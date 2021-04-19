There were 10 former No. 1 overall NFL draft picks still playing as of Sunday, April 18. But that number fell to single digits after Alex Smith announced his retirement less than two weeks before this year's draft. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft, Smith hangs up his cleats just months after winning Comeback Player of the Year.

While his career likely falls short of Canton, Smith put together an impressive career that rivals many of the No. 1 overall picks over the past century. With that in mind, we've decided to the 21 No. 1 overall picks selected between 2000-20. The main criteria for this list is career accomplishments and how good the player ultimately became at the NFL level. That's why some of the more recent No. 1 picks are further back on this list.

Without further ado, let's get started.

21. QB JaMarcus Russell

Russell was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft after leading the LSU Tigers to an 11-2 record that included a blowout victory over Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. Russell enjoyed a memorable junior season in Baton Rouge, completing 67.8% of his passes with 28 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

After spending most of his rookie season on the bench, Russell completed less than 54% of his passes in 2008, as the Raiders went just 5-10 with Russell as their starter. Russell completely bottomed out the following season, completing just 48.8% percent of his passes with three touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine starts. Russell, who was released by the team during the ensuing offseason, has not played professional football since 2009 after unsuccessful comeback bids in 2013 and in 2016. He is arguably the biggest bust in NFL draft history.

Look for Burrow to soar up this list over the course of his career. The No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, Burrow led the NFL in passing before suffering a season-ending injury 10 games into the season. Despite playing with a patchwork offensive line, Burrow managed to complete 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions prior to his injury.

While he won just two of his starts as a rookie, Burrow completed over 70% of his throws on three separate occasions. In two games against the Browns, Burrow threw for 722 yards with six touchdowns against just one interception.

19. DE Courtney Brown

The Browns' second No. 1 overall pick in as many years after taking Tim Couch in 1999, Brown, the first pick in the 2000 draft, was part of a talented defense at Penn State that included linebacker LaVar Arrington, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Redskins who was selected immediately after Brown. Unlike Arrington, Brown never blossomed into a Pro Bowl level player, recording just 19 sacks in 61 career games.

Injuries plagued Brown throughout his career. After a decent rookie campaign, Brown tallied 4.5 sacks five games into his second season before sustaining a season-ending injury. While he rebounded to post solid numbers in 2002 and in 2003 (recording a career-high six sacks in 2003, a year after helping the Browns secure their only playoff berth since returning to the NFL in 1999), injuries ultimately ended Brown's career after just one season with the Broncos in 2005.

18. QB Kyler Murray

As a rookie, Murray completed 64.4% of his passes with 20 touchdowns and 12 picks. The 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Murray also finished as the Cardinals' second leading rusher that season with four touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Murray was even better in 2020. In 16 games, Murray completed over 67% of his passes with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry, joining Cam Newton and Kordell Stewart as the only quarterbacks in league history to throw for at least 20 touchdown and run for at least 10 in the same season. Murray is hoping to lead Arizona to its first playoff berth since 2015 in 2021.

17. QB Baker Mayfield

Like Murray, Mayfield is a former Heisman Trophy winner and Offensive Rookie of the Year recipient. Mayfield enjoyed one of the best seasons by a rookie quarterback in league history in 2018, completing nearly 64% of his passes with 27 touchdown passes while leading the Browns -- a team that won just one game during the previous two seasons -- to six wins in 13 starts.

Mayfield endured a rocky 2019 season that saw him throw nearly as many interceptions (21) as touchdown passes (22) while failing to complete 60% of his throws. Mayfield bounced back with gusto in 2020; he led the Browns to an 11-5 regular season record before throwing three touchdown passes in Cleveland's wild-card win over the Steelers.

16. QB David Carr

The Texans' first-ever draft pick, Carr was the NFL's most-sacked quarterback in three of his first four NFL seasons. While Houston's inability to protect him hindered his growth, Carr eventually developed into a decent starting NFL quarterback. In his third season, Carr completed over 60% of his passes for the first time while helping lead the Texans to a 7-9 record. Two years later, he led the NFL by completing 68.8% of his passes. Carr's play significantly improved after the Texans drafted receiver Andre Johnson in the first round of the 2003 draft. Johnson, one of the best receivers of his era, earned his first two Pro Bowl selections with Carr as his quarterback.

After compiling a 22-53 record during his five seasons in Houston, Carr received just four starts during the final six years of his career. Carr, who spent one season in Carolina and another in San Francisco, won a Super Bowl ring as Eli Manning's backup at the end of the 2011 season. He retired with 65 touchdowns, 71 interceptions and a 23-56 record as a starter.

