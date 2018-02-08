Ranking below .500 teams' chances of pulling an Eagles by winning 2019 Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles weren't supposed to win Super Bowl LII -- not because of Carson Wentz's injury or any of the other serious injuries that should've marred their 2017 season, but because of what came before the injuries. In 2016, they went 7-9 in a season that saw them drop nine of their final 13 games. We all know what happened next: Wentz turned into an MVP candidate, leading the Eagles to the top of the NFC, and then when he got hurt -- along with a crap-ton of other starters -- Nick Foles and company led the Eagles to the Super Bowl where they vanquished the New England Patriots on Sunday.

With that in mind, it's time to shift our focus to the upcoming 2018 season and the below-.500 teams that have the best chances of pulling an Eagles by rebounding from their losing season with a Super Bowl. In 2017, 14 teams finished below .500. Let's rank their chances of making it to the Super Bowl in 2019.

We begin with the expected team ...

I'm not here to just mock the Browns right now because I actually think they're going about this rebuild in some smart ways. Keeping Hue Jackson is a head scratcher, but their strategy of stockpiling draft picks can work, assuming they use the picks on the right players. Despite my unusual amount of optimism for a club that's won one game over the past two seasons, it's impossible to put them anywhere else on this list. A good season by the Browns standards would be winning four games. A great season would be finishing 6-10.

The Browns will likely be starting a rookie quarterback unless they sign Kirk Cousins in free agency or once again pass on taking a quarterback with their first-round picks, which would give DeShone Kizer another chance to start. Regardless, the 2018 season isn't about making the playoffs for the Browns. It's about winning a game or two.

E ntering the season, some I actually thought the Jets might go 0-16. So their 5-11 year was an unequivocal success. But they're still a long ways off from becoming a playoff team. Even if they sign Kirk Cousins, who they're expected to pursue given how much cap space they have, the Jets don't have the kind of supporting cast that can elevate Cousins' level of play the way the Redskins' offense did. If they don't win the Cousins' sweepstakes, they'll likely try to find their franchise quarterback in the draft. Like the Browns, the Jets aren't even targeting the playoffs. They're in the second year of a full rebuild. Progress is all that matters.

Residing in the same division of the Patriots doesn't help matters. But hope could be on the horizon. Tom Brady will be 41 when next season begins. Bill Belichick will be 66. Although they haven't said they'll retire soon, it's not unreasonable to think Brady-Belichick could be gone in three-ish seasons, especially now that Josh McDaniels has shockingly decided to return instead of taking his own head-coaching job.

For AFC East teams like the Jets, it's time to begin planning to hit their peaks sometime around 2020-21. That timeline could actually fit the Jets' plans.

The Giants are a tough team to predict because they have a new coach in Pat Shurmur and because their last coach was a such a train-wreck. It wouldn't be entirely shocking to see them improve drastically just because of the coaching change. Still, it's impossible to ignore just how bad these Giants were in 2017. They won three games, got outscored by 142 points, finished 30th in DVOA, and nearly destroyed each other from the inside.

If new general manager Dave Gettleman can fix a woeful offensive line, the Giants will improve. But fixing an entire unit in one offseason isn't an easy task to accomplish. Eli Manning isn't terrible, even at the age of 37, but he won't improve unless he's given better protection. Furthermore, it doesn't really make sense for Gettleman to go all-in on fixing the offensive line by making huge splashy free-agent signings. The window with Manning is likely closed. Carefully reloading this roster through the draft so that they have a team capable of competing with Manning's successor makes more sense. The Giants aren't a player or two away from winning in the short-term, unless Ben McAdoo really was that bad of a coach.

It might seem strange to see the woeful Colts ranked this high. After all, they're coming off a four-win season, finished second-to-last (only the Browns were worse) in DVOA, and were outscored by 141 points. They started their new season by announcing the hiring of McDaniels, who then backed out of the job at the last second, leaving the Colts without a coach.

This all comes down to Andrew Luck, who missed all of the 2017 season. Luck's health is still being debated, but if he can suit up for the 2018 season, the Colts have a slim chance to make a surprise run at the playoffs. Luck's overcome a bad roster and bad coaching in his previous seasons, leading the Colts to three 11-win seasons to begin his career. If Luck is healthy, the Colts can win games riding their quarterback. If Luck isn't healthy, this could be the worst team in football.

On Wednesday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Luck won't need another surgery.

Chris Ballard: "At this point we feel strongly that Andrew is in a good place. He doesn't need surgery." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 7, 2018

Then again, he still hasn't picked up a football.

Ballard says Andrew Luck doesn’t need surgery, per two docs he saw after season. Strength is good. Working on motion and arm speed. Hasn’t picked up a football. Not going to skip a step. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2018

I'm not optimistic.

