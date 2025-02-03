The Kansas City Chiefs are on the doorstep of history. If they can defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, they'll become the first franchise in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls, further solidifying their dynasty. Already, Patrick Mahomes' club has hoisted three Lombardi Trophies and has reached the Super Bowl five times over a six-season span, a feat that has never been done before.

This is widely considered one of the most prolific runs in NFL history by any organization, which makes it worth diving into a bit further. As this 2024 squad looks to three-peat, we're going to examine each version of the Chiefs during this dynastic run (since 2019) and rank them against one another.

6. 2021 Kansas City Chiefs

Season result: Lost in AFC Championship

Throughout this historic run by the Chiefs, the 2021 season was the lone time they fell short of reaching the Super Bowl, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. That year, they entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the conference after going 12-5 in the regular season. Despite the high seed and winning the AFC West, there were some flaws to this Chiefs team compared to their other versions over this run. While the offense ranked fourth in the league in points scored and third in total yards, they struggled to run the ball, averaging 115 yards per game (16th). Defensively, they ranked 27th in total defense and were in the bottom third of the league in passing yards allowed per game (251.4).

From a Patrick Mahomes standpoint, it wasn't his most prolific season, either. While he threw for 4,839 yards (second highest of his career at that point), he also threw what was a career-high 13 interceptions. So, while this team was able to reach the NFL's final four, it pales in comparison to some of these other versions.

5. 2020 Kansas City Chiefs

Season result: Lost Super Bowl LV

Kansas City's first attempt to win back-to-back Super Bowls was halted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had the benefit of playing Super Bowl LV in their own building (albeit with a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Even with that in mind, the Chiefs had their doors blown off in that Super Bowl, 31-9, despite being a three-point favorite in the matchup.

While Patrick Mahomes was a second-team All-Pro that season and finished third in the MVP voting that season, he wasn't 100% healthy, nor did he have a strong cast around him. Particularly, the offensive line struggled to protect him up front. Defensively, they were a bend-don't-break unit, holding opponents to the 10th-fewest points, but were 16th in the league in total yards allowed.

4. 2024 Kansas City Chiefs

Season result: Reached Super Bowl LIX (result TBD)

The story has yet to be fully written about the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs with Super Bowl LIX on the horizon, so it's conceivable they move up or down this list when it's all said and done. This year's squad is similar to the 2023 version where they've continued to lean on its defense. With the offense ranking 15th in total points and 16th in total yards, the defense is a top-five unit in points allowed (fourth) and top 10 in yards allowed (ninth).

The offense has been a work in progress throughout the season around Mahomes, but the Chiefs were still able to post a 15-2 record, which is the best mark throughout this run. One of their distinct characteristics has been the "it" factor of pulling out wins no matter the circumstance. While that can't be quantified, it's shown up time and time again with this Kansas City club. If they pull off the three-peat, they'll be considered an all-time team.

2025 Super Bowl: Ranking every Chiefs, Eagles starter ahead of NFL championship rematch in New Orleans Pete Prisco

3. 2019 Kansas City Chiefs

Season result: Won Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City finally broke through during the 2019 season, winning its first Super Bowl title of the Mahomes era. Offensively, the club ranked fifth in total points scored and sixth in total yards, while the defense was seventh in points allowed. For Mahomes, it was another efficient season. He followed up his 2018 MVP campaign by throwing for over 4,000 yards while tossing 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions, which is the fewest of any season since being the full-time starter. Mahomes also showed the initial glimpses of the now familiar trait of the Chiefs coming back even when the moment looks dire. In Super Bowl LIV against a lethal 49ers defense, Mahomes led a 21-point fourth quarter that helped erase a 10-point deficit and surge past San Francisco. While Mahomes led three touchdown drives over that fourth quarter, the defense flexed its muscles by pitching a shutout and forcing a turnover on downs along with an interception.

2. 2022 Kansas City Chiefs

Season result: Won Super Bowl LVII

If you wanted to put this at No. 1 because of how deadly Mahomes was throughout the season, I wouldn't blame you. The 2022 season is arguably Mahomes' best campaign to date after he led the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41) en route to his second career MVP award. Mahomes carried that over with a sensational playoff run, throwing for 703 yards over the course of three games to go with seven passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Mahomes' 114.7 passer rating over those playoffs is the highest of his postseason career. Given Mahomes' dominance that season, it should come as no surprise that the Chiefs ranked No. 1 in points scored, and total yards in 2022. The defense, however, had yet to emerge, which is why they sit at No. 2 on this list. Throughout the season they ranked 16 in points allowed and 11th in total yards allowed.

Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Mahomes helped take down the Bengals in the AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LVII. In the big game, Mahomes led a game-winning drive against the Philadelphia Eagles. K.C. won that game despite being outgained in total yards, losing the first down battle and time of possession, which further emphasized Mahomes' brilliance that year.

1. 2023 Kansas City Chiefs

Season result: Won Super Bowl LVIII

Of course, Patrick Mahomes is the driver of this Chiefs dynasty, but what has shot them up the historical rankings and made them a back-to-back Super Bowl champion last season was the emergence of its defense. While always respectable, it truly became a strength for Kansas City in 2023, ranking No. 2 in the league in points allowed and total yards allowed, serving as the best defense Mahomes has played with to date. This coincides with Chris Jones establishing himself as arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL, which helped Kansas City reach Super Bowl LVIII. On top of the defense getting better, other weapons continued to emerge around Mahomes. Travis Kelce has been a constant throughout this run, but the Chiefs also got production for the likes of running back Isiah Pacheco and wideout Rashee Rice, making them even more dynamic offensively.

That pairing of an improved Chiefs defense to go along with Mahomes was on full display in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII. The defense held San Francisco to a field goal in the extra period and then gave the baton to Mahomes, who led a 75-yard Super Bowl-winning touchdown drive to hand them their third title. This was the most well-rounded Chiefs team thus far.