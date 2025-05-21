This NFL offseason had its fair share of coaches being relieved of their duties. Seven coaches were fired during or after the 2024 campaign, three in-season and four at the conclusion of the campaign.

The head coach turnover this offseason is typical for the NFL, as coaches have a short shelf life. Teams can turn around quickly, so organizations feel a new voice and system are needed in order to win games. Some teams arer more patient than others, which often determines which coaches are on the hot seat.

Nearly a quarter of the league fired their head coach last year, and the same could happen again in 2025 -- depending on how a team performs. Perhaps one of the seven new hires in 2025 loses his job after one season (happened to Jerod Mayo last year).

These head coaches will be in the spotlight heading into 2025, for better or worse. Some have a resume that plenty of other organizations will take, while others may not become head coaches again in the league.

The head coaches below are on the hot seat heading into 2025, and the seat could get warmer if their respective teams don't get off to a good start.

5. Brian Callahan (Tennessee Titans)

Career record: 3-14 (one season)

Could the Titans really move on from Callahan after just two seasons? There is some pressure on Callahan to improve the Titans in 2025, especially since they have the No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward. Callahan, who has an offensive background, has helped develop Joe Burrow with Cincinnati and worked with Matthew Stafford in Detroit. There's pressure to get Ward off to a good start, or else Tennessee will be back to square one in two or three years.

Tennessee has to win a few more games in a lackluster AFC South and improve offensively (ranked 27th in points per game and 26th in yards per game last season). If the Titans get off to a slow start and struggle to score points, the hot seat will certainly be on Callahan.

The key is Ward. If Ward plays well and Tennessee struggles, Callahan has a reason to stick around past year two.

4. Shane Steichen (Indianapolis Colts)

Career record: 17-17 (two seasons)

Steichen is coaching one of the teams that has a quarterback competition on their hands. The Colts selected Anthony Richardson in the top five of the draft two years ago and have little to show for it, as Richardson has struggled to complete passes and stay on the field. Daniel Jones will compete against Richardson for the starting job.

Both Richardson and Jones are tied to Steichen, who was hired in Indianapolis for his work with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. It doesn't help the franchise has proven they were a mess in 2024, which goes above Steichen. From how the coaching staff and front office handled the benching of Anthony Richardson last season to how Steichen handled certain situations internally, the franchise just seems to have no sense of direction.

Steichen need a fast start in 2025, or he could be the first coach to be relieved of his duties.

3. Brian Daboll (New York Giants)

Career record : 18-32-1 (three seasons)

Giants ownership gave a vote of confidence to Daboll (and general manager Joe Schoen) last season, despite going 3-14 and having one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Daboll is 9-25 in the two seasons since leading the Giants to the playoffs and winning a playoff game in his first season as the head coach (2022).

New York restocked the quarterback room with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart. All three should be an improvement over anything the Giants had last season, which means it's on Daboll to get the most out of them. Dart's development will be critical, especially since Daboll might have to play him at some point in order to save his job.

The Giants have a brutal schedule, yet have a better roster than last season. If the offensive line can be competent, New York may double its win total from 2024. Daboll can't go on a massive losing streak like he did in each of the last two seasons, or he'll be looking for a new job come 2026.

2. Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals)

Career record : 46-52-1 (six seasons)

The Bengals have been to a Super Bowl and two conference championship games under Taylor, but they also have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. This is a team that has Joe Burrow at quarterback, along with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver.

Taylor deserves credit for turning the Bengals around in each of the last two seasons, as Cincinnati rebounded from slow starts to finish with a winning record. The Bengals missed the playoffs because of those slow starts, which is on Taylor -- especially when it keeps happening every year. Cincinnati is 4-7 in September over the past three seasons under Taylor, which has to change if the Bengals want to make a deep playoff run.

If Cincinnati misses the playoffs again, there's a good chance Taylor is looking for a new head coaching job in 2026. Taylor can get off the hot seat with a postseason appearance or a fast start to the season.

1. Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Career record: 183-107-2 (18 seasons)

The Steelers have only had three head coaches since 1969: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin. All three have won Super Bowl titles and are franchise legends. So why is Tomlin on the hot seat in the first place?

Tomlin has never been below .500 in any of his 18 seasons as head coach. He's won 10-plus games in 11 of his 18 seasons -- including each of the last two seasons -- and has been to the playoffs in four of the past five years. Despite his regular season success, the Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016 and are on a six-game losing streak in the postseason.

Since Tomlin took the Steelers to Super Bowl XLV, Pittsburgh is 3-9 in the postseason. The Steelers are mired in a state of mediocrity under Tomlin, just being good enough for him to retain his job.

Pittsburgh needs Aaron Rodgers, or the Steelers could have their worst season under Tomlin -- and potentially cost him his job. Whether Rodgers is in Pittsburgh or not, the pressure is on Tomlin to get this franchise past the wild-card round of the playoffs in 2025.

This is a tall task for Tomlin, who would be hired in 24 hours if the Steelers ever were to move on from him.

