Debating NFL quarterbacks is an inevitable, adventurous and, ultimately, complicated exercise. No other position dictates more conversation at this level of football. No position gets more credit for a team's success, and no position gets more heat for a team's failure. Many people overstate the quarterback's importance relative to the rest of the team; some understate it. No matter what, people are always talking!

So how on Earth are we to determine which of the NFL's current quarterbacks are actually worthwhile, let alone the best of the best? Numerical rankings are fun and easy to scan (and shred to pieces), but sometimes a more instructive measure is sorting starters by tiers, lumping crops of signal-callers into broader categories, deeming them either special, passable or replaceable.

At the end of the day, no assessment of quarterbacks is complete without proper consideration for what surrounds said quarterbacks. No matter what the loudest folks scream on social media or in your living room, a quarterback is often only as good as the help around him; this is a team sport, for crying out loud, which is why Patrick Mahomes -- a future Hall of Famer and one of the most accomplished to ever play the position -- just got shellacked in the Super Bowl by a team known for running the football.

As we approach the 2025 campaign, however, there are lines that can be drawn -- some firm, some fuzzier -- to separate the kinds of quarterbacks most teams would prefer from the kinds most try to avoid. This is our best attempt at drawing those lines, knowing full well that certain players will prove us wrong -- or let us down -- when the real games begin, pockets collapse, and the NFL's storylines are confirmed or rewritten:

Tier 1: Transcendent Talents (6)

These are the quarterbacks that teams dream of deploying. The faces of the modern NFL. The diamonds that most organizations try -- and fail -- to unearth. How did they reach this rare and prestigious pedestal? By possessing either unmatched physical gifts, proven championship-level resolve, or both. Give them a mildly supportive setup, and it's only a matter of time until you win big games.

Mahomes isn't the gold standard of contemporary quarterbacking so much as the sole member of an exclusive kind of signal-calling. His heroics, of course, were nowhere to be found in his last outing, a Super Bowl LIX embarrassment. But the Kansas City Chiefs wouldn't have even sniffed the big game (again) if not for his penchant for moving the chains when it matters most. Once a big-play machine, he now masters the game on the margins.

If Mahomes is Mr. Inevitable in the AFC, then Allen is the conference's steadiest runner-up fronting the Buffalo Bills. He embraced a slightly reduced role to better control the ball during his NFL MVP season, but his superpower is still the fact he can fire his cannon of an arm or just plow through a defense at a moment's notice.

Not so unlike Allen, the Baltimore Ravens star has frequently played second fiddle to Mahomes, but not for lack of unteachable physical gifts. The two-time MVP has upped his aerial efficiency in back-to-back years under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and the rest of the NFL fears his effortless electricity on the ground.

Burrow's endured some rocky stretches with the Cincinnati Bengals, missing big chunks of time due to injury and watching a 43-touchdown showcase go to waste in 2024. That doesn't change the fact he's one of the best pure passers in the game, hitting close to 69% of his darts for his career. His poise and precision are elite.

Some will question his ranking solely because his passing marks have never been gaudy. "Pretty" isn't what defines Hurts on the field, however; the man just gets results. Whether with timely downfield lobs to his playmakers or rugged situational rushing, No. 1 on the Philadelphia Eagles sets the tone with freakish composure.

His sample size is small, yes, but Daniels enjoyed one of the finest debuts in NFL history as the new face of the Washington Commanders. A smooth cruiser on the ground and a crisp flick-of-the-wrist weapon letting it rip, he was also unflappable under bright lights, taking a squad of overachieving vets to the doorstep of a Super Bowl.

Tier 2: Borderline Stars (8)

Consider these quarterbacks the silver standard. They may not consistently match the star power or reach the stage of the position's elite (or perhaps they're just aging out of such a category). Therefore they find themselves a touch more dependent on their surroundings. Still, when push comes to shove, you'd rather have one of these arms than not, either for the upside or the track record. Give them a golden setup, and a title run is possible.

Big No. 9 was maybe the toughest to place of all quarterbacks. When he's on, he's a game-changer, using a rocket arm and super savviness to elevate Sean McVay's already-potent Los Angeles Rams attack. The concern lies with the mileage; issues of durability or streakiness have a tendency to intensify this deep into a career.

