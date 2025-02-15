The Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs emphatically answered the question of which team was the NFL's best in 2024. The Eagles' dominance over the Chiefs also catapults them to the top of the list of every Super Bowl champion since the turn of the century.

The Eagles made plenty of history in 2024. They became the first Super Bowl-winning team since the 1975 Steelers to have more running than passing yards (including the postseason). The Eagles are also the first team to defeat a team that had previously defeated them in the Super Bowl. Saquon Barkley capped off his historic season by joining Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Terrell Davis as the only rushing champs to win the big game. Oh, and did we mention yet that the Eagles flattened a Chiefs team that was one win from becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls?

The 2024 Eagles boasted a top-10 scoring offense and the NFL's second-ranked scoring defense, a unit that overwhelmed Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense in the Super Bowl. The Eagles' legendary defensive performance was complemented by its offense, which featured the NFL's best quartet at the skill positions and a powerful offensive line that had its way with seemingly everyone in 2024.

Philadelphia is No. 1, but where did every other Super Bowl champion end up on our list? Let's find out.

25. 2001 Patriots

The 2001 Patriots go down in history as New England's first Super Bowl champion and one that authored one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history. The Patriots were not a dominant team, but they had an opportunistic, hard-hitting defense and a young, clutch quarterback in Tom Brady, who engineered the game-winning drive that finished off the heavily favored Rams. They also had a dynamic playmaker in Troy Brown, who in addition to being nearly a 1,200-yard receiver was the NFL's best punt returner that season.

The 2001 Patriots scored just three offensive touchdowns in the playoffs, one in each postseason win, which is one of the main reasons why they are ranked here.

24. 2000 Ravens

Overall record: 15-4

15-4 Super Bowl: Def. Giants 34-7

Led by future Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, Baltimore had a historically dominant defense, a punishing running game (led by then-rookie and future 2,000-yard rusher Jamal Lewis) and a dynamic returner in Jermaine Lewis. The Ravens were great in some elements, but they lacked an elite passing attack that contributed to the unit undergoing a five-game drought without a touchdown during the season.

Baltimore's defense was awesome, but it didn't face the toughest of competition that season, especially from a quarterback standpoint (Troy Aikman was the only future Hall of Fame quarterback the team faced that season, and he and the Cowboys were on a steep decline at that point). That's one of the reasons why the 2000 Ravens are not ranked higher.

23. 2021 Rams

Overall record: 16-5

16-5 Super Bowl: Def. Bengals 23-20

The Rams won each of their final three games by three points, including their victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles' Super Bowl win was spearheaded by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wideout Cooper Kupp, who capped off his brilliant season with an MVP performance in the Super Bowl.

Along with big games from Kupp and Donald, the Rams' Super Bowl win included a controversial holding call against Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson that helped set up Kupp's game-winning score. The Rams' lack of dominance hurt them when compared to other recent champions.

22. 2011 Giants

For a second time in four years, the Giants upset the favored Patriots in the Super Bowl. New York's upset was impressive, but it came against a weaker Patriots team this time around.

Their Super Bowl win may not have been as impressive, but the Giants' run through the NFC playoffs certainly was. New York shocked the 15-1 Packers in the divisional round before beating a 49ers team that represented the NFC in the following year's Super Bowl. Quarterback Eli Manning was even better this postseason than he was in the 2007 playoffs. In four games, Manning completed 65% of his passes with nine touchdowns and just one pick. He averaged 305 passing yards per playoff game.

Against the Patriots, Manning went 30 of 40 for 296 yards and a touchdown. His 46-yard dime to Mario Manningham set up the game-winning score.

21. 2018 Patriots

Overall record: 14-5

14-5 Super Bowl: Def. Rams 13-3

The sixth and final Patriots Super Bowl-winning team seemed more mortal than the franchise's previous five championship squads, especially after they dropped consecutive late-season games to Miami and Pittsburgh. But the Patriots showed they were still the Patriots in the playoffs, whipping the Chargers in the divisional round before edging the Chiefs in overtime in a classic AFC Championship game.

In the Super Bowl, the Patriots held the Rams to the lowest point tally in Super Bowl history (along with the Dolphins, who also scored just three points back in Super Bowl VI). Tom Brady made several big plays down the stretch, while Julian Edelman was the game's MVP with 10 grabs for 141 yards.

