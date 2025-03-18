The first week of free agency is officially in the books, so where do things stand in the NFL today? We saw Milton Williams sign the biggest deal in free agency with a $104 million contract from the New England Patriots, the quarterback carousel took an aggressive spin with Geno Smith being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders while Sam Darnold took his spot with the Seattle Seahawks and DeAndre Hopkins teamed up with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

How would you rank the AFC if the 2025 season began today? Are the Kansas City Chiefs still the top dog, or did another contender like the Buffalo Bills overtake them? Let's rank the AFC from 16-1 after the first wave of free agency.

Key additions: DT Maliek Collins, QB Kenny Pickett

Key losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson

The Browns went 3-14 last year and may be without Deshaun Watson for the 2025 season. Watson clearly has struggled since leaving H-Town, but Pickett probably isn't the long-term answer in Cleveland, either. The Browns finding a way to keep Myles Garrett was the headline of their offseason thus far, but he doesn't make the Browns a Super Bowl contender by himself. The big question for Cleveland is who will play quarterback this year? Is it Russell Wilson, or Shedeur Sanders? Kirk Cousins?!

Key additions: LT Dan Moore Jr., LB Cody Barton, S Xavier Woods, OG Kevin Zeitler

Key losses: EDGE Harold Landry, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, LB Kenneth Murray

The Titans weren't expected to be active in free agency after their 2024 spending spree landed them the No. 1 overall pick in this upcoming draft. Tennessee made the interesting decision to sign Moore away from Pittsburgh, and push former No. 7 overall pick JC Latham over to right tackle. Even if you hate the Moore contract, landing veteran Zeitler should make Titans fans feel better about the offensive line as a whole. Tennessee also lost Westbrook-Ikhine to the Miami Dolphins, who caught nine touchdowns last season, and released veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. The Titans still have plenty of needs to address, starting with quarterback. Maybe that comes in the form of Cam Ward, which is why I'll put Tennessee above Cleveland ... for now.

Key additions: OL Patrick Mekari, CB Jourdan Lewis, WR Dyami Brown, S Eric Murray

Key losses: TE Evan Engram, S Andre Cisco, WR Christian Kirk

The Jaguars have made some nice moves in free agency, landing Mekari to boost Trevor Lawrence's protection, while Lewis and Murray will be immediate contributors in the secondary. The Brown contract was pretty surprising to me, but Jacksonville had to do something to help that wide receiving corps. The Jags aren't expected to be contenders in Year 1 of the James Gladstone era, but what I want to see in 2025 is Liam Coen establish a rapport with Lawrence, and get him back to playing at a high level.

Key additions: QB Justin Fields, CB Brandon Stephens, S Andre Cisco

Key losses: CB D.J. Reed, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Davante Adams, RT Morgan Moses, EDGE Haason Reddick

It probably goes without saying, but the Jets' 2025 season may hinge on if Justin Fields is a good quarterback or not. He was an intriguing signal-caller on the market given his dual-threat ability and the fact that he would come much cheaper than someone like Darnold. Fields played the most efficient football of his career last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but is he a full-time starter? Maybe with Garrett Wilson he is. Or maybe Jaxson Dart comes in and finds success. Defensively, New York scored an interesting young player in Andre Cisco, who is just 25 years old, but losing D.J. Reed is tough for new head coach Aaron Glenn.

12. New England Patriots

Key additions: DT Milton Williams, CB Carlton Davis, EDGE Harold Landry, LB Robert Spillane, RT Morgan Moses

Key losses: DT Davon Godchaux, DB Jonathan Jones

The Patriots are already going to be one of the most interesting teams to follow this upcoming season, for three reasons: how much they really improved in free agency, the impact Mike Vrabel will have in Year 1 and what Drake Maye is capable of with a better support system -- which is still a work in progress. Moses was a good signing, but the Patriots need more than just him when it comes to the offensive line. New England also needs a legitimate wide receiver, because signing Mack Hollins isn't enough. Williams signed the biggest contract in free agency thus far, as Vrabel targeted his "Jeffery Simmons" to captain the middle, if you will.

Key additions: S Camryn Bynum, CB Charvarius Ward, QB Daniel Jones

Key losses: OG Will Fries, EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo, C Ryan Kelly

The Colts have been one of the most intriguing teams in free agency to me. Addressing the secondary was an important item on the to-do list, and Camryn Bynum at safety plus Charvarius Ward at corner are great adds. The Colts also want to host a quarterback competition, so they added Daniel Jones to battle Anthony Richardson. After seeing Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield find success after leaving bad situations, I'm reserving judgement on Jones. While Indy made some notable adds, it also lost some big names -- especially on the offensive line with Will Fries and Ryan Kelly. The offensive line is something to watch for in the draft, but at least the Colts defense should be better.

10. Las Vegas Raiders

Key additions: S Jeremy Chinn, OG Alex Cappa, QB Geno Smith, RB Raheem Mostert

Key losses: S Trevon Moehrig, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Robert Spillane, LB Divine Deablo

The Raiders got better at the quarterback position, but how much better? Smith knows head coach Pete Carroll, but how will this soon-to-be 35-year-old fit in Chip Kelly's scheme when he doesn't have DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett or Jaxon Smith-Njigba to throw to? Maybe Lockett is on the way to Vegas, but the Raiders will need to add more than just him at wide receiver. I do trust coach Carroll, though.

