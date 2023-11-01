We're halfway through the 2023 NFL season, and most of this year's new head coaches are just trying their best to stay afloat, combining for an 11-27 record entering Week 9. It's not uncommon, of course, for new staffs to endure growing pains.

But how might we rank the rookie coaches through their first half of regular-season action? Excluding the Broncos' Sean Payton and the Panthers' Frank Reich, both of whom have held head coaching positions in the past, here's how we'd sort the new guys roaming the sidelines after eight weeks on the job:

3. Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals)

Record: 1-7 | Offense Rank: 21 | Defense Rank: 26

No one expected Arizona to contend with such an understocked roster, so the Cardinals opening 2023 with a pair of one-score games was relatively impressive. On top of that, journeyman backup Joshua Dobbs actually flashed dual-threat promise as a last-minute fill-in for the injured Kyler Murray. The shine of their grit has since worn off a bit, with Dobbs benched for rookie Clayton Tune and Gannon's defense surrendering 31+ points three times in October alone. Kyler Murray could return at quarterback soon, but he'll still be working with a makeshift supporting cast. That speaks more to the personnel than the coaching, but only three other teams have a worse point differential (-62), so it's hard to crown the ex-Eagles defensive coordinator at this time.

2. Shane Steichen (Colts)

Record: 3-5 | Offense Rank: 8 | Defense Rank: 28

If the Colts purely wanted offensive results by tapping the Eagles' previous coordinator as their new head man, well, they're getting their wish. Steichen barely got a complete, healthy game from rookie Anthony Richardson before injuries cut the QB's dynamic debut short. But Steichen leaned into Richardson's elite mobility to keep Indianapolis feistier than expected, and his work with replacement QB Gardner Minshew has been even more impressive, with the Colts upsetting the Ravens and threatening the otherwise stingy Browns and Saints in back-to-back weeks. Only six other teams have scored more points per game. The issue has been shepherding defensive prowess, as Indy is also surrendering more points than anyone.

Record: 3-4 | Offense Rank: 17 | Defense Rank: 19

If Gannon's occasionally keeping the Cardinals competitive and Steichen's helping the Colts move the ball like clockwork, Ryans is captaining more of a balanced attack. It helps that rookie QB C.J. Stroud has been a revelation, offering veteran-level pocket poise to transcend an overlooked O-line. But Ryans' defense has also far exceeded expectations, pairing youth and veteran rentals to embarrass clubs like the Jaguars and Steelers, ranking No. 7 in points allowed per game (18.3) and registering as borderline top 10 against the run. Houston may be a year away from a legitimate playoff run, but Ryans is getting the most out of a transitioning lineup, which should give a long-troubled franchise plenty of hope for the long term.