20. 2015 Broncos

Denver slumped late in the regular season before rallying off wins over the Steelers, Broncos and Panthers in the playoffs. The Broncos' postseason charge was led by their defense, specifically Super Bowl MVP Von Miller. Denver got just enough plays from its offense and quarterback Peyton Manning, who retired following the Broncos' Super Bowl win.

Speaking of Manning, his second-to-last NFL game was Denver's 20-18 win over the Patriots in one of the most thrilling AFC title games of all time. The Broncos were the only AFC team during this time period that defeated the Patriots in the playoffs, which is one of the reasons why they cracked the top 20.

19. 2007 Giants

Overall record: 14-6

14-6 Super Bowl: Def. Patriots 17-14

It was hard to figure out where to put this team. The Giants are responsible for one of the greatest upsets in the history of pro spots, having defeated the previously 18-0 Patriots. New York's playoff run also included an epic win in Lambeau Field in what ended up being Brett Favre's final game with the Packers.

New York wasn't that great in the regular season, though, going 10-6 and having the 14th-ranked scoring offense and 17th-ranked scoring defense. But the Giants' strengths came to the forefront in the playoffs, especially their ferocious pass rush, Eli Manning's clutch gene and Plaxico Burress' ability to make big plays.

18. 2022 Chiefs

Overall record: 17-3

17-3 Super Bowl: Def. Eagles 38-35

Patrick Mahomes' 2018 and '19 seasons were stellar, but his 2022 season might be his best season to date. Mahomes won his second MVP that year after leading the NFL with 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Mahomes had to play at that level for the Chiefs to win, as Kansas City's defense allowed the most touchdown passes in the NFL that year and was second-to-last in the league in red zone efficiency. Kansas City's defense did just enough to contain the Bengals' high-scoring offense in the AFC Championship game, taking advantage of Cincinnati's battered offensive line. The defense had no answer for Jalen Hurts in the Super Bowl, but Mahomes and Co. made enough plays to secure the Chiefs' second title in four years.

17. 2005 Steelers

Pittsburgh became the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl after defeating the Seahawks. The Steelers boasted a tough defense and an offense that thrived off of trick plays. Pittsburgh's offense also featured then-second-year quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who played well during the Steelers' historic playoff run that included a big upset over Peyton Manning's Colts in the divisional round. Roethlisberger actually had the game-saving tackle near the end of Pittsburgh's 21-18 win over the Colts.

The Steelers had a solid 1-2 running back punch in Willie Parker and Jerome Bettis. Parker recorded the longest run (75 yards) in Super Bowl history, while Bettis submitted his final 100-yard rushing performance in Pittsburgh's win over the Bears that jump-started their championship run. Pittsburgh's offense also featured Hines Ward, who won Super Bowl MVP honors.

16. 2003 Patriots

Overall record: 17-2

17-2 Super Bowl: Def. Panthers 32-29

After missing the playoffs in 2002, many thought that the Patriots' 2001 title may have been a fluke after the '03 team started 2-2. Those thoughts quickly went to the wayside, though, after the Patriots reeled off 21 straight wins (first six in 2004) that included 15 straight to close out the 2003 season.

The Patriots defeated the Panthers in a thrilling Super Bowl. This team could beat you any which way.

15. 2002 Buccaneers

Overall record: 15-4

15-4 Super Bowl: Def. Raiders 48-21

The Buccaneers were led by a legendary defense that featured future Hall of Famers Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch and Ronde Barber. Like the 2000 Ravens, the 2002 Buccaneers had a historically great defense but an offense that was solid but unspectacular. The Bucs, though, had a little more firepower than the Ravens, especially at receiver with Keyshawn Johnson and Keenan McCardell, who both finished their career with well over 10,000 career receiving yards.

Tampa Bay dismantled its longtime rival, the Eagles, in the NFC title game. In the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers defense recorded a Super Bowl-record five picks that included three returned for scores.