15. DE Myles Garrett

Garrett is well on his way to moving up this list after racking up 42.5 sacks in his first 51 games with the Browns. Garrett earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 after recording 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss. Garrett likely would have earned another Pro Bowl selection in 2019 before he was suspended for the final six games of the season. Despite appearing in just 10 games, Garrett finished the 2019 season with 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and 11 tackles for loss.

The 2020 season solidified Garrett's status as one of the NFL's premier pass rushers. In 14 games, Garrett recorded 14 sacks along with four forced fumbles. Garrett's play helped the Browns win their first playoff game since 1994.

14. QB Sam Bradford

While he never developed into a franchise quarterback, Bradford, the 2008 Heisman Trophy winner, put together a solid nine-year career that included leading the NFL by completing 71.6% of his passes in 2016. That season proved to be Bradford's best in the NFL. In 15 games, Bradford threw for a career-high 3,877 yards with 20 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Bradford had four different seasons that saw him win at least seven games as a starter. During those seasons, Bradford, who led seven comebacks and eight game-winning drives during his career, averaged 3,706 yards passing with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.9% of his passes. Bradford struggled to stay healthy, as he sustained several serious injuries that included two injuries to the same ACL.

13. DE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney recently decided to join forces with Garrett in Cleveland. After injuries wiped out most of his rookie season, Clowney bounced back in 2015, recording 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in 13 games (nine starts). Clowney earned the first of three consecutive Pro Bowl selections in 2016 while becoming a regular starter on the Texans' defense. During that span, Clowney averaged just over eight sacks, 53 tackles and 18 tackles per loss per season. He also forced four fumbles while recovering six forced fumbles.

Clowney put up solid numbers during his only season in Seattle in 2019. While his three sacks were his lowest total in a season since his rookie year, Clowney posted a career-high four forced fumbles while returning one of his two fumble recoveries for a touchdown. He also returned his first career interception for a touchdown. Clowney did little during his lone season in Tennessee, making just 19 tackles (and recording zero sacks) in eight games.

12. QB Jameis Winston

Two years after leading Florida State to a national championship, Winston was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Buccaneers that season. Winston didn't appear to improve much after his rookie season, however, as he currently carries a career completion percentage of just 61.3%. He has also thrown 88 career interceptions in four seasons that includes a league-high 30 in 2019. Winston also led the NFL in passing yards last season, as his 5,109 yards is the eighth highest total in league history.

The 27-year-old Winston, who was released last season by the Buccaneers in favor of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, is preparing to spend a second consecutive season in New Orleans.

12. OT Eric Fisher

While he has only one Pro Bowl nods to his credit, Fisher has been one of the better offensive tackles in football after joining the Chiefs in 2013. The Chiefs' starting left tackle since 2014, Fisher has started in 113 in 117 of his career games. A starter on Kansas City's 2019 championship team, Fisher has helped provide sturdy protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has blossomed into arguably the NFL's best player.

A first-time Pro Bowler in 2016, Fisher earned Pro Bowl honors again last season before suffering a torn Achilles injury during last year's AFC title game. Without Fisher, the Chiefs failed to properly protect Mahomes during the Chiefs' 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

10. OT Jake Long

The former Michigan All-American made an immediate impact in Miami. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, Long was an immediate starter at left tackle for the Dolphins. As a rookie, Long helped the Dolphins capture the AFC East division title while helping anchor Miami's "Wildcat" offense featuring Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams. Long's protection also helped quarterback Chad Pennington win his second Comeback Player of the Year award. An All-Pro in 2010, Long was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.

Long's career took an unfortunate turn near the end of the 2011 season, when his streak of 61 consecutive games played ended after suffering a back injury. Long would battle through injuries for the remainder of his career, appearing in just 15 games during his final three seasons. He decided to hang up his cleats for good at the end of the 2016 season following brief stints with the Rams, Falcons and Vikings.

9. QB Jared Goff

Goff has developed into a quality franchise quarterback for a perennially contending team. After enduing a rocky rookie season that saw him fail to win any of his seven starts, Goff flourished Sean McVay, who joined the Rams prior to Goff's second season. During his second and third seasons, Goff completed nearly 64% of his passes while averaging 4,246 passing yards per season. He also threw 60 touchdowns against just 19 interceptions while posting a 26-9 record as a starter. Goff's performance during the 2018 playoffs helped the Rams advance to Super Bowl LIII, where they managed to score just three points in a loss to the Patriots.

Despite helping lead the Rams to the playoffs in 2020, Los Angeles traded Goff to the Lions (in exchange for Stafford and several draft picks) this offseason. How well Goff does in his new surroundings will determine if Goff can move further up this list.

