Every NFL season, dozens and dozens of quarterbacks start football games. There are only 32 official starters at a time, of course, but that's not accounting for weekly injury replacements and lineup changes. In total, in fact, the NFL saw 59 different signal-callers make at least one start during the 2024 campaign, including playoffs. That number is actually the lowest in four years, but it still speaks to the volume of players called upon under center.

So which of this past year's 59 starting quarterbacks were the best of the best? And which ones struggled mightily with the opportunities they were afforded? Here, we've ranked all 59 of them from best to worst, taking into account not only the 17-game regular season but the entirety of the playoffs, including Super Bowl LIX.

Naturally, we gave more weight to elite performances in the games that mattered most -- a conference-championship rout is worth more than a Week 4 shootout -- but tried to be as fair as possible, considering that some quarterbacks were only given a single start to make a name for themselves. Of course, quarterbacks are at least partially a product of their surroundings, so the entire exercise is behold to some subjectivity.

But if you want to know which of the 59 really warrant your acclaim (or concern), here's how we'd stack them up:

USATSI

1. Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Ball security was an issue in his season-ending playoff defeat, but Jackson was otherwise in peak form as the do-it-all engine of Baltimore's attack. He remained one of the game's most unstoppable scrambling threats, all while turning in career-best marks as a thrower, with 45 touchdowns to just five picks, including playoffs.

He wasn't just an impressive rookie. He was one of the most effortlessly dynamic dual threats in the entire NFL. Not only did the slippery LSU product total 37 scores, including playoffs, but he looked entirely unfazed during Washington's surprise journey to the NFC title game. He could've won MVP.

No, he didn't take Cincinnati to the playoffs. But the Bengals would've been a nightmare without him. Despite an iffy run game and awful defense, which allowed opponents to zero in on "stopping" the pass, Burrow slung it with endless poise. His 43 touchdown strikes ranked second among all passers including the postseason.

His regular-season marks were decidedly conservative; he prioritized ball control above all else as Philadelphia leaned on an elite ground game and defense. Yet Hurts was pinpoint on deep shots when called upon, reliable as a crunch-time ball carrier and a true tone-setter for the club's road to Super Bowl domination.

Like Jackson, he remained a top playmaker on his own, showcasing both his arm and legs to lead another playoff bid (and earn his first MVP award). He was the least accurate passer of the MVP candidates, however, and endured some stretches in which he, like Hurts, played more of a managerial role.

We're probably not talking enough about what Mayfield did to follow up his 2023 rejuvenation in Tampa. His Bucs went one-and-done in the playoffs, but to little fault of his own. The gutsy gunslinger overcame injuries to some of his best blockers and weapons to rack up 46 combined touchdowns, including playoffs.

He enjoyed arguably the most comfortable setup of any quarterback, and he maximized it for most of the year, offsetting an ailing Detroit defense with resilience and precision. Unfortunately, the poise didn't quite translate deep in the playoffs, where a turnover spree prevented the Lions from a feasible Super Bowl bid.

His 2024 had a lot of similarities to that of his Super Bowl LIX opponent, Jalen Hurts; his passing marks weren't "elite" as he prioritized ball control, but he came through in the clutch, winning on the margins as a killer scrambler. The difference: Mahomes was then totally, almost shockingly, neutralized in the big game.

Streakiness amid a banged-up supporting cast dogged his game for parts of the regular season, but when he was on, he was on, feeding Puka Nacua with the big-armed confidence of his 2021 Super Bowl run. In fact, some of his best stuff came late, when he nearly lifted Los Angeles over the Eagles in a road playoff game.

Getty Images

This is where the list takes a dive into much more complicated territory. Darnold was legitimately explosive as Kevin O'Connell's fearless leader during his Minnesota revival ... but only until Week 18, when both literal and figurative pressure rendered him a deer in the headlights during the Vikings' deflating finish.

At his best, Love looked a lot like the sensation who closed the 2023 season with Mahomes-esque flair. At his worst, he was reckless with the ball while fighting through multiple injuries, especially in an ugly playoff loss.

