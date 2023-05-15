Coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the MVP runner-up, the Philadelphia eagles were going to be in high demand for prime-time games this season. Philadelphia was the second-best team in the NFL last season, has a franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, and faces the toughest schedule in the NFL (according to opponents win percentage from last season).

In 2023, the Eagles will again look to conquer what was the best division in football last season (NFC East) while also playing all the opponents from a division that is projected to be the best in the NFL this season (AFC East). Add in a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs to the schedule, making the Eagles a prime destination for nationally televised prime-time games.

Philadelphia only has three scheduled 1 p.m. ET kickoffs the entire season, so there were plenty of games to choose from when determining the must-watch games on the 2023 schedule. These are the five best Eagles games NFL fans can't miss on a loaded docket.

5. Week 1 at Patriots

Date and time: Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET | Channel: CBS (Paramount+)

This game appeared to be just another game on the schedule -- this is until the Patriots decided to honor Tom Brady at their home opener. The Eagles just happen to be the opponent, the team Brady beat in Super Bowl XXXIX and the team he lost to in Super Bowl LII (snapping the Eagles' 57-year championship drought).

What will certainly be an emotional game for New England and Brady should be enough to motivate Philadelphia. The Eagles got a tough draw based on the Brady news, but can make a statement to the Patriots in the season opener.

Eagles-Patriots becomes a big game because of Brady -- even if he won't be playing.

4. Week 12 vs. Bills

Date and time: Nov. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET | Channel: CBS (Paramount+)

Any opportunity for a high-profile quarterback matchup is juicy, especially when Josh Allen will square off against Jalen Hurts for the first time. The Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL and are coming to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since 2015, so expect a huge contingent of "Bills Mafia" to be there.

Hurts and Allen should put on a show in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview. The game being in December -- in a cold-weather city -- certainly helps, too.

3. Week 14 at Cowboys ("Sunday Night Football")

Date and time: Dec. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET | Channel: NBC (FuboTV)

The Eagles and Cowboys usually have one game destined for prime time each year -- and this one will be at AT&T Stadium in Texas. Any Eagles-Cowboys game is significant, but Philadelphia hasn't won there since 2017 (the year it won the Super Bowl).

The first matchup in Philadelphia is going to be huge, but this Dallas game is in the middle of a brutal five-game stretch for the Eagles that includes the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Seahawks -- all playoff teams from last season.

This game could decide the NFC East, unlike the last time they met at Jerry World on Christmas Eve last year.

2. Week 13 vs. 49ers

Date and time: Dec. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET | Channel: Fox (FuboTV)

An NFC Championship Game rematch in Philadelphia? Whether Brock Purdy plays or not (sorry Kyle Shanahan), this is going to be a fun matchup due to all the offseason talk the 49ers have been doing since the 31-7 defeat to the Eagles in that matchup.

The 49ers have Javon Hargrave on their roster now, so their pass rush will be better as he returns to Philadelphia. Who will be the quarterback on that talented team? The Eagles will have an opportunity to make a convincing statement in the NFC.

1. Week 11 at Chiefs ("Monday Night Football")

Date and time: Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET | Channel: ESPN/ABC (FuboTV)

The Super Bowl rematch the entire NFL has been waiting for is one of the best games on the schedule this year. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will clash at Arrowhead Stadium in the first matchup for the Eagles and Chiefs since Kansas City's 38-35 victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Not only is the game on "Monday Night Football"; it's the ninth Super Bowl rematch in NFL history the season after the teams met in the previous year's Super Bowl. Mahomes and Hurts are arguably the game's two best quarterbacks, while the Eagles and Chiefs arguably have the two best rosters in the league.

This rematch should be a showdown for the ages -- and the one both Eagles and Chiefs fans have circled on their calendars for months.