Following a successful 2018 season, the Chargers were unable to recapture the magic in 2019, going 5-11 while finishing last in the AFC West. Ten of those losses came by seven points or less, as Los Angeles failed to consistently make the crucial play when it was needed most.

The season marked the end of an era for the Chargers, who decided to part with longtime starter Philip Rivers this past offseason. The Chargers also parted with former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon and veteran linebacker Thomas Davis. Combined, Rivers, Gordon and Davis are costing their new teams $35,750,000 for the upcoming season, money the Chargers decided to spend on other parts of their roster for the 2020 season.

Amidst their disappointing season, the Chargers did learn a few things that helped shape their offseason personnel decisions. While Rivers' 20 interceptions helped influence their decision to move in another direction, the emergence of Austin Ekeler convinced the Chargers that they no longer needed Gordon, who went onto sign a two-year deal with the Broncos. And after selecting Rivers' eventually successor, quarterback Justin Herbert, with the sixth overall pick, Los Angeles also decided to trade second and third round picks to select linebacker Kenneth Murray, a player who they hope that lead their defense for the foreseeable future.

With the start of the 2020 season just around the corner, we decided to take a look at the Chargers' five best salary cap bargains, players who will look to help Los Angeles get back to the playoffs after a one year absence.

5. Kenneth Murray, LB

2020 salary cap hit: $610,000

While Herbert was considered at this spot, that fact that he remains a unknown commodity, along with the fact that he may not even play this season (Tyrod Taylor is slated to be the team's Week 1 starter) gave the edge to the Chargers' other first-round pick. Murray, the second linebacker taken in the draft, will look to replace Davis in the starting lineup. Murray, who recorded 325 tackles and 36.5 tackles for loss in three seasons at Oklahoma, will look to help a Chargers defense that finished 14th in the league in scoring in 2019.

4. Austin Ekeler, running back

2020 salary cap hit: $5,000,000

Ekeler made the most of his increase playing opportunities last season, as he amassed 1,550 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns that included 92 receptions for 993 yards and eight touchdowns. Ekeler's performance earned him a four-year, $24.5 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed. Ekeler's contract makes him the 10th highest paid running back in the NFL, in terms of annual salary. That being said, the value Ekeler brings as a multi-dimensional running back makes him an invaluable part of the Chargers' offense heading into the 2020 season.

3. Keenan Allen, wide receiver

2020 salary cap hit: $12,650,000

While his salary cap hit is the third highest number on the team (trailing only Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram), Allen enters the 2020 season as the 18th highest paid receiver in the league in terms of annual salary. That's a pretty good deal for a receiver who has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. Last season, Allen caught a career-high 104 passes for 1,199 yards and six touchdowns. He caught at least five passes 12 times during 2019, including a 13-catch, 183-yard, two touchdown performance in the Chargers' Week 3 loss to the Texans.

2. Bryan Bulaga, right tackle

2020 salary cap hit: $4,833,333

After a successful 10-year run with the Packers that included a Super Bowl victory, Bulaga inked a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chargers this past offseason, which puts him in a tie for 41st among the league's highest-paid lineman in terms of annual salary. Bulaga's cap hit, at least for the 2020 season, is also a team friendly sum. The addition of Bulaga will certainly help an offensive line that finished just 28th in the NFL in rushing last season.

1. Mike Williams, wide receiver

2020 salary cap hit: $6,374,109

The seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft, Williams is the 46th highest paid receiver (in terms of annual salary) in the league heading into the 2020 season. That's quite a bargain for a player that led the NFL with a 20.2 yards per reception average in 2019. Last season was a breakout year for Williams, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving barrier for the first time in his career. His "breakout" performance took place in Week 9, when he caught all three of his targets for 111 yards in a road win over the Packers.