Most of his first year under Jim Harbaugh was impressively restrained; he controlled the rock while threading it downfield despite an iffy receiving corps. Then the playoffs arrived, and his composure took a scary turn.

The rookie wasn't always the most accurate, and leaned heavily on short-area passing. But his confidence and mobility elevated an offense lacking star power, dragging a gritty Broncos team all the way to the playoffs.

One of the most challenging assessments of the year, Purdy took turns both transcending and falling victim to San Francisco's injury-bitten lineup. He's a smart player with underrated athleticism, but he's better as a front-runner.

Since his surprise breakout as Russell Wilson's 2022 successor, Smith has been something of a Jekyll and Hyde operation behind a shaky front, leaning heavily on his strong, aggressive arm for both better and worse.

16. Russell Wilson (Steelers)

It was a tale of two seasons for Wilson, even though he only started 12 games, including playoffs: First the veteran brought some swagger as a chuck-it-downfield presence, then returned to a sluggish state.

In six games as Pittsburgh's starter, Fields didn't launch it like Wilson, but he did effectively play it safe as the figurehead of an old-school attack, guiding the Steelers to a 4-2 start on their way to a playoff bid.

The No. 1 overall draft pick was often frenetic under the direction of a now-jettisoned staff, but he also provided some off-script pop, managing to throw 20 scores and just six picks while running for his life in Chicago.

Unbelievably poised as a rookie, Stroud's timing and touch dipped quite a bit in Year 2 as he weathered injury-related shakeups to his lineup. His leadership helped steady Houston for a wild-card playoff upset, though.

USATSI

For brief stretches, the ever-shifty veteran flashed renewed downfield touch while targeting Marvin Harrison Jr. In the end, the dual threat remained incredibly erratic as a passer and decision-maker in must-win spots.

The much-maligned former No. 1 pick didn't exactly light up the stat sheet after his quick demotion and subsequent return to the lineup. But his improved comfort in the pocket did make Carolina competitive late.

Sidelined for a month thanks to another concussion, Tagovailoa remained highly efficient as a tight-window passer when upright, but the accuracy once again didn't translate to smart or splashy plays in the most critical spots.

Saddled to an underwhelming offense beneath a staff that's since been overturned, the rookie North Carolina product at least brought a play-extending elusiveness to the pocket, providing New England hope for the future.

His arm still had juice, as evidenced by his 28 passing scores for an otherwise dismal team. But the 40-year-old finally looked his age as a pocket presence, making his numbers arguably the most weightless of his career.

Before his late-year benching, which all but signaled the premature end of his lucrative Atlanta partnership, Cousins was uncharacteristically streaky, sandwiching lifeless duds between monster prime-time spots.

Remember when he and New Orleans opened 2024 on an insanely high note, blowing up the scoreboard? We almost forgot, too, because Carr quickly settled down before enduring another wave of bumps and bruises.

Yes, he made just two starts in relief of an injured Jordan Love, and both games were against lowly AFC South foes. But he was nearly flawless in each, going 2-0 as an efficient leader for Matt LaFleur's run-heavy scripts.

Dallas was a disappointment in 2024, and that was probably going to be the case even if Prescott hadn't missed nine games with a hamstring injury. Forced throws really doomed his tumultuous start, in which he went 3-5.

The notoriously aggressive fill-in made some fun memories in seven starts, including a snow-game upset of the rival Steelers, but he was also as turnover-prone as ever, totaling more giveaways (14) than games played.

Getty Images

Many hoped the former No. 1 pick would rebound from a mercurial 2023. Instead, he went backwards alongside a mistake-riddled staff and supporting cast, going just 2-8 before injuries sent him to the sidelines indefinitely.

There were times when his missteps compounded in a hurry, but in extended action as Prescott's injury replacement, Rush at least kept Dallas relatively competitive late, feeding CeeDee Lamb out wide.

It's not really saying much considering what else Las Vegas trotted out under center in 2024, but the second-year pocket passer was the sharpest and steadiest of the Raiders' rotation, throwing eight scores in nine games.