The Dolphins' Super Bowl hopes rest on Adam Gase's ability to get Ryan Tannehill playing like he did in 2016 after he missed all of the 2017 season. In 2016 -- his first year with Gase -- Tannehill looked like a future franchise quarterback, completing a career-high 67.1 percent of his passes, averaging a career-high 7.7 yards per attempt, throwing a touchdown on a career-high 4.9 percent of his passes, and finishing with a career-high 93.5 passer rating.

Except even if Tannehill does stay healthy and builds off that 2016 season, the Dolphins don't have a good enough team around the quarterback to be regarded as a Super Bowl contender. Jay Ajayi, who rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016, is gone. Jarvis Landry is a free agent. DeVante Parker still hasn't developed into a reliable receiver. The offensive line got exposed this past season. Ndamukong Suh could be gone. Even with Suh the defense ranked 28th in DVOA last year. At the beginning of last season, the Dolphins starting defense had the highest average age in football, according to ESPN.

The Dolphins are a bad football team that resides in the same division as the Patriots.

Next.

For all of the criticism they received last season, the Bengals managed to finish 7-9. Of course, two of their wins came against the winless Browns, but 7-9 isn't awful. The Bengals' problem is that they're stuck in mediocrity, which is pretty much the worst place for an NFL team to find themselves in. Not only are they stuck in mediocrity, they're also stuck with players who aren't good enough to lead them to a Super Bowl -- specifically Andy Dalton, the spitting image of a middling quarterback.

Now, let's say the Bengals are able to sneak into the playoffs as a wild-card team. Even then you can't project playoff success. Under Marvin Lewis, who shockingly kept his job this offseason, the Bengals have gone 0-7 in the playoffs. They're a team that experiences meltdowns at the most inopportune moments.

Can they compete for a wild-card spot under Lewis with the same roster? Maybe. Can they compete for a Super Bowl? Nope.

A year ago, the Buccaneers were everyone's favorite sexy pick to make a playoff push. So, what went wrong? For one, Jameis Winston still hasn't taken the leap from promising to elite. But the bigger issue was the Buccaneers' defense, which fell off a cliff. In 2016, the Buccaneers' defense ranked 13th in DVOA. In 2017, the Buccaneers' defense finished dead last in DVOA.

If the Buccaneers can get their defense corrected, they stand a chance. The only problem is that they reside in the toughest division in football. The NFC South sent three teams to the playoffs in 2017. The Saints, now that they have a defense, aren't going anywhere unless Drew Brees bolts in free agency, which seems unlikely. The Falcons experienced a down-year and still ended up winning 10 games. The Panthers won 11 games. The Buccaneers are the worst team in the group. They own the worst defense and the worst quarterback in the division. It'll be too tough to overcome both.

All along, the signs of the Raiders' eventual demise were there. Though they made the playoffs in 2016 with a 12-win season, they made the playoffs by outscoring their opponents by only 31 points and going 9-2 in one-score games. Sure enough, regression hit them hard in 2017. The future of Derek Carr doesn't look so bright anymore as his struggles under pressure (40.8 passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus) were exposed. Marshawn Lynch looked exactly what you'd expect an aging running back coming out of retirement would look like. Amari Cooper struggled with consistency. The offensive line deteriorated. And the defense remained bad.

Now, the Raiders' hopes rest with Jon Gruden, a coach who's been out of coaching for a decade. The reason I have the Raiders ranked this high is because I don't think they're as bad as they were in 2017, just like how I didn't think they were as good as they were in 2016. By DVOA, the Raiders finished 19th in 2017. That's not great, but it's not awful. The Titans, for comparison, ranked 18th.

The Raiders are a very middle-of-the-road team and it has more to do with their talent level than coaching. Don't expect a quick fix barring an influx of talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

This is all about injuries. If quarterback Deshaun Watson, who tore his ACL after emerging as an MVP candidate in his rookie season, fully recovers along with superstar defender J.J. Watt and the always underrated pass-rusher Whitney Mercilus, both of whom lost their seasons on the same play in October, the Texans will be in the playoff mix. If they all can't return at full strength, the Texans will be doomed.

Watt will be 29 next season and has dealt with a long list of injuries. Mercilus will be 28 and he already saw his production slip in 2016 when he racked up 7.5 sacks after a 12-sack season in 2015. For how good Watson was in 2017, he still went only 3-3 as a starter, which is a sign of the Texans' overall flaws. Furthermore, it's also not unreasonable to be concerned about his long-term health. Watson has now torn both of his ACL's in a three-year span. He's a quarterback who relies on his athleticism. That's not great.

And suddenly, the AFC South looks tough with the Jaguars nearly making it to the Super Bowl and the Titans winning a playoff game. To compete with the Jaguars, the Texans need all three of their stars to make complete recoveries.

Haven't you heard? The 2018 Bears are destined to be the 2017 Rams. The similarities are remarkable from Jared Goff and Mitchell Trubisky to Sean McVay and Matt Nagy. Goff and Trubisky are even living together this offseason and McVay has already endorsed Nagy.