14. 2023 Chiefs

Overall record: 15-6

15-6 Super Bowl: Def. 49ers 25-22 (OT)

Kansas City started 9-6 before ripping off six straight wins. Unlike their previous two titles, the Chiefs had to go on the road in the playoffs. They defeated Josh Allen and the Bills in the divisional round before holding league MVP Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens offense to just 10 points in the AFC title game.

Unlike the previous season, the Chiefs defense was the engine that fueled Kansas City's championship run. In the Super Bowl, the unit forced the 49ers to settle for field goals on each of their final two drives, which gave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense a chance to respond on both occasions.

Facing a talented 49ers team, the Chiefs prevailed in overtime after Mahomes made several big plays with his legs, including an 8-yard run on fourth down and a 19-yard scamper on third down. The Chiefs became the first team in 19 years to repeat as champions, and despite their inferior record, Kansas City's repeat squad was better than the '22 team.

13. 2012 Ravens

Overall record: 14-6

14-6 Super Bowl: Def. 49ers 34-31

Baltimore started 9-2 before losing four of its final five games to close out the regular season. The Ravens got a jolt, though, when Ray Lewis announced before the start of the playoffs that he was going to retire at season's end. The Ravens responded with four consecutive wins in the playoffs that included a stunning upset win over Peyton Manning's Broncos in the divisional round.

Quarterback Joe Flacco threw three touchdowns in the Super Bowl and was named the game's MVP. Baltimore had to hang on for a three-point win after the 49ers staged a late rally. The Ravens got an interception in that game from future Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, who like Lewis was playing in his final game with Baltimore.

12. 2014 Patriots

Overall record: 15-4

15-4 Super Bowl: Def. Seahawks 28-24

Many declared the Patriots' dynasty over after a Week 4 loss in Kansas City that dropped New England to 2-2. The Patriots responded with seven straight wins while reasserting their dominance over the rest of the AFC. New England had a top-five scoring offense and a top-10 scoring defense during the regular season.

In the Super Bowl, New England dethroned the defending-champion Seahawks after overcoming a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit. The game ended with Malcolm Butler making one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history when he picked off Russell Wilson at the goal line with under a minute left.

11. 2017 Eagles

Overall record: 16-3

16-3 Super Bowl: Def. Patriots 41-33

Philadelphia won the Super Bowl with backup quarterback Nick Foles outdueling Tom Brady. Foles was the story, but the 2017 Eagles championship run was a total team effort. Philadelphia had a top-five offense and defense during the regular season. In the playoffs, the Eagles edged the defending NFC champion Falcons in the divisional round before blowing out a talented Vikings team in the NFC title game.

In the Super Bowl, the Eagles put 41 points on Bill Belichick's defense, with Foles throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

10. 2010 Packers

Overall record: 14-6

14-6 Super Bowl: Def. Steelers 31-25

Aaron Rodgers went on a heater in the playoffs, but many forget how good the Packers defense was that season. The unit was second in the NFL in scoring during the regular season and forced 11 turnovers during Green Bay's four-game playoff run. The Packers forced three key turnovers in the Super Bowl while defeating a Steelers team that had won two Super Bowls in recent years.

9. 2009 Saints

Overall record: 16-3

16-3 Super Bowl: Def. Colts 31-17

New Orleans' lone Super Bowl win was secured after it defeated three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in the playoffs. The Saints possessed a future Hall of Fame quarterback of their own in Drew Brees, who completed over 82% of his throws in the Saints' Super Bowl win over the Colts.

The Saints defense was just 20th in the NFL in points allowed during the season, but made up for that by forcing turnovers, including Tracy Porter's game-clinching pick six in the Super Bowl.

8. 2008 Steelers

Overall record: 15-4

15-4 Super Bowl: Def. Cardinals 27-23

Ben Roethlisberger avenged his rocky Super Bowl debut three years earlier by throwing the game-winning touchdown pass against the Cardinals. Big Ben's exploits came after Pittsburgh's historically good defense gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Prior to that, the Steelers defense recorded one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history on James Harrison's 100-yard pick six.

The 2008 Steelers lacked an elite offense, but they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback and a defense that was first in the NFL in scoring, passing yards allowed, red zone and third-down efficiency. The unit was led by future Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu and Harrison, that year's Defensive Player of the Year.

