If there's one thing we can say about the NFL schedule makers, it's that they outdid themselves when putting together the league's 2022 Week 1 schedule. Week 1 is full of enticing matchups between some of the league's biggest stars and best teams.

On tap for Week 1 are several rivalry games between bitter division rivals. There are also reunion games between veteran quarterbacks and teams that parted ways with them this offseason. Each of the NFL's 16 Week 1 games has something for everyone, whether it's an interesting narrative, a up-and-coming rookie to watch or an individual performance that will either make or break your fantasy football matchup.

We decided to rank each of the NFL's Week 1 games ahead of Thursday night's season-opener. Kicking things off is a familiar name going up against a team that is never too far from the headlines.

1. Buccaneers at Cowboys (Sunday night)

A rematch of last year's thrilling season-opener, which the Buccaneers won despite Dak Prescott's valiant effort. This game could be a changing of the guard game in the NFC. The Cowboys are looking to replace Tampa Bay as one of the conference's elite teams, along with the Rams, 49ers and Packers.

To do that, the Cowboys will have to beat a 45-year-old Brady, who once again is out to prove the naysayers wrong. Brady will have his work cut out for him playing behind a revamped offensive line and against Cowboys standouts Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

2. Bills at Rams (Thursday night)

The Rams' title defense begins against a team many feel may represent the AFC in February's Super Bowl. Among the main storylines entering this game is Von Miller facing the team he helped win the Super Bowl after being traded from Denver to Los Angles. A win against the defending champs would go a long way for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, a possible candidate for league MVP this season.

3. Raiders at Chargers

It's fitting that the two teams that closed out the 2021 season will face off in Week 1. Both teams made significant strides this offseason to be the king of AFC West. Unfortunately for the Chargers, one of their biggest offseason acquisitions, J.C. Jackson, is not a lock to play after recently undergoing ankle surgery. The Raiders will certainly look to exploit the Chargers' secondary with their big offseason acquisition, Davante Adams, if Jackson can't go.

4. Patriots at Dolphins

Miami and New England will square off in Week 1 for a third straight year. Tyreek Hill's Dolphins debut will take center stage, but just as significant will be how Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones will fare against stingy defensive units. Miami fans are also anxiously anticipating the debut of Mike McDaniel's new offense.

This should be an exciting matchup between two of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Both quarterbacks have new weapons to work with in 2022. With DeAndre Hopkins serving a suspension, Murray will likely look early and often to Marquise Brown, who previously served as Lamar Jackson's favorite target in Baltimore. With Tyreek Hill gone, Mahomes will look to utilize a deeper receiving crops that includes rookie wideout Skyy Moore.

6. Steelers at Bengals

Cincinnati bludgeoned its former tormentor last season, outscoring Pittsburgh a combined 65-20 in its two wins over the division rival. The Bengals will look to keep that momentum going against a Steelers team that would love nothing more than to spoil the defending AFC champions' Week 1 party. Year 3 of the Joe Burrow era is underway in Cincinnati, while the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh will begin Sunday with Mitchell Trubisky under center.

7. 49ers at Bears

A showdown between two of 1980s top franchises, the Trey Lance era in San Francisco begins against a Bears defense that features Robert Quinn, a 2021 Pro Bowler who racked up 18.5 sacks last season. Speaking of quarterbacks, Justin Fields is looking to start his second season on the right foot following a so-so rookie season.

8. Broncos at Seahawks (Monday night)

Week 1 ends with another notable narrative: Russell Wilson facing his old team for the first time. Fans of both teams, as well as teams of the divisions Denver and Seattle play in, will also be interested to see how both teams fare in their season-opener. Will the Broncos be good enough to hang with Las Vegas, Los Angles and Kansas City in the AFC West? Will Seattle play above its weight class while being a possible thorn in the sides of the NFC West's other teams? Week 1 could offer a glimpse of what's to come for both squads.

9. Browns at Panthers

Baker Mayfield would love nothing more than to put a loss on the team he started for from 2018-21. Cleveland, who will try to avenge last year's disappointing season, will lean on a solid defense (led by Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward) and a powerful running game (led by Nick Chubb) with Deshaun Watson serving his suspension. The Panthers will counter with Mayfield and running back Christian McCaffrey, who is back after missing 23 games over the past two seasons.

10. Packers at Vikings

A Week 1 battle between one of the NFL's oldest rivalries. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's offense is out to prove they can still be an elite unit, even without Davante Adams. The Vikings, led by first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell, are hoping to steal a division from Green Bay while clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2019. A key player to watch is Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker, whose first taste of regular season football will come against the likes of Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson.

11. Jaguars at Commanders

A reunion between coach and quarterback adds interest to a game between two teams that had losing records last season. Carson Wentz makes his debut as the Commanders starting quarterback, while Doug Pederson looks to win his first game as the Jaguars head coach. Pederson's new quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, is expected by many to have a big year after showing glimpses of promise during his rookie campaign.

12. Colts at Texans

There's some surprising intrigue in this game. It features the beginning of the Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis as well as arguably the NFL's best running back in Jonathan Taylor. The Colts will try to avoid an upset against a Houston team that many feel will be better than their projected win/loss total of 6.5 games.

13. Ravens at Jets

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will finally put their injury-marred 2021 season behind them. Jackson and his teammates can't sleep on a revamped Jets defense that is looking to kick off their season with a statement-making upset. The Jets are keeping the light on for their quarterback, Zach Wilson, as the second-year pro is working his way back from knee surgery.

14. Eagles at Lions

There's lofty expectations in Philadelphia for an Eagles team that is coming off of a surprising playoff berth. The Eagles face a nice challenge in Week 1, as Dan Campbell's team is looking to move up the proverbial food chain after adding several new pieces to the roster (including first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson) this offseason.

15. Giants at Titans

Fans outside of New York and Nashville probably won't care too much about this one. That said, there is plenty to keep an eye on in this game. The Giants have several marquee rookies making their pro debuts, while Derrick Henry looks to re-establish his standing as the NFL's best back following last season's injury. It'll also be interesting to see which Titans linebacker steps up to fill the void left by Harold Landry's ACL injury.

16. Saints at Falcons

While not too appealing to the masses, this has the chance to be a fun matchup against divisional foes. Jameis Winston returns after missing the second half of last season. Atlanta will begin the post-Matt Ryan era with former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota.