regardless of whether Daniel Jones is the future at QB, Daboll has squeezed all he can out of the youngster, as well as a revived Saquon Barkley; and his chippy nature has rubbed off on the defense, too. Daboll, more than anyone else in the building, appears responsible for the G-Men's return to relevance.