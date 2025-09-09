There are nine former No. 1 overall picks starting at quarterback across the NFL this season. Sunday, eight will play against a fellow top overall-picked signal caller. The four matchups mark the most in a single week since quarterback starts began being tracked way back in 1950.

Here's a look at what's ahead:

Matchups between No. 1 overall pick QBs in Week 2

That leaves Baker Mayfield (drafted first overall by the Browns in 2018, now with the Buccaneers) as the lone current starting quarterback who was drafted No. 1 overall not in on the fun. He's not far off, though: Tampa Bay visits former No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Texans on "Monday Night Football."

As is the case with most first overall picks, the eight quarterbacks involved in a matchup with a fellow former first overall pick quarterback have experienced plenty of ups and downs in their careers. As such, with the 2025 season still young and many of the quarterbacks listed above still unproven, we ranked them against one another.

1. Joe Burrow, Bengals

Career accolades: Two-time Pro Bowl selection, two time Comeback Player of the Year, one Super Bowl appearance

Along with earning his second Pro Bowl selection and second Comeback Player of the Year award last year, Burrow finished fourth in MVP voting, leading the NFL with 4,918 yards passing and 43 passing touchdowns. The former LSU star has been nothing short of outstanding when healthy throughout his career, with his pinpoint accuracy (68.6% completion percentage) and improvisation abilities among the best we've ever seen.

Burrow threw for just 113 yards and one touchdown and was sacked three times in Week 1 against the Browns, a team he has struggled against historically. He has only played the Jaguars twice -- his first career NFL win in 2020, and another win in 2021 -- but in those two games, he racked up 648 yards passing.

2. Matthew Stafford, Rams

Career accolades: 2022 Super Bowl champion, two-time Pro Bowl selection, 2011 Comeback Player of the Year, 10th all time in passing yards and passing touchdowns

There was plenty of consternation regarding Stafford as his back injury held him out for almost all of training camp, but the 37-year-old made it to -- and more importantly made it through -- Week 1 against the Texans, completing 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown pass in a 14-9 win.

While Stafford's pocket mobility has decreased, he is still a tremendous thrower of the football, someone who can make any throw and will try to do so, too. He pulled off another incredible trick shot in Week 1.

Interestingly, Stafford has never beaten the Titans; his 0-4 record against Tennessee is his worst against any team.

3. Jared Goff, Lions

Career accolades: Four-time Pro Bowl selection, one Super Bowl appearance

The 2021 Stafford-Goff swap remains a defining development of this most recent era of the NFL. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl in Stafford's first year in Los Angeles, while Goff and the Lions -- with help from the picks acquired in the trade -- have become one of the NFL's best teams. Goff has played a huge role in that. Last year, he threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns and finished fifth in MVP voting.

Week 1 was a tough one for Goff, who threw for 225 yards on 39 attempts -- his 5.8 yards per attempt were his lowest since Week 2 of 2024 -- and had just one touchdown compared to one interception. He was also sacked four times. With former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now the Bears coach and with a new-look offensive line, Goff may need some time to get Detroit's offense back up to speed.

Goff is 7-4 against the Bears and has won five of the last six.

4. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Career accolades: Two-time Pro Bowl selection, 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Murray has been a fascinating case. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and making Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021, he appeared to be on a track to stardom. Then came a difficult 2022 that ended prematurely due to a torn ACL, and he missed much of 2023, too. He had a solid albeit unspectacular 2024. Murray's quickness has always made him an intriguing dual threat, and when he's at his best, he's a tough task for opposing defenses. But he's also limited as a thrower, especially over the middle of the field.

Murray shook off a pregame illness to throw for 163 yards and a pair of scores in a Week 1 win over the Saints. He added 38 rushing yards.

Murray is 1-3 against the Panthers in his career. That includes a 36-30 overtime loss last year.

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Career accolades: One-time Pro Bowl selection

Lawrence has some shades of Murray's career arc. After a disastrous rookie year under Urban Meyer, Lawrence was a Pro Bowler in his second year and looked to be heading for stardom. Since then, he has been average at best and probably more fairly classified as underwhelming or even disappointing. The Jaguars cooled off after a hot start in 2023 and ended up missing the playoffs at 8-8. Last season, Lawrence played in just 10 games and took another step back, especially with his accuracy.

There's plenty of hope that Liam Coen can get things back on track for the former Clemson star. He threw for 178 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a win over the Panthers in Week 1.

Lawrence is 0-2 in his career against the Bengals.

6. Caleb Williams, Bears

Williams endured a brutal 2024, playing for a poor staff that provided little help for the former USC star. He took 68 sacks and struggled with timing and accuracy, though he periodically produced a highlight-reel play here and there, showing off his improvisation and arm talent.

Williams is having to learn and unlearn a lot from his rookie year, and the hope is Ben Johnson -- the offensive mastermind behind the Lions' recent success -- can lead that charge. Williams threw for 210 yards, ran for 58 more and accounted for two touchdowns in an uneven 27-24 Week 1 loss to the Vikings.

Williams is 0-2 against Detroit, but he threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions in Week 16 last year.

7. Bryce Young, Panthers

Young and Williams, like Stafford and Goff, are inexorably tied to one another. The Panthers moved heaven and earth to acquire the No. 1 in the 2023 draft to select Young, sending a plethora of picks to Chicago. After Young's awful debut, the Bears used the 2024 No. 1 overall pick to take Williams.

Young's career has been a roller coaster with few ups. After the poor 2023, the Panthers hired Dave Canales, only for him to bench Young early in 2024. Young eventually got the starting job back and finished 2024 strong, providing optimism for 2025.

In Week 1, however, Young looked like his rookie and early second-year self, completing just 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. It was a disappointing start for a player in need of a good one.

Young beat the Cardinals in a 36-30 overtime thriller last year, accounting for three touchdowns in the win.

8. Cameron Ward, Titans

Welcome to the league, rook. In his NFL debut, Ward completed just 12 of 28 passes for 112 yards, watched his teammates drop several passes and took six sacks. He won't have to face the Broncos' fearsome defense again this year, but it certainly looked like a guy making him NFL debut under less-than-ideal circumstances. We're certainly not giving up on Ward or even remotely close to doing so, but it's hard to rank him anywhere but last after one week.