Ranking every NFL offensive line: Kyle Long sorts all 32 blocking units by tiers; Bills, Eagles among elite
Which teams have the best (or worst) fronts going into 2025?
In the NFL, we love to talk about quarterbacks, wide receivers, edge rushers and, well, all the playmaking positions. What we probably don't do enough is give proper recognition -- or critique -- to the trenches. Everything starts up front, as they say, and most of the NFL's powerhouse franchises live and die based on the strength and reliability of their offensive lines.
Look no further than Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to a massive imbalance up front. The Eagles boasted an All-Pro unit that helped Saquon Barkley eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in 2024, whereas the Chiefs fell apart in the face of Philadelphia's persistent defensive efforts.
So which teams possess elite blocking units going into the 2025 season? Which ones reside in the middle of the pack? And which ones are in dire need of reinforcements? Former Pro Bowl lineman Kyle Long joined Leger Douzable on CBS Sports' "Pushing the Pile" podcast to sort every single offensive line into five different tiers.
Below are Long's 2025 O-line tiers, but be sure to check out the full episode of "Pushing the Pile" for his complete breakdown:
D Tier - Dangerously Concerning (6)
Potentially devastating.
Houston Texans
- Cam Robinson, Tytus Howard, Jarrett Patterson, Juice Scruggs, Blake Fisher
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison
Miami Dolphins
- Patrick Paul, James Daniels, Aaron Brewer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Austin Jackson
New York Giants
- Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz Jr., Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Troy Fautanu
Seattle Seahawks
- Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Abraham Lucas
C Tier - Average (11)
Reasonably reliable, albeit with concerns.
Arizona Cardinals
- Paris Johnson Jr., Evan Brown, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Jonah Williams
Atlanta Falcons
- Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary
Carolina Panthers
- Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton
Cincinnati Bengals
- Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Cody Ford, Amarius Mims
Cleveland Browns
- Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin
Dallas Cowboys
- Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele
Indianapolis Colts
- Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Gonclaves, Braden Smith
New England Patriots
- Will Campbell, Cole Strange, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses
New Orleans Saints
- Kelvin Banks Jr., Trevor Penning, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Taliese Fuaga
Tennessee Titans
- Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kevin Zeitler, JC Latham
Washington Commanders
- Laremy Tunsil, Nick Allegretti, Tyler Biadasz, Sam Cosmi, Josh Conerly Jr.
B Tier - Above Average (8)
Far more than serviceable, if not special.
Baltimore Ravens
- Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten
Chicago Bears
- Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright
Green Bay Packers
- Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom
Kansas City Chiefs
- Jaylon Moore, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor
Las Vegas Raiders
- Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Alex Cappa, DJ Glaze
Los Angeles Rams
- Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Rob Havenstein
New York Jets
- Olu Fashanu, John Simpson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Armand Membou
San Francisco 49ers
- Trent Williams, Ben Bartch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz
A Tier - Solid (4)
Among the best in the game.
Detroit Lions
- Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany, Graham Glasgow, Tate Ratledge, Penei Sewell
Los Angeles Chargers
- Rashawn Slater, Bradley Bozeman, Zion Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Joe Alt
Minnesota Vikings
- Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Brian O'Neill
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke
S Tier - Elite (3)
The true best of the best.
Buffalo Bills
- Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown
Denver Broncos
- Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson