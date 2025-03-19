Happy midweek, everyone! We're officially one week into the new league year. Today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Aaron Rodgers latest: Vikings out of the mix

Imagn Images

We now know one thing about the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes: Minnesota probably isn't going to be the former NFL MVP's next home. Despite Rodgers reportedly eyeing the Vikings as a preferred landing spot (and Minnesota brass internally discussing the possibility of pursuing the former Green Bay Packers star), the Vikings have been telling teams they're moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback, according to NFL Media, even rejecting multiple trade inquiries for the 2024 first-round pick.

Where does that leave Rodgers? His last obvious options consist of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. That is unless the 41-year-old decides to hang up the cleats instead. Both the Giants and Steelers have reportedly talked contract with Rodgers' camp, and Pittsburgh was previously considered a favorite to land the former Green Bay Packers star. Minnesota, meanwhile, is set to add a different veteran as insurance for McCarthy, who's set to open 2025 under center with Sam Darnold out the door.

2. Patriots add former first-rounder Garrett Bradbury

New England spent big to beef up the defensive trenches early in free agency, committing $104 million to Milton Williams. Now the Patriots have added to the other side, signing the former Vikings center to a two-year deal. Bradbury started all 88 games he played for Minnesota after arriving as a first-round pick in 2019, and he's in line to replace David Andrews as the heart of the line protecting Drake Maye.

3. Top 10 moves of the 2025 offseason (so far)

Getty Images

The offseason is far from over. But the first big waves of free agency are in the books, so it's a fair time to take stock of the best signings and trades to start the 2025 roster-shuffling. Which is precisely what we did. Here's a sneak peek at some of our favorite acquisitions so far:

Joe Thuney to the Bears: Thuney will turn 33 during the 2025 season, but he's never logged fewer than 97% of his teams' offensive snaps over the course of his nine-year career. With both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, he proved durable and versatile. These are all major gets for a Chicago front that hardly let 2024 rookie Caleb Williams take a breath under center. Will Thuney alone bulldoze the Bears into playoff relevance? No. But his reliability should help.

Check out our full list of the top 10 moves of the 2025 offseason right here.

4. Packers sign former Chiefs champion Hardman

Hey look, Green Bay got Jordan Love another wide receiver! Well, sort of. After ending the 2024 season with just about every top pass catcher banged up, the Packers have signed Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal, bringing the three-time Super Bowl champion wideout to Lambeau. It's been a while since Hardman was a featured part of an offense, but he also offers experience as a kick and punt returner.

5. Ranking Rodgers' remaining options with pros, cons

Getty Images

As mentioned above, the Vikings no longer appear to be an option for Aaron Rodgers. But are the Giants and Steelers really going to convince him to suit up in 2025? We decided to take a deeper dive into the quarterback's remaining options, and not only that, but rank them according to their pros and cons. Here's a preview of the rundown, which includes the possibility of not playing at all:

5. Cleveland Browns: They could still use quarterback help, even after adding Kenny Pickett via trade. But they're squarely in rebuild mode and could draft a signal-caller early as a result.

4. Tennessee Titans: They have other proven veterans in the lineup, including Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley. But Tennessee is set up to use the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft on a quarterback of the future.

3. New York Giants: Rodgers is already familiar with New Jersey after two seasons with the New York Jets. And maligned Giants brass is motivated to win now. Yet staying on MetLife Stadium turf just to go from one bad New York team to another isn't exactly a dream sendoff.

2. Retirement: Rodgers doesn't have a clear path to a full-time gig with a guaranteed contender. Calling it a career might prevent further muddying of his Hall of Fame legacy as a Packers icon.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers: Getting over the wild-card hump would require outlasting the tough AFC North. But under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers are almost always in playoff contention. DK Metcalf's arrival gives them two Grade-A pass catchers. And Pittsburgh could be "all in" on a short-term veteran solution.

6. Steelers meet with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Speaking of Pittsburgh quarterback options, Steelers brass recently met with one of the top signal-caller prospects of the 2025 class, taking the Alabama prospect for dinner before his pro day. Milroe may or may not be a Day 1 selection in April, but he figures to be an early round target, thanks to his athleticism. Some have already begun to speculate the Steelers could pair him with the recently re-signed Mason Rudolph.