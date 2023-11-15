The NFL regular season has reached the unofficial halfway point. Clear tiers have emerged from the players taken in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Here is where we rank each through Week 10:

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 61.6 YDs 2626 TD 15 INT 2 YD/Att 8.26 View Profile

Stroud has been spot on with his ball placement and accuracy, and he hasn't been dinking and dunking his way to stardom. The Ohio State product is averaging 8.5 yards per target, which is the fifth-highest in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Stroud has shown that he has ice in his veins in late-game moments.

Carter is one of the best players at his position regardless of age. He is a rookie consistently throwing around veteran offensive linemen. The Georgia product is creating pressure on 14.9% of his pass rush snaps, which is the fourth-highest among interior defenders.

Rookies often struggle with confidence and managing the highs and lows that come with daily life in the NFL, but Witherspoon is playing fast and loose regardless of what is asked of him. Seattle has been able to play him inside and outside. He has the physicality to smother wide receivers at the line, the flexibility to carry routes across the field and the speed to stay in-phase vertically. Witherspoon has the 17th best pass breakup percentage (16.3%) among players with at least 150 coverage snaps, according to TruMedia.

Anderson has the fourth highest pressure rate among rookies. He is propped up higher on the list because he is also an asset in run defense. There are so many prospects on this list that excel in one area, but are deficient in another. Anderson is a key component of Houston's rebuild.

Jordan Addison MIN • WR • #3 TAR 66 REC 45 REC YDs 603 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Minnesota's offense had every excuse to fall off a cliff. Justin Jefferson was out for an extended period of time and Kirk Cousins was lost for the season. Players like Addison have stepped up for Kevin O'Connell. Prior to Jefferson's injury, Addison was averaging 5.8 targets per game. Since Jefferson's injury, he is averaging 7.4 targets per game. The rookie has asserted himself as one of the most consistent performers this season.

Gonzalez was sticky in coverage prior to his injury. Quarterbacks completed 64.0% of passes in his direction, but it was always underneath. Gonzalez never got beaten over the top. As his confidence continues to build at this level, he will rise up the ranks.

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB • #26 Att 90 Yds 476 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Detroit was hesitant to use Gibbs early in the season but his capabilities have been on display any time David Montgomery has been unavailable. The No. 12 overall selection is averaging 5.3 yards per carry but has been even more impressive in the pass game.

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 125 Yds 612 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

Robinson has not been immune to the production fluctuations that have come to be expected of an Atlanta skill player. There was the game he was lightly used in because he was sick and then there have been games where he has taken residence in Arthur Smith's doghouse. Robinson has over 800 all-purpose yards but also has two fumbles.

Zay Flowers BAL • WR • #4 TAR 68 REC 50 REC YDs 545 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Flowers has had at least four receptions in eight of their 10 games. 19.1% of his targets result in an explosive play, according to TruMedia. Although he has a thinner frame, Flowers is able to create separation and disengage from defenders post-catch. Baltimore needed someone to be a reliable secondary option behind Mark Andrews and Flowers has filled it admirably.

Dalton Kincaid BUF • TE • #86 TAR 51 REC 45 REC YDs 390 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Kincaid has the 13th-highest success rate among players that have ran at least 100 routes, according to TruMedia. Buffalo's offense looks less disjointed when the rookie has been implemented into the game plan; 88.9% of passes intended for Kincaid have been receptions.

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 59.5 YDs 577 TD 3 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

The narrative surrounding Richardson during the pre-draft process was that he needed more experience. The rookie played with a lot of confidence in his short stint as the Colts starter. He went to his first read rather often but there were a lot of reasons to be excited about how the union with Shane Steichen's offense may look in Year 2, with Richardson out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 48 REC 33 REC YDs 325 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Smith-Njigba was never expected to be a primary outlet in a Seattle offense with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett but his production out of the slot has been consistent. The Ohio State product is a quality route-runner and 67.1% of his yards come post-catch, according to TruMedia.

Skoronski missed some time due to injury but his play has been promising. He struggled in a game against the Steelers allowing five pressures but the Steelers have a good front and it was Will Levis' second start on a short week. He has been better in pass protection thus far.

Note: The next 10 spots or so are really close margins. It really depends on who is coming off the best game in the moment because they have all had highs and lows.

