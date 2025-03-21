All indications are Aaron Rodgers is holding out hope the Minnesota Vikings might relive history and, just as they did with Brett Favre years ago, make him the next former Green Bay Packers star to suit up in purple. After discussing the possibility internally, however, the Vikings aren't interested in granting his wish, with plans to roll with 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy, who sat out his entire rookie season.

So where does that leave Rodgers, who's already 41 and set to enter his 21st NFL season? There are some remaining quarterback-needy teams, yes, but do any of them register as home run destinations for a former MVP? The Vikings drew Rodgers' apparent interest for a reason: They were one of the few clubs with quarterback uncertainty and a genuinely attractive infrastructure, boasting both top-tier coaches and playmakers, including star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Now that they're seemingly out of the picture, instead preferring to add other veteran insurance for McCarthy, here are Rodgers' top options for 2025, plus pros and cons for each:

Pros: They could still use quarterback help, even after adding Kenny Pickett via trade. Coach Kevin Stefanski is well respected. And they offer solid defensive support.

Pros: The Titans have other proven veterans in the lineup, including Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley. Coach Brian Callahan could use experience under center. And the AFC South is always wide open.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Pros: This would pretty much be a dream destination for Rodgers, from the elite coaching to fortified O-line to proven playmakers, including Justin Jefferson. Joining Minnesota also wouldn't necessarily derail -- just delay -- the team's long-term plans for J.J. McCarthy, who's coming off knee surgeries anyway.

Pros: Rodgers is already familiar with New Jersey after two seasons with the New York Jets. Maligned Giants brass is motivated to win now. And Malik Nabers is an electric No. 1 receiving option.

2. Retirement

Pros: Rodgers doesn't have a clear path to a full-time gig with a guaranteed contender. Calling it a career might prevent further muddying of his Hall of Fame legacy as a Packers icon.