8. DE Mario Williams

The third former Texans player on this list, Williams' career was better than most people remember. After an underwhelming rookie season, Williams tallied 14 sacks and 14 tackles for loss during his second season. A Pro Bowl snub that year, Williams was selected to the Pro Bowl during the next two seasons while becoming one of the NFL's best pass rushers.

After six mostly productive seasons in Houston, Williams was even better during his four seasons with the Bills. During that span, Williams recorded 43 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles. A two-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Bills, Williams' best season was in 2014, when he earned All-Pro honors after setting career highs with 14.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. Williams, who retired after one season with the Dolphins, finished his 11-year career with 97.5 sacks, 121 tackles for loss, and 16 forced fumbles.

7. QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford will could very well move into the top-five by the time his career is over. The longtime Lion who was traded to the Rams this offseason, Stafford is currently 16th all-time in career passing yards and passing touchdowns. And while his sub .500 record as a starter leaves something to be desired, Stafford will have chance to play for a perennial winner in Los Angeles.

While he is often overlooked by the other great quarterbacks of this era, Stafford has enjoyed a prolific run in Detroit. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Stafford averaged 4,466 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes per season from 2011-18. He didn't miss a single start during that stretch while helping the Lions advance to the postseason in 2011, 2014 and in 2016.

6. QB Alex Smith

Had he come around 20 years earlier, Smith's best five-year output would have made him a perennial All-Pro. That being said, Smith still managed to earn three Pro Bowl selections during that span. He has also won an impressive 99 regular season games as a starting quarterback.

During his five seasons with the Chiefs, Smith, who helped lead the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2011, averaged 3,522 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions per season while completing 65.1% of his passes. Smith's best season was in 2017, when he completed 67.5% of his passes for 4,042 yards with 26 touchdowns against just five interceptions. In 2015, he led the Chiefs to their first postseason victory since 1993. That win, however, is mostly overshadowed by the Chiefs three one and done postseasons with Smith under center.

In 2018, Smith led Washington to six wins in its first 10 games before breaking his leg. Last season, Smith led Washington to the playoffs, the team third Smith quarterbacked to the postseason. Smith also passed Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly for 27th all-time on the NFL career passing list. Smith's 86.9 career passer rating is tied for the 35th highest total in league history.

5. QB Michael Vick

Had his career not been interrupted by a two-year prison sentence for his role in a dog fighting ring, Vick likely would have finished even higher on this list. Nevertheless, what Vick was able to do in Atlanta, along with his second wave of success in Philadelphia, got him the fifth spot.

One of the most exciting (and popular) players in league history, Vick provided a much-needed shot in the arm for a Falcons franchise that won just 16 games the previous three seasons before Vick became the starting quarterback in 2002, his second season in Atlanta. That year, Vick earned Pro Bowl honors while leading the Falcons to the playoffs. In the wild card round, Vick did something no other NFL quarterback had been able to do to that point: beat Brett Favre and the Packers at Lambeau Field in the playoffs. Vick, after missing most of the 2003 season with an injury, led the Falcons to the NFC Championship Game in 2004. Two years later, Vick became the first quarterback in league history to run for over 1,000 yards in a season. His 6,109 career rushing yards are the most in league history for a quarterback.

After two seasons away from football, Vick served as Donavan McNabb's backup in Philadelphia in 2009. In 2010, an injury to starter Kevin Kolb propelled Vick back into the starting lineup. That year, Vick enjoyed his finest season as a passer, completing a career-best 62.6% of his passes with 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions while leading the Eagles to the NFC East division title. The pounding he endured throughout his career eventually caught up to Vick, however, as he missed more than half of the 2013 season with an injury. He spent his final two seasons as a backup in New York and Pittsburgh.

4. QB Andrew Luck

Luck would have likely cracked the top three of this list if not for injuries and his decision to call it quits at just 29 years old. Peyton Manning's heir apparent in Indianapolis, Luck certainly played like a franchise quarterback, as he was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. Luck also guided the Colts to three consecutive 11-5 regular seasons that included a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2014. That season, Luck led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes while throwing for a career-high 4,761 yards.

After missing half of the 2015 season and all of the 2017 season with injuries, Luck won Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2018 while leading the Colts back into the postseason. While Luck proved that could still play at a high level (he earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod that season), he was not willing to continue playing through injury, thus deciding to call it a career just before the start of the 2019 season. In 94 career games, Luck threw 183 touchdown passes (against 96 interceptions) while compiling a 55-33 regular season record and a 4-4 postseason record. He joined an illustrious list of former NFL players who chose early retirement.

When deciding who to pick between Luck and Vick, it came down two one factor. If I had to pick one player to watch, I'm picking Vick. He was one of the most exciting players in league history. But if I'm picking someone to quarterback my team in a must-win game, I'm picking Luck, who was a considerably more accurate passer who had just the right amount of mobility to make plays outside the pocket. He was also an extremely driven player who had the respect of his huddle, something that was often overlooked during his time in Indianapolis.