7. 2004 Patriots

Overall record: 17-2

17-2 Super Bowl: Def. Eagles 24-21

This team boasted a top-five offense and defense during the regular season. New England benefitted greatly from the offseason pickup of Corey Dillon, who ran for a franchise-record 1,635 yards during the regular season. The Patriots defense was a turnover machine; the unit recorded 11 turnovers in the playoffs that included four in the Super Bowl.

After winning their final 15 games of the 2003 season, the '04 Patriots won their first six games to set an NFL record for the most consecutive wins. New England's 21-game winning streak ended in Pittsburgh in Week 7, though the Patriots would get their revenge by beating the Steelers (who had gone 15-1 in the regular season) in the AFC Championship game. Tom Brady, despite dealing with the flu, frigid temperatures and Pittsburgh's top-ranked defense, threw two touchdowns while completing nearly 67% of his passes in New England's 41-27 win.

6. 2006 Colts

Overall record: 15-4

15-4 Super Bowl: Def. Bears 29-17

The '06 Colts had one of the game's all-time great quarterbacks in Peyton Manning, an elite receiving duo in Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, and a defense that came alive in the playoffs, holding their first two postseason foes to eight and six points, respectively. The unit, led by Hall of Fame pass rusher Dwight Freeney and 2007 Defensive Player of the Year Bob Sanders, forced five turnovers in the Super Bowl that included a game-clinching pick six.

This Colts' most memorable moment was their come-from-behind, 38-34 AFC title game win over the Patriots, who had defeated the Colts in the 2003 and '04 playoffs.

5. 2020 Buccaneers

Overall record: 15-5

15-5 Super Bowl: Def. Chiefs 31-9

Tom Brady's first season in Tampa was looking like a bust after the team's 7-5 start. But after their Week 13 bye, Brady and Co. ripped off eight straight wins that included three postseason wins against future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Brady was his typical dominant self in the Super Bowl, while his defense did not allow a touchdown while applying constant pressure on Patrick Mahomes.

This was an exceptionally talented team that should garner consideration as an all-time great squad, especially in the salary cap/free agency era.

4. 2013 Seahawks

Overall record: 16-3

16-3 Super Bowl: Def. Broncos 43-8

Similar to the Eagles' recent Super Bowl win, not many expected the Seahawks to blow the doors off the Broncos and their record-setting offense. But that's what happened, as Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense actually outscored Peyton Manning and the rest of Denver's offense that night. Seattle's top-ranked defense was supported by the NFL's eighth-ranked scoring offense, led by Russell Wilson and running back Marshawn Lynch.

3. 2016 Patriots

Overall record: 17-2

17-2 Super Bowl: Def. Falcons 34-28 (OT)

This team went 3-1 with Tom Brady serving a suspension to start the season. When Brady came back, the Patriots were nearly unstoppable, going 14-1 that included the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed 28-3 before staging a frantic rally that included massive plays on both sides of the ball.

Making the Patriots' success more impressive is the fact that they didn't have Rob Gronkowski for the stretch run after he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11. New England's unrivaled depth at the skill positions that season allowed them to overcome such a big loss. It's also one of the reasons why they took the bronze medal spot on our list.

2. 2019 Chiefs

Overall record: 15-4

15-4 Super Bowl: Def. 49ers 31-20

Kansas City's first championship team of the century was its best one. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were at the top of their respective games. The Chiefs defense was seventh in the NFL in points allowed, fifth in interceptions recorded and eighth in sacks.

In the postseason, the Chiefs became the first team to win three straight playoff games after trailing by double digits, including their divisional round win over the Texans that saw them overcome a 24-0 deficit. The Chiefs' ability to overcome sizable deficits is one of the main reasons why they came in at No. 2.

1. 2024 Eagles

Overall record: 18-3

18-3 Super Bowl: Def. Chiefs 40-22

It's hard to match the 2024 Eagles resume. Their 18 wins are tied for the most in NFL history and most by any Super Bowl champion this century. The Eagles capped off their historic season with a decisive win over a team that was on the precipice of history.

No other Super Bowl-winning team this century had a top-10 quarterback, two top-20 receivers, a 2,000-yard rusher, a big, powerful offensive line and a second-ranked scoring defense that wreaked havoc on quarterbacks without having to blitz. That's why they're No. 1.