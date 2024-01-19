Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, all of which have a legitimate opportunity at the Super Bowl. The Green Bay Packers were the No. 7 seed and upset the Dallas Cowboys, becoming the first No. 7 seed in the expanded playoff era to get to this point -- so anything is possible.

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to reach the conference championship game for the first time since the 1991 season. Two of the teams remaining have never been to a Super Bowl and three have never won one.

Which team has the best chance to represent its conference in Las Vegas? We're going by the easiest path to Vegas, not the talent on the roster (although that will help).

For all DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud have accomplished in Year 1 together, the Texans easily have the toughest path to Vegas. Stroud has to face the likely MVP in Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on the road (against the No. 1 scoring defense).

If the Texans survive in Baltimore, Houston is either going to Buffalo or Kansas City in the AFC Championship. Either team will be tough to beat on the road, especially any team quarterbacked by Patrick mahomes and Josh Allen.

Can never count out a No. 7 seed, especially one that destroyed the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Being a No. 7 seed is a tough draw regardless, especially when facing the No. 1 seed in the conference that has essentially rested its starters for three weeks.

The 49ers are going to be well-rested for this one. If the Packers were to survive this, they'll be going on the road again. The NFC Championship is arguably their easiest test.

The Buccaneers may have an easier path than most think weather-wise. Tampa Bay plays Detroit in a dome and would either play host to Green Bay or travel to San Francisco -- should the Buccaneers advance. The Buccaneers will be facing double-digit win teams the rest of the way, but that wasn't a problem in the wild-card round.

Playing the Lions in their first divisional round game since the 1991 season is a very tough task.

Patrick Mahomes has never played a true road game in the playoffs, so it's a mystery how he'll perform -- in Buffalo of all places. Unless the Texans pull off a stunner in Baltimore, the Chiefs will face the Bills and Ravens to get to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will face two top-five scoring defenses if that happens -- on the road. Hard to count out Mahomes and Andy Reid, but that's a tall task.

Good thing the Bills are playing another game in Buffalo in winter weather conditions, giving them an advantage over any opponent. The Chiefs are used to the cold weather thanks to their wild-card victory in negative temperatures, so they're prepared for what's coming.

Buffalo can match up against any of the teams remaining in the AFC playoffs with the way they're playing, but Chiefs and Ravens is a brutal stretch (if the Ravens advance). The AFC playoffs truly are a gauntlet.

The Lions are playing their first divisional round game since 1991, against an opponent that had just nine wins this year. Detroit actually beat Tampa Bay on the road this season, even though the Buccaneers are a completely different team than the one the Lions played in Week 6.

If the Lions get past the Buccaneers at home, they'll face the 49ers in the NFC Championship (assuming the 49ers win). Everything right now is a bonus for the Lions, which makes them dangerous.

Home-field advantage in the postseason has merit, even though the Ravens blew this opportunity to an inferior opponent in 2019 (with Lamar Jackson at quarterback). Facing a rookie quarterback and rookie head coach is ideal for Baltimore, especially for a team that won 13 games and outscored their opponents by 203 points.

The Texans aren't an easy task, and facing the Chiefs or Bills will be more of a challenge. Playing at home and having a bye has significant merit in this 14-team playoff, which the Ravens should be able to capitalize on over the next few weeks.

The 49ers have an easy draw in the NFC thanks to the Cowboys getting upset by the Packers, earning the right to face the No. 7 seed in the divisional round. Assuming the 49ers get past the Packers, they'll play host to either the Lions (who have never been to a Super Bowl) or the Buccaneers (who won nine games this year) in the NFC Championship.

Doesn't hurt the 49ers have the best roster in the conference and have been nearly unstoppable against NFC opponents. Hard to find an easier path to Vegas than the one in front of the 49ers.