Six games into the 2022 NFL season, almost half the league is squarely -- and, in some cases, literally -- in the middle of the pack. Twelve different teams approach Week 7 with three wins under their belt, sporting a record of 3-3 or 3-2-1. Some might say that suggests a lot of ugly football has been played. Others might see it as a glass half full, noting the potential for so many teams to find another gear and either run away with a competitive division or escalate competition within one.

With that in mind, here's how we'd rank all 12 three-win teams after Week 6, specifically by chances of reaching and/or advancing in the playoffs:

Probability-wise, they surely belong higher, considering they may just need to keep pace with the Titans to crack the playoff picture. But what about their setup can we trust? Matt Ryan is gutting it out, and his top two targets are promising. But that line needs to prove it can hold up for games at a time, and the injury bug has bitten some of their best players on both sides.

Somehow, Geno Smith is one of the biggest reasons Pete Carroll's squad is challenging for the NFC West lead. Whether he remains one of the NFL's most efficient gunslingers down the stretch is another question. The bigger concern is the defense, though, which got after Arizona in Week 6 but is giving up more yards and points than almost everyone else in the league.

How quickly the tables can turn. Mike McDaniel is a smart guy who's still got a feisty defense and speedy playmakers, but there's no remaining stability at QB, where Teddy Bridgewater is better served coming off the bench and Tua Tagovailoa is maybe one big shot away from sitting out the rest of the year. The biggest issue, however, is their division: the Bills are title contenders, the Jets are suddenly ascending, and the Patriots are at least capable of playing spoiler.

9. Patriots



Bailey Zappe's emergency debut has given life to New England, so now the question is: how long does he get to keep the job? Bill Belichick's defense is still solid at keeping teams out of the end zone, and their power ground game has serious December potential. But can they really rise in the tough AFC East, especially if a QB flip-flop occurs upon Mac Jones' return to health?

8. Titans

Like the Colts, they're a tough projection considering the AFC South may well produce just a single playoff team, which is both good and bad for their outlook. As long as Derrick Henry is trucking along and Mike Vrabel is manning the sidelines, they'll be a tough out. But where, exactly, are they better than they were a year ago, as one-and-done playoff duds?

Some will say they're too high; others will argue they're too low. And that's just the reality with the defending Super Bowl champions right now: for all the obvious talent at premium spots, they're sorely lacking the glue that is a healthy, formidable offensive line. Getting Matthew Stafford comfortable again won't be an easy fix. But Sean McVay is creative, maybe Les Snead has a trade up his sleeve, and the big names on defense are still capable of stealing a game or three.

Talk about a tough team to dissect. On one hand, Marcus Mariota has been one of the least accurate passers in the NFL, and their defense, while promising on the back end, has been middle of the pack overall. On the other, Arthur Smith's specialty -- the ground game -- has been one of the best in the game. And they don't quit. We might not love them as true contenders, but the rest of their schedule, ranked as the absolute easiest in the NFL, suggests a wild card bid is very much in play.

It's not been pretty in Green Bay, and at this rate, they'll soon be dangerously close to letting the Vikings get a firm grip on the NFC North. If they stand pat at receiver ahead of the trade deadline, there will be more reason to worry. But no one should be writing Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur off after six games. The personnel is there for a more balanced attack; it's also about execution. They feel like a prime contender to get hot at the last minute, just in time for a wild card play.

Zac Taylor's play-calling hasn't always been particularly impressive, and their defense has taken some major bruises of late. Provided Joe Burrow is upright, however, they won't ever be out of any game, especially as the Ja'Marr Chase connection heats back up to 2021 levels and Tee Higgins regains full health. The Ravens are equally talented (more on them below), but neither the Browns nor the Steelers should be overly daunting road blocks, either.

Everything is sluggish for this team, which is so jarring precisely because Tom Brady had them flying high at the tail end of the previous two seasons. And the injuries they've suffered may well prevent them from reaching those heights. But as long as Brady is under center, they will be in ball games, and the truth of the matter is the NFC South remains theirs to lose. Atlanta may be spicy, but there's no way you're betting on Marcus Mariota over TB12 with something important on the line.

Injuries are striking them once again, but on the flip side, they should have some of their biggest names, like star pass rusher Nick Bosa, in full health for the stretch run. That's not even mentioning Elijah Mitchell, who could revitalize Kyle Shanahan's ground game. The best thing they have going for them, though, is their division: no one else in the NFC West looks like a reliable threat, and strength-of-schedule rankings have them with the fourth-easiest slate remaining.

1. Ravens

Perhaps no team has done more to beat itself this year than Baltimore, as evidenced by the very different ways the Ravens have suffered each of their losses -- shoddy secondary, untimely penalties, etc. Lamar Jackson's receiving corps is still lackluster, but Rashod Bateman's eventual return will help, and John Harbaugh knows how to weather a full season. Better yet: they've got the second-easiest schedule remaining out of the AFC North, where the Browns and Steelers are major question marks.