3. QB Carson Palmer

The 2002 Heisman Trophy winner, Palmer took a Bengals team that went 2-14 the season before his arrival and helped helped lead them to an AFC North division title in 2005, his second season as a starting quarterback. That season, Palmer led the NFL in touchdown passes (32) and completion percentage (67.8%). Unfortunately for Palmer, the Bengals' season ended in gut wrenching fashion after he suffered a career-threatening knee injury on Cincinnati's first offensive play in its eventual loss to Pittsburgh in the wild card round.

While Palmer returned to play at a Pro Bowl level in 2006, things were never the same during his time in Cincinnati. Despite leading the Bengals back to the postseason in 2009, Palmer (who had philosophical issues with Bengals owner Mike Brown as it related to how much he was financially investing in the team's success) decided to retire instead of returning to Cincinnati for the 2011 season. Palmer ended his brief retirement later that year, spending two mostly forgettable seasons in Oakland before signing with the Cardinals during the 2013 offseason.

Palmer enjoyed a career rebirth in Arizona. Teamed with head coach Bruce Arians and future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Palmer posted a 38-21-1 record as a starter during his five seasons in the desert. In 2015, the 36-year-old Palmer enjoyed the best year of his career, as he completed 63.7% of his passes for 4,671 yards and 35 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions while leading the Cardinals to the NFC title game. Palmer, who was inducted into the Cardinals' Ring of Honor in 2019, is 13th all-time in career touchdown passes and 14th all-time in career passing yards.

2. QB Cam Newton

Newton's 2015 MVP and overall mastery during the Panthers' 17-1 record entering Super Bowl 50 are the main reasons why he is ranked one spot ahead of Palmer. The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion quarterback, Newton earned Pro Bowl and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2011. That season, Newton, who used his passing and running ability to help lead the Panthers to three consecutive NFC South division titles, led the NFL with a 5.6 yards per carry average. His 14 rushing touchdown that season is the most ever by a quarterback.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Newton earned All-Pro honors in 2015 after throwing a career-high 35 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. Newton also set NFL history that season, becoming the first player in league history to throw for 35 touchdowns and run for 10 more scores in the same season. Newton and his teammates hit a speed bump in the Super Bowl, however, as the Panthers were upset by game MVP Von Miller and the Broncos, 21-10. It was not one of Newton's better performances, as he lost two fumbles while completing just 18 of his 41 pass attempts.

Like Vick, the pounding Newton has enduring as a mobile quarterback appears to have taken its toll, as Newton remains on the open market after an injury wiped out most of his 2019 season. While he continues to be in pursuit of his next NFL home, Newton has already put up solid career numbers. His 70 career rushing touchdowns is the most by a quarterback, while his 5,398 career rushing yards is the second-highest total for a quarterback. He is also just eight touchdown passes shy of 200 for his career. Newton is also one of just 49 quarterbacks with at least 30,000 career passing yards.

1. QB Eli Manning

The first overall pick in the 2004 draft, Manning retired after the 2019 season with 125 career wins and two Super Bowl MVP awards under his belt. A four-time Pro Bowler, Manning is seventh all-time in both career passing yards and touchdown passes. His 210 consecutive starts is the third-highest total in league history.

Manning's legacy as an all-time great player is complicated. While he did author one of the greatest upsets in professional sports history, Manning also led the league in interceptions three times, barely completed over 60% of his passes and recorded an underwhelming 117-117 regular season record. That being said, Manning did post an impressive 8-4 postseason record that included two Super Bowl wins over the Patriots. To get there, Manning and the Giants defeated Tony Romo and the Cowboys in the 2007 divisional round, Brett Favre and the Packers in the '07 NFC title game, Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the 15-1 Packers in the divisional round of the 2011 playoffs, and Alex Smith and the 49ers in the '11 NFC Championship Game.

When asked about his younger brother's legacy, Peyton Manning, who will earn induction into the Hall of Fame this summer, summed it up best.

"When you're the Super Bowl MVP twice against the greatest dynasty of all-time, the New England Patriots, Tom Brady/Bill Belichick, and you join a list that includes Terry Bradshaw, Bart Starr, Tom Brady and Joe Montana, Eli Manning as the only (multiple) Super Bowl MVPs. I don't really know what that term, 'drop the mic' is, but I guess if there was one. ... There really is no 'yeah, but' after that. That kind of ends it. But if you want a, 'yeah, but,' yeah, but he also started 220-plus consecutive games. He's sixth or seventh all-time in touchdowns. It wasn't like he just played those two seasons.

"He answered the bell, played his butt off, won some huge games for his team."