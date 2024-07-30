Some NFL teams have elite quarterbacks. Others, not so much. But which of the league's eight divisions boast the most collective talent under center? In other words, which divisions are most entertaining according to their combined star power at signal-caller? And which ones figure to be most competitive?

We've ranked all eight, from least to best, as the 2024 NFL season approaches:

8. NFC South

Getty Images

It's no coincidence that this division is generally considered the weakest of the eight. Cousins is steady as they come as a gutsy and mechanically sound pocket passer, but he's going on 36, coming off a serious injury and just acclimating to a new lineup. Mayfield is endlessly scrappy but has yet to string together reliable seasons. Carr is resilient but streaky, still searching for a big-game run. And Young, while poised, is still a major projection coming off a sluggish debut in a cratering supporting cast. Bet on any one of these at your own risk.

7. AFC West

Getty Images

Talk about a top-heavy quartet. Mahomes is already Hall of Fame-bound after his third Super Bowl title in five years, an annual standard-setter whether slinging it deep or slugging it out when it matters most. He's never not a fun watch. Herbert remains a pristine prototype, with a laser arm and elite size from the pocket, even if quizzical coaching has helped sink his late-year resume. The rest is anyone's guess: O'Connell showed grit as a rookie-year fill-in but could be unseated by Gardner Minshew. And Nix, despite efficient college experience, is a total unknown. You can pretty safely call this a two-horse race.

6. AFC South

Getty Images

Call this the Division of Young Upside/Question Marks. Stroud is looking to meet MVP expectations after a stunningly dynamic debut, in which he both controlled the ball and pushed it downfield with a veteran's authority. Lawrence is looking to live up to a hefty new contract after three seasons mixed with tantalizing passing zip and curious decision-making. Both Levis and Richardson have the size, style and attitudes of Josh Allen-esque difference-makers, albeit with precious little experience and injury concerns. If all stay healthy, the potential for fireworks is immense.

5. NFC North

USATSI

This group has undergone serious change in personnel and/or opinion. Love finished his first gig as a starter with one of the most lively arms in the NFL, promising Green Bay another big-time gunslinger. Goff may have off-script limitations but has fully rejuvenated himself, going from Rams castoff to tough figurehead of maybe the league's most balanced offense. Darnold may be a placeholder for chill rookie J.J. McCarthy, but with a solid arm in a sturdy setup, he could be due for career marks. Williams has yet to take an NFL snap but boasts natural play-making pizzazz. In a year's time, this division could skyrocket.

4. NFC East

Getty Images

Another top-heavy unit, but with a bit more proven production up top and a bit more upside at the cellar. Hurts was more mercurial as a field-reader in the follow-up to his MVP bid, but he's shown he's got Super Bowl-caliber mettle, tough running and downfield touch. Prescott lacks such a postseason resume, but is consistently one of the NFL's savviest all-around pocket passers. Jones has mostly been a turnover/injury magnet amid New York's perpetual rebuild but at least has led a playoff run as a ball-control dual threat. Daniels raises concerns due to his wiry frame, but could add major electricity. Book at least two of these for a playoff bid.

3. NFC West

Getty Images

The "Just Win" division. OK, maybe it only applies up top, but Purdy has been close to inevitable as San Francisco's improbably sterling point guard, showcasing both efficiency and play-extending athleticism to go 21-6, including playoffs, as a No. 1. Stafford may be nearing the end due to his injury history, but retains a cannon three years after taking the Rams the distance. Smith still battles to be consistent, but has shown a knack for crunch-time darts. And Murray, though often erratic through the air, is still elusive and finally has some building blocks at his disposal. This division could be tight in real life.

2. AFC East

Getty Images

The boom-or-bust division. Even with an overhauled receiving corps, Allen is a one-man wrecking crew, possessing unmatched flair as a rugged scrambler and deep-ball launcher. Rodgers has major medical concerns coming off a serious injury going on 41, but it's hard to deny his craftiness as a precision thrower, especially in a talented lineup. Tagovailoa relies heavily on timing, still looking to prove himself on the big stage, but is one of the league's finest pinpoint passers. And Brissett, while better suited for bench duties, is at least a serviceable bridge to rookie Drake Maye. You might find three Pro Bowlers in this group alone.

1. AFC North

Getty Images

Which other division, besides the Mahomes-weighted AFC West, boasts a top two with a combined two NFL MVPs and three conference championship bids? Burrow has to stay upright to stay relevant, but when healthy, he's been arguably the coolest touch passer under the brightest lights, this side of Mahomes. Jackson remains a home-run threat every time he moves, and his aerial operation was also steadier in 2023. Watson is a walking red flag, thanks to unpredictable availability, but he's at least shown flashes of his vintage Pro Bowl self. Wilson is a different athlete than he was at the peak of his championship era, and he may well give way to the more electric Justin Fields, but has tons of experience. This division, and its quarterbacks, can get ugly. But they almost always make for tough outs.