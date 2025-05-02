Now that the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, we can start examining how all 32 NFL teams have changed over the past few months. Mike Vrabel's New England Patriots are going to look very different in 2025 with new weapons at running back and wide receiver, the Houston Texans have completely revamped their offensive line and wide receiving corps while the Cleveland Browns have put together the most interesting quarterback room in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were aggressive and traded up to No. 2 overall for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the Las Vegas Raiders have a new running back in Ashton Jeanty and Shane Steichen found a new TE1 in Tyler Warren. Some of the best teams in the NFL had great drafts as well, as the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs all received grades of at least a "B+" on their hauls, according to CBS Sports NFL Senior Writer Pete Prisco.

Let's attempt to power rank the AFC now that free agency and the draft are behind us.

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward probably walks into a better situation than Will Levis had. The offensive line is expected to be better with the additions of Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, then Tennessee drafted three weapons with back-to-back-to-back picks: Chimere Dike, Gunnar Helm and Elic Ayomanor. Also keep in mind Tennessee is bringing in Miami's all-time leading receiver Xavier Restrepo as an undrafted free agent to reunite with Ward, plus Tyler Lockett is now in the fold too. I still have concerns about the pass-rushing group and the L'Jarius Sneed off-field issue, but Mike Borgonzi has been busy laying the foundation for what he wants this team to look like.

15. Cleveland Browns

Coming away with Mason Graham instead of Travis Hunter is disappointing, but Cleveland established a new-look running back room with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. The Browns of course also drafted two quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, which was one of the more confusing aspects of Cleveland's draft. We all thought Kirk Cousins was on his way, but now that the Browns have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, two rookies and the injured Deshaun Watson, how likely is that? Who is playing quarterback for this team in 2025?

14. Jacksonville Jaguars

James Gladstone has me excited about the Jaguars moving forward. They traded up for the best player in the draft, selected a versatile defensive back in Caleb Ransaw out of Tulane and picked one of the fastest running backs in this class with Bhayshul Tuten. If Trevor Lawrence can stay healthy and Hunter can live up to his Biletnikoff reputation, the Jaguars will definitely be better than 4-13 in 2025.

The Jets had Justin Fields in mind when they started the draft off with right tackle Armand Membou and tight end Mason Taylor. When it comes down to it, the Jets' 2025 season really hinges on this new quarterback. I have faith Aaron Glenn will have the defense ready to roll, so it's up to Fields, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and the new, young pieces on the offensive line when it comes to how competitive the Jets will be.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

The most important decision the Raiders made this offseason was trading for quarterback Geno Smith and giving him a pay raise. He's better than what Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew provided for Vegas, but Smith also experiences quite a downgrade in wide receivers -- going from DK Metcalf, Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. With that being said, maybe rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. can step up. He also has star tight end Brock Bowers to throw to. Plus, a lot will be asked of No. 6 overall pick running back Jeanty. Defensively, keen an eye on Malcolm Koonce opposite of Maxx Crosby. He reupped with the franchise after missing all of last season due to a torn ACL.

The Colts aimed to fix the secondary with the additions of Camryn Bynum and Charvarius Ward in free agency, but the big addition was tight end Warren. With a versatile security blanket like Warren, Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson's life will be made easier. In seeing Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield find success after leaving bad situations, I'll reserving judgement on Jones. With more consistency at the quarterback position and an improved defense, how good can the Colts be?

10. New England Patriots

The Patriots have undergone a more dramatic transformation than maybe any other NFL team. Drake Maye has a few new offensive linemen with Will Campbell, Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses, some new talented targets to throw to in Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams, then a new running back in TreVeyon Henderson. The "new" doesn't stop there, as Mike Vrabel added pieces at all three levels of his defense, with players like Milton Williams, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane and Carlton Davis III. I would be excited as a Patriots fan.

