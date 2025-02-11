The Philadelphia Eagles are still celebrating their Super Bowl LIX victory, but now they have to get to work as well. With offensive coordinator Kellen Moore agreeing to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Nick Sirianni has a top job to fill going into the 2025 offseason.

Who's most likely to serve as Sirianni's right-hand man when the Eagles attempt to defend their crown in the 2025 season?

Here are five of the top candidates to take over as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator:

This would represent a bigger gamble from the Eagles, given his lack of coordinator experience, but McCown has long been a popular name in coaching circles, essentially serving a mentor role for the back end of his playing career. The Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach was reportedly offered a job by the Eagles after playing for the team back in 2018, so he's got ties to the organization.

4. Tee Martin

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has spent the last two seasons as Lamar Jackson's position coach in Baltimore, and the Ravens assistant briefly spent time on the Eagles' roster back in 2002. Also well-versed in the college game thanks to more than a decade of experience at that level, he could potentially bring some fresh ideas for Jalen Hurts inside Sirianni's attack.

The Houston Texans' quarterbacks coach, Johnson interviewed for the coordinator job before Moore landed the gig last offseason, and his ties to the Eagles run even deeper than that; he spent part of the 2011 offseason as a reserve quarterback, signed by current general manager Howie Roseman. Despite Houston changing coordinators this offseason, he stayed put because of his mentorship of C.J. Stroud.

2. Marcus Brady

A former CFL standout, Brady worked as the Indianapolis Colts' quarterbacks coach when Sirianni was the team's offensive coordinator, then took over for his former colleague once Sirianni joined the Eagles. Their connection continued in 2022, when Brady spent a year as an offensive consultant in Philadelphia, helping the Birds advance to Super Bowl LVII. He's now the Los Angeles Chargers' passing game coordinator.

1. Kevin Patullo

A longtime Sirianni companion who's worked with the Eagles coach for seven straight seasons dating back to their time with the Colts, Patullo has had a direct hand in the offense since joining the team as pass game coordinator in 2021. He also added an associate head coach title in 2023. Quite simply, Sirianni trusts him with the everyday preparation of the offense, and he's poised for the promotion.