9. Miami Dolphins

Key additions: OG James Daniels, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, QB Zach Wilson, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Key losses: S Jevon Holland, OG Robert Jones

Miami hasn't been very active in free agency, but the headline thus far is losing safety Jevon Holland to the New York Giants. Melifonwu is certainly an intriguing replacement if he can stay healthy. Adding Daniels was good for the offensive line, but Miami shouldn't be done adding talent in the trenches. Ultimately, the Dolphins haven't done anything yet to move themselves off the line of "borderline playoff team," but I still don't view them as a "bad team." We'll see what GM Chris Grier does in the draft.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Key additions: CB Darius Slay, WR DK Metcalf

Key losses: LT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, OL James Daniels, CB Donte Jackson, RB Najee Harris

It's difficult to judge the Steelers since we don't know who will be playing quarterback. Could it be Aaron Rodgers? Or maybe Russell Wilson comes back. Regardless, Metcalf is the best wide receiver Pittsburgh has had since Antonio Brown. This rushing attack is going to look different with the loss of Harris, and then the offensive line will need some extra help without Daniels and Moore on roster. Even if those two players weren't high-level starters, Pittsburgh needs depth in the trenches given what happened last year with all of the injuries.

Key additions: OG Mekhi Becton, CB Donte Jackson, WR Mike Williams, RB Najee Harris

Key losses: WR Josh Palmer, DT Poona Ford, CB Kristian Fulton, EDGE Joey Bosa

Re-signing Khalil Mack was important, and signing former Steelers running back Najee Harris intrigues me. However, losing Ford and Bosa makes you a worse team. L.A. can still be a playoff squad, but it won't go very far without a physical outside wide receiver. Ladd McConkey can't do everything by himself, and I wonder how effective Mike Williams will be in his return to the Chargers.

Key additions: WR Christian Kirk, OG Laken Tomlinson, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DT Sheldon Rankins, OG Ed Ingram

Key losses: LT Laremy Tunsil, S Eric Murray, OG Kenyon Green

The Texans made one of the most shocking moves of free agency when they traded star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks. Houston's offensive line struggled mightily last season, so Nick Caserio is opting for a rebuild at that position -- which included trading Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles for CJGJ. While no one in Houston is crying foul over losing Green, Gardner-Johnson is an addition worth getting excited about. The Texans still look like the best team in the AFC South, but as for if they are legitimate contenders, we'll see. Apart from the offensive line, maybe OC Nick Caley is key for Houston getting over the hump.

Key additions: DT Tedarrell Slaton, LB Oren Burks

Key losses: OG Alex Cappa, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Maybe the vibes are high in Cincinnati because the Bengals found a way to keep both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins long term, but the future of reigning sack leader Trey Hendrickson remains up in the air, and the Bengals still have to upgrade the defense that kept this team out of the playoffs last year.

Key additions: S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw, TE Evan Engram

Key losses: LB Cody Barton, RB Javonte Williams

Did Sean Payton finally find his "joker" in Engram? Adding more weaponry for Bo Nix was a key goal this offseason, and Denver isn't done either. Defensively, Hufanga and Greenlaw make the Broncos better. Remember, this unit was incredibly aggressive last year, ranking top five in sacks (63), pressure percentage (40%) and blitz percentage (37%). Plenty of reason to be excited about Denver moving forward.

Key additions: WR DeAndre Hopkins

Key losses: OL Patrick Mekari, CB Brandon Stephens

The Ravens haven't had a very exciting free agency. Keeping Ronnie Stanley is huge, but losing Mekari is notable, too. Surely there are people out there that think the Hopkins addition is something that will get Baltimore over the hump, but I don't know. Hopkins turns 33 in June, and is probably more of a move-the-chains possession guy than someone who averages 70-80 receiving yards per game.

The Ravens will once again be one of the best teams in the NFL, but will have to prove they are better than the Bills or Chiefs.

2. Buffalo Bills

Key additions: WR Josh Palmer, EDGE Michael Hoecht, EDGE Joey Bosa, DT Larry Ogunjobi

Key losses: CB Kaiir Elam, EDGE Von Miller

The Bills have had a pretty decent free agency so far, adding a young receiver in Palmer and several defensive linemen in Hoecht, Bosa and Ogunjobi. However, Hoecht and Ogunjobi will unfortunately have to miss six games due to PED suspensions. So I do wonder if there will be some early season struggles defensively. The draft will be important for Buffalo, but this is still a legitimate contender led by the very well-paid reigning NFL MVP.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Key additions: LT Jaylon Moore, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Elijah Mitchell

Key losses: DT Tershawn Wharton, S Justin Reid, WR DeAndre Hopkins, OLB Josh Uche, OG Joe Thuney

Brett Veach quickly targeted Moore to serve as Patrick Mahomes' new left tackle, then Fulton and Mitchell could be important, underrated contributors if they can stay healthy. The Chiefs have had a solid offseason since they found a way to keep Trey Smith and Nick Bolton. There's still some work to be done, but the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl three years in a row, and I'm not ready to take them off the No. 1 spot in the AFC.