Prepare for a slew of backups to overtake this list. Flacco couldn't really hold the job in Indianapolis, but the aging journeyman at least led a pair of victories in place of the injured and briefly benched Anthony Richardson.

34. Anthony Richardson (Colts)

Plagued by drops and other team-wide issues, the second-year athlete certainly offered plenty of dual-threat talent. But he was once again supremely shaky when asked to lift the team through the air.

Like Richardson, his fellow AFC South prospect, Levis was tantalizing as a physical specimen, but wholly unreliable as a guardian of the ball. His 12 picks in 12 games were a continuation of 2023 issues.

Inserted late in place of the slumping Kirk Cousins, the first-rounder wasn't perfect by any means, but his touch and willingness to send the ball downfield at least made Atlanta more of an intriguing watch by season's end.

Although he threw just 45 passes as the Eagles' No. 3, the youngster was incredibly comfortable dealing from the pocket, tossing four scores in relief work during Philadelphia's final two games of the season.

His accuracy wasn't great in limited action, as he hit just 59.5% of his throws, but he fought through pain to feed A.J. Brown while Jalen Hurts healed up late in 2024, then basked in some garbage-time Super Bowl snaps.

Called upon for a single Week 18 start in place of the resting Matthew Stafford, the ex-49ers starter was surprisingly sharp against a feisty Seattle Seahawks defense, clearing 330 yards through the air.

Las Vegas' Opening Day starter, the gutsy but volatile veteran was incredibly streaky while trying to pump life into an otherwise dispirited program, throwing more picks (10) than scores (9) before suffering a collarbone injury.

Getty Images

Prior to New York granting his late-year release, which enabled him to latch onto the Vikings' practice squad, Jones looked the same as he has for years, flashing mobility while failing to push the ball downfield.

He stayed in the background during five emergency starts for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, throwing just three scores in a 2-3 stretch.

He had a couple of clunkers while filling in for the injured Trevor Lawrence, but the former first-rounder also flashed some of his Alabama accuracy down the stretch.

The aging Dalton initially looked like the unexpected savior of Carolina's offense upon Bryce Young's benching, but then his downfield flair faded in a hurry.

He got an extended audition as Will Levis' replacement in Tennessee, but the former Steelers reserve threw as many picks (9) as scores (9) in a 1-4 stretch.

The rookie had five picks in six starts, none of which he actually won, but at least showed some off-script athleticism to keep New Orleans interesting after Derek Carr's injury.

Besides a single four-touchdown breakout against the lowly Colts, the gunslinging Lock really struggled to hit his targets amid New York's perpetual rebuild.

Pressured on practically every snap to open the year, Watson's once-heralded pocket presence also diminished before he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in October. He went just 1-6 while in the lineup.

The magic of his short-lived 2023 stint was nowhere to be found this time around, as he failed to throw a single touchdown in between several injuries.

USATSI

New England players were reportedly ready for rookie Drake Maye to replace Brissett even earlier. While respected as a journeyman leader, the vet hit just 59% of his passes in five starts.

An in-season addition, Ridder lost his only start as part of Las Vegas' hapless quarterback shuffle.

The one-time Vikings fan favorite, Dobbs fell 47-24 in his only action as a Week 18 fill-in.

Overlooked in favor of Cooper Rush all year, the former first-rounder never earned an extended look in Dallas.

Kansas City lost 38-0 to the Broncos during his only action in Week 18, though an unsteady O-line didn't help.

He threw two picks in a 38-10 loss to the Packers during his only shot to replace an injured Brock Purdy.

He absorbed six sacks in one start for Miami, managing just three points against the Seahawks.

Filling in for Derek Carr, the reserve completed just 46.2% of his passes in one losing start.

A last-minute emergency option, the former Patriots reserve tossed two picks in a 35-10 defeat.

59. Dorian-Thompson Robinson (Browns)

Zero touchdowns and six picks will do it. "DTR" also hit just 51% of his throws in two losing opportunities. To be fair, he did this while playing for Cleveland, which, as you can see, isn't exactly fertile ground for quality quarterback play.