In December, ESPN's Bill Barnwell took an in-depth look at which teams have the best chance of engineering the one-year turnaround that the Rams pulled off. He ranked the Bears first and that was before they went out and hired their version of McVay in Nagy, who comes from the Chiefs. Here's a sample of what Barnwell wrote:

Chicago is as close as we can get to last year's Rams. The Bears have an underrated defense led by an interior disruptor in Akiem Hicks, with Fangio's unit ranking 14th in DVOA before Saturday's 20-10 loss to the Lions. The Bears traded up to grab their quarterback of the future in the 2017 draft, but Mitchell Trubisky hasn't been very good; the second overall pick is last in the league in Total QBR(26.6), with a scarcely believable 3.4 QBR when under pressure. The Bears have a franchise running back but lack weapons for Trubisky at receiver, a position they'll surely address this offseason. [...] There is infrastructure here. Hire the right coach, sign a No. 1 wide receiver in an interesting free-agent class, and get lucky. Maybe Chicago gets a full season out of Kevin White, or Adam Shaheen takes a sophomore leap. Kyle Fuller, who was written off as a disappointment for years, suddenly looks like a starting cornerback. Maybe the Bears re-sign him and draft another cornerback in the first round and their defense sneaks into the top 10.

The Bears' defense is already sneaky good and they were able to retain esteemed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The key is now Nagy's ability to unlock the offense. They're missing an adequate receiver, but that figures to be fixed after the draft and free agency. Trubisky's numbers weren't overly impressive, but his game-film showed the kind of traits -- accuracy, the ability to manage a pocket, and athleticism outside the pocket -- that should give Bears fans hope that he can succeed in a creative offense. Expect Nagy to use Tarik Cohen like he used Tyreek Hill. Expect him to improve an offense that star running back Jordan Howard called "basic."

There's hope in Chicago, but nobody should be delusional enough to expect a trip to the Super Bowl. Even if they make huge strides, they're still behind the Vikings and Packers in the NFC North.

Man, the Broncos were a mess in 2017. But they were only a mess because of their sad quarterback situation involving Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, and Paxton Lynch. No, their defense didn't submit the dominant season we've grown used to, but they still ranked 10th in DVOA. This one's simple: If the Broncos fix their quarterback situation, they're a playoff contender.

All signs point to the Broncos pursuing Kirk Cousins. Multiple members of the Broncos' defense have been publicly pushing for GM John Elway to go get him. If Cousins comes to Denver, the Broncos will be well off. I'm not a Cousins stan, but the fact is he'd be good enough to get the Broncos into the playoffs.

I’m no Kirk Cousins stan, but someone is going to pay him a lot of money. pic.twitter.com/0lCC2Qpgzw — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) January 2, 2018

If the Broncos don't get Cousins, they can still upgrade their quarterback situation by signing someone like Sam Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater (or heck even Jay Cutler, just because of how much fun that'd be). The Broncos' high ranking on this list is because of my belief that they'll be much-improved at quarterback. Nobody should expect Elway to sit back this offseason. He knows he can't keep wasting his Super Bowl caliber defense with replacement-level quarterbacks.

This is simple: The 49ers went 5-0 with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter. Garoppolo didn't arrive in San Francisco until Oct. 30. An entire offseason in Kyle Shanahan's system should only help him get even better. The 49ers also boast the most cap-space in football, which means they're free to buy some pricey free agents like, say, tight end Jimmy Graham and maybe fix their 26th-ranked (by DVOA) defense while they're at it.

Do I think the 49ers will actually win the Super Bowl? Of course not. They still have to deal with the Seahawks and Rams in their own division. But they're on the rise and if Garoppolo gets even better, they could fight for a wild-card spot.

2. Washington Redskins (7-9)

There's no doubt the Redskins have botched the Kirk Cousins situation. You can also argue that they traded away too much for an older version of Cousins in Alex Smith. But that doesn't mean they can't compete for a playoff spot with Smith.

They went 7-9 a year ago despite dealing with a seemingly unending list of injuries. They finished the highest in DVOA (16th) out of all the teams on this list. They just acquired a quarterback who led the league in passer rating (104.7) and passer rating on throws that travel at least 20 yards downfield (131.4 per PFF). If the Redskins can experience a successful offseason the way the Eagles did a year ago, what's stopping them from becoming the new version of the Eagles?

(The answer to that question is an inept front office and a quarterback who hasn't the shown the ability to beat top-caliber teams in the playoffs).

1. Green Bay Packers (7-9)

In truth, the Packers are the only team on this list that I feel comfortable anointing a Super Bowl contender. And that's entirely due to Aaron Rodgers, the most talented quarterback in football arguably ever. The only reason the Packers went 7-9 is because Rodgers missed over half the season with a broken collarbone. There's no doubt the Packers have clear issues on both sides of the ball, but Rodgers is the kind of player who hides all of those problems.

If he's healthy, the Packers are a playoff team and a Super Bowl contender. If he's not, the Packers are a sub-.500 team. It's really that simple.