Creating something out of nothing isn't his strong suit, and his turnover spree to close 2024 evoked memories of his skittish finish with the Rams, but Goff has also proven to be an increasingly efficient point guard for the Detroit Lions' all-star weaponry. A clean pocket means he's capable of shepherding a shootout with anyone.

The physical fragility of the San Francisco 49ers finally got to Purdy in Year 3, when his struggles playing from behind were clearer than ever. Still, this kid is a Kyle Shanahan favorite for good reason. He's a wily and underrated play-extender, he isn't afraid to let it fly, and his collectedness took him to the biggest stage before.

Can he protect the ball and himself? Those are the only real questions with Love, who possesses one of the NFL's most impressive arms. Bumps and bruises to both he and his receivers helped halt the Green Bay Packers in 2024, but if Love can properly manage his inner Brett Favre, he's got the tools and the system to win big.

One of the NFL's most curious cases of both talent and production failing to net meaningful victories, Herbert is a total package with a zippy arm and on-field restraint; he threw just three picks in his first year under coach Jim Harbaugh. His issue has been taking over when he's needed most, with an ugly 0-2 playoff slate to date.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys captain might be the new face of the "really good, but maybe not great" crop of familiar quarterbacks. He can air it out with the best of them, doing all the little things well inside the pocket, but Prescott, who's missed extensive time in three of his last five years, is still in search of a defining postseason run.

A comeback story for his time, Mayfield still possesses some of the same reckless abandon that saw him bounce between three teams from 2021-2022. Yet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have adopted his scrappiness mostly for the better. He throws himself into trouble, but his 77 passing scores since 2023 (including playoffs) are no joke.

His authoritative 2023 debut was almost as jarring as his 2024 regression, which saw his touch and timing dip amid a banged-up supporting cast. Stroud is a grounded locker-room leader, though, and his ability to thread the needle to all levels of the field means he's primed to get the Houston Texans back in rhythm in Year 3.

Tier 3: Promising Prospects (4)

The mystery is the blessing (and potential curse) here. None of these quarterbacks has played more than a single season, and one has yet to take an NFL snap. Because of both raw ability and encouraging infrastructure, however, they are poised for noticeable leaps, perhaps all the way into the playoff picture.

The seasoned Oregon product quietly approached 30 passing scores in Year 1 under Sean Payton, while excelling as a play-extender with his legs. The question is, can he make a leap with the Denver Broncos' pass weapons, and/or better manage the ball as Payton leans deeper into the ground game and defense?

The No. 1 pick of a deep 2024 quarterback class, Williams was colorful, if erratic, in a debut under shaky coaching. His supercharged arm and freestyling skills stand to benefit from Ben Johnson's takeover on the sidelines, plus a newly fortified front featuring All-Pro Joe Thuney. Can he contain himself when he must?

Everything about the Minnesota Vikings suggests he's in for a cool debut after missing 2024 due to knee surgeries: head coach Kevin O'Connell, a Justin Jefferson-led skill group and an exotic defense promise elite support. Fans may have inflated expectations after journeyman Sam Darnold won 14 games a year ago.

The New England Patriots didn't ruin Maye's confidence or mobility despite surrounding the rookie with measly protection and weapons in 2024. Now the North Carolina product has Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels calling the shots, with added support across the lineup. A solid leap is expected here.

Tier 4: Volatile Veterans (6)

This is the murky middle of the quarterback landscape, a true grab bag of mercurial talents both young and old. It wouldn't be shocking if any of them launched 30 touchdown passes, but it also wouldn't be shocking if they crumbled out of the starting lineup altogether. It's a pick-your-poison kind of a batch.

Rodgers' luster may have dampened in his dismal two-year dabble with the New York Jets, but pairing his two decades of experience with the prestige of Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers promises good TV. The ex-Packers great can still sling it. But can his aging legs keep him upright in a town starved for a deep run?