McDonald has an insane amount of speed and quickness. It is only a matter of time before he gets more playing time and the production will rise as a result. He does a good job of baiting tackles and has shown a few counter moves dating back to the preseason. McDonald would be higher if he played more snaps.

Only four NFL players have been targeted more often than Banks. He has allowed the seventh-most passing yardage this season; 13.5 yards per completion. Banks is a gambler; sometimes it results in a good play for the defense and sometimes it results in a touchdown for the offense. There are reasons to be encouraged about his future.

Kancey has flashed this season. One of the concerns about him coming into the draft was short arms and his ability to get off blocks, which has certainly been an issue at times. He does a good job of using his quickness to get on the hips of defenders and moving the pocket.

Coming out of Iowa, Van Ness was considered a powerful edge defender that set the edge, but was still learning how to win as a pass rusher down in and down out. Early in his career, the scouting report remains true of the 22-year-old. He has just one sack this season and is applying pressure on 7.8% of his pass rush snaps.

Wright has been credited with six sacks allowed this season, which is the fifth-most in the NFL and the most among all rookies. The right tackle has been more effective in the run game where Chicago has four running backs with at least 30 carries.

19. Broderick Jones, OT, Steelers

Jones has a 9.5% beaten percentage, according to TruMedia, which measures how often a lineman is beaten in pass protection. It is the second-highest rate in the league. Jones was a reserve through the first quarter of the season but has now started two consecutive games. Pittsburgh's run game has come along lately.

Bresee has had some positive moments this season and is becoming a more consistent player over the past month. His 7.8% pressure rate is respectable for a rookie interior defender. He still has another level to take his game, though.

Harrison's 7.7% beaten percentage is the 11th-highest rate in the league. Broderick Jones has been leaning on people a bit more in the run the game so that is the difference between the two. Harrison has started every game at right tackle this season and the results have been up and down as one would expect from a rookie.

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 62.8 YDs 1560 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 5.38 View Profile

The narrative surrounding Young has been overblown. He has not been great but he is not unplayable. There appears to be a lack of trust in his offensive line right now. His 13.8% off-target throw rate is among the highest in the league despite ranking No. 32 in air yards per attempt (6.4), according to TruMedia. He has unnecessarily thrown off his back foot and isn't stepping up into the pocket. Young has the seventh-highest pressure rate (38.9%).

Forbes has been picked on a lot this season. He has allowed the 14th-most passing yardage and three touchdowns. The New England game was a step in the right direction but it still looks like he is thinking too much out on the field.

Johnson's 6.8% beaten rate is the 20th-highest in the league, according to TruMedia. There has been no stability in the Arizona offense. They have cycled through quarterbacks and running backs. It will be interesting to see how his numbers are impacted with the return of James Conner and Kyler Murray.

25. Jack Campbell, LB, Lions

Two of Campbell's highest snap shares have come in the past three games. Coverage has been a bit of an adventure but the linebacker has been effective in the box.

Anudike-Uzomah is a high-motor rusher who may get sacks late in the down but he is not creating his own opportunities right now. When his initial rush is stopped, the rookie has to work on some moves to counter and get off blocks.

Quentin Johnston LAC • WR • #1 TAR 28 REC 18 REC YDs 162 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

When Mike Williams was lost to injury, many thought it would create an opportunity for Johnston. Instead, Los Angeles filled the void with Josh Palmer, who has also since been injured. Johnston is averaging 18 receiving yards per game.

Murphy has played all of 108 defensive snaps this season. His largest workload (26 defensive snaps) came Sunday against the Texans, equalling his snaps played over the prior four games. He has not been an impact player but he has been solid all-around. Murphy still needs to develop more of a rush plan at this level, specifically when his initial rush is stopped.

Smith can be too erratic with his motions at times. He needs to be more intentional with his moves and get back to what works for him. Over the past three games, he has done a better job of filling his gap, which is a positive for his trajectory over the second half of the season.

30. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Eagles

Smith has only played 53 defensive snaps this season. He has essentially been a designated pass rusher trying to win at the high side of his rush. His grade is more of an incomplete right now because it is difficult to develop a rhythm when playing as few snaps as he has.

Wilson was lauded during the pre-draft process for his length and athletic traits but he was far from a finished product. Learning from Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones for a year would've been ideal, but Jones' situation forced him into the starting lineup. Wilson has generated pressure on just 5.1% of pass rush snaps.