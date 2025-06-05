In the NFL, we love to talk about quarterbacks, wide receivers, edge rushers and, well, all the playmaking positions. What we probably don't do enough is give proper recognition -- or critique -- to the trenches. Everything starts up front, as they say, and most of the NFL's powerhouse franchises live and die based on the strength and reliability of their offensive lines.

Look no further than Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to a massive imbalance up front. The Eagles boasted an All-Pro unit that helped Saquon Barkley eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in 2024, whereas the Chiefs fell apart in the face of Philadelphia's persistent defensive efforts.

So which teams possess elite blocking units going into the 2025 season? Which ones reside in the middle of the pack? And which ones are in dire need of reinforcements? Former Pro Bowl lineman Kyle Long joined Leger Douzable on CBS Sports' "Pushing the Pile" podcast to sort every single offensive line into five different tiers.

Below are Long's 2025 O-line tiers, but be sure to check out the full episode of "Pushing the Pile" for his complete breakdown:

D Tier - Dangerously Concerning (6)

Potentially devastating.

Houston Texans

Cam Robinson, Tytus Howard, Jarrett Patterson, Juice Scruggs, Blake Fisher

Jacksonville Jaguars

Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison

Miami Dolphins

Patrick Paul, James Daniels, Aaron Brewer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Austin Jackson

New York Giants

Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz Jr., Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor

Pittsburgh Steelers

Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Troy Fautanu

Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Abraham Lucas

C Tier - Average (11)

Reasonably reliable, albeit with concerns.

Arizona Cardinals

Paris Johnson Jr., Evan Brown, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Jonah Williams

Atlanta Falcons

Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

Carolina Panthers

Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton

Cincinnati Bengals

Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Cody Ford, Amarius Mims

Cleveland Browns

Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele

Indianapolis Colts

Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Gonclaves, Braden Smith

New England Patriots

Will Campbell, Cole Strange, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses

New Orleans Saints

Kelvin Banks Jr., Trevor Penning, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Taliese Fuaga

Tennessee Titans

Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kevin Zeitler, JC Latham

Washington Commanders

Laremy Tunsil, Nick Allegretti, Tyler Biadasz, Sam Cosmi, Josh Conerly Jr.

B Tier - Above Average (8)

Far more than serviceable, if not special.

Baltimore Ravens

Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten

Chicago Bears

Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright

Green Bay Packers

Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom

Kansas City Chiefs

Jaylon Moore, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor

Las Vegas Raiders

Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Alex Cappa, DJ Glaze

Los Angeles Rams

Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Rob Havenstein

New York Jets

Olu Fashanu, John Simpson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Armand Membou

San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams, Ben Bartch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz

A Tier - Solid (4)

Among the best in the game.

Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany, Graham Glasgow, Tate Ratledge, Penei Sewell

Los Angeles Chargers

Rashawn Slater, Bradley Bozeman, Zion Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Joe Alt

Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Brian O'Neill

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke

S Tier - Elite (3)

The true best of the best.

Buffalo Bills

Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

Philadelphia Eagles