The vibes aren't exactly great in Miami. Jalen Ramsey is likely on the way out, and Tyreek Hill hasn't had the perfect offseason either. Will 2025 be different than the other years of the Mike McDaniel era? I'm sure Miami will beat pretenders with Tua Tagovailoa under center, and lose games if he gets injured again. One thing I will say about the Dolphins is that they did a great job addressing the trenches in the draft. Kenneth Grant out of Michigan next to Zach Sieler could be fun, Jonah Savaiinaea boosts the interior of the offensive line and then Jordan Phillips out of Maryland adds some interior pass-rushing ability.

Once again, it's difficult to judge the Steelers since we don't know who will be playing quarterback. Will it be Aaron Rodgers, or ... Will Howard? Derrick Harmon will make an immediate impact for Teryl Austin, Kaleb Johnson will have the chance to replace Najee Harris and Jack Sawyer is a fun pass-rushing prospect. Pittsburgh has some pieces here, but I want to know who is throwing the ball to Metcalf and George Pickens.

7. Houston Texans

Maybe Houston's offensive line won't be a total disaster with Aireontae Ersery replacing Laremy Tunsil on the left side. I would have used another pick on the offensive line, but Houston now may have one of the most interesting wide receiving corps in the league. The big-bodied Jayden Higgins reminded some evaluators of Nico Collins and Jaylin Noel is a good route runner who could fill Tank Dell's role in 2025. Truth be told, the biggest question I have about the Texans is how Nick Caley's offense is going to look. Still, I have Houston repeating as division champs.

Jim Harbaugh came in and took the 5-12 Chargers to 11-6, but there's no doubt this offense is going to have to be better. General manager Joe Hortiz used his first two picks in the draft on the offensive side of the ball with Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris. Hampton and Harris could be a fun one-two punch, then Harris is a legitimate boundary player who will help in the passing game.

Cincinnati found a way to keep Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins under contract, but the Trey Hendrickson situation is still up in the air. Remember, it's this defense that kept Joe Burrow out of the playoffs. Has it been improved? No. 17 overall pick Shemar Stewart is an athletic player, but recorded just 4.5 sacks over three seasons. Then second-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr. is a former quarterback who hits ball-carriers like he hates their families. Those are two players Cincinnati hopes can make immediate impacts but was enough done?

I'm high on the Broncos entering this season. Bo Nix had a fantastic rookie year, and now he has RJ Harvey and Evan Engram to work with. Could Denver have done more offensively? Sure, but this defense may be incredible. Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw and Jahdae Barron were great pickups, and this unit was incredibly aggressive last year, ranking top five in sacks (63), pressure percentage (40%) and blitz percentage (37%). Plenty of reason to be excited about Denver moving forward.

3. Buffalo Bills

I'm not going to "bitch" about the Bills wide receiver situation because I don't want Brandon Beane to yell at me, but I'm surprised they waited until No. 240 overall to take a wideout. Buffalo clearly had the defense in mind, as the front office used its first five picks on that side of the ball. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston should start immediately, then T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and the 6-foot-7 Deone Walker are welcomed additions in the trenches since Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi are going to miss time due to suspension. As far as the wide receiver situation goes, maybe Joshua Palmer blossoms as a perimeter threat and Elijah Moore is an interesting addition.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are a perennial AFC contender but I really liked this team's draft. Josh Simmons at No. 32 overall would have gone much higher without the knee injury but that wasn't the only top-graded pick from Brett Veach. Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round is an interior pass-rushing player I want to see play next to Chris Jones, wide receiver Jalen Royals from Utah State may be the steal of the draft and SMU running back Brashard Smith is an explosive playmaker.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens' draft is actually a reason why I have them No. 1 over the Chiefs and Bills in these post-draft power rankings. Baltimore found a way to keep left tackle Ronnie Stanley and then signed DeAndre Hopkins in free agency, but also drafted the best safety in this class with Malaki Starks at No. 27 overall, then found a first-round talent in Mike Green at No. 59 overall -- who led the FBS with 17 sacks last season. Baltimore also made THREE sixth-round picks I liked: cornerback Bilhal Kone, who has great length, defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles, who has a high motor, and slot cornerback Robert Longerbeam.