There's little doubt Smith is an upgrade in Las Vegas, giving the silver and black a gutsy gunslinger who endured three years of shoddy protection with the Seattle Seahawks. He's also struggled to avoid nicks and turnover streaks since his surprise 2022 breakout. A wild-card fling feels like the safe bet here.

Four years after going No. 1 overall, Lawrence is under pressure to justify the Jacksonville Jaguars' lucrative investment in his services. He's got a snappy arm and flashy young wideouts in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, but hopefully new coach Liam Coen can also help him make sharper decisions.

The medical conversation can't be oversold here; Tagovailoa has played one full season in five years with the Miami Dolphins. Aside from that, he's been polarizing, offering top-shelf accuracy (68.1% career completion rate) but struggling mightily when pressed to create plays out of script when it counts.

We're entering Year 7 of the Murray era in Arizona, and no one seems to know whether the former No. 1 pick is past, within or approaching his prime. The quick-footed dual threat can still crack highlight reels with elusive moves and arcing downfield shots, but he's tended to be more volatile than settled as a passer.

Darnold finally unleashed a first-round arm in a prove-it 2024 season with the Vikings, at least until a pressure-cooked finish. It's clear he's got the tools to hurl a favorable lineup into the postseason. Whether he has the fortitude to elevate a team in transition (see: the Seattle Seahawks) is still up for debate.

Tier 5: Prized Project (1)

This is the cream of the incoming crop. Technically two quarterbacks were first-round draft picks this April, but only one is expected to open 2025 as a starter. That makes this particular rookie the focal point of not only his team but this season's discussion surrounding first-year signal-callers.

It's kind of funny that the Tennessee Titans spent the No. 1 pick on a quarterback known for his live arm and gutsy, if risky, backyard style after tiring of Will Levis, who's known ... for his live arm and gutsy, if risky, backyard style. Yet Ward's college production also bodes well for his anticipated debut in Nashville.

Tier 6: Holdovers and Placeholders (7)

Sometimes a Band-Aid proves to be the best bet. And, respectfully, that's how we'd label this lower tier of starters. Some of them, like Sam Darnold in 2024 or Baker Mayfield in 2023, could be due for surprise breakouts thanks to untapped upside. Others may be on their last legs as starters, simply collecting snaps until successors are ready to suit up. For better or worse, each of them have relatively low bars to clear.

Fields can pass the eye test with flying colors; he looks the part with his athleticism, which once helped him clear 1,100 rushing yards (!) as the Bears' starter. Still, he's now on his third team in five seasons, and neither of his previous clubs could figure out how to prioritize ball protection while maximizing his gifts.

The longtime Seahawks star has looked sluggish at the tail end of each of his last two pitstops. Could his play-action moon shots be a nice fit in head coach Brian Daboll's offense? Sure. But the perpetually rebuilding New York Giants may not hesitate to implement rookie Jaxson Dart, a fresher dual threat, if they can.

The former No. 1 pick finally touted NFL-level confidence to close Year 2, suggesting he's still got an "it" factor to offset his smaller frame and ghastly start. Can he be more than serviceable as a passer, though? The Carolina Panthers are still trusting a mostly unproven group of pass weapons to help him grow.

The man responsible for Kirk Cousins' headlining demotion in Atlanta, Penix was scattershot in his first starts to end 2024, hitting just 58% of his left-handed darts. He's got a solid core of young weapons with the Falcons. His ability to sharpen his timing on downfield throws could determine the club's trajectory.

The Cleveland Browns could carry four different quarterbacks (and potential starters) into the season, which really just means they don't have a single clear answer. The immobile but big-armed Flacco is the likeliest to lead the carousel, given his experience both around the NFL and in Kevin Stefanski's system.

Injuries have plagued the Florida product for each of his erratic NFL seasons, and 2025 looks to be no exception, with newly added competition Daniel Jones already commanding first-team reps thanks to Richardson's lingering shoulder issues. The latter is a supersized specimen, but he's still a total project.

Shough isn't a typical rookie given his age and seven-year college run, but he feels more like a starter by default for the overhauled New Orleans Saints. The second-rounder, who battled multiple injuries earlier in his NCAA tenure, at least has veteran talent at his disposal, including Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave.