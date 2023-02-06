LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, IT'S SUPER BOWL WEEK!

Normally, I wouldn't start with all caps, but it's the Super Bowl, so how could I not? For the next five days, we'll be covering anything and everything there is to know about the Super Bowl.

Of course, the Super Bowl won't be the only thing we talk about this week and that's because there are still coaches being hired. The Colts and Cardinals are both still searching for a new head coach and it seems that Arizona could be on the cusp of making a hire.

There will be daily Super Bowl coverage at 5 p.m. ET with Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson.

Alright, let's get to the rundown.

1. Ranking all the starters in the Super Bowl

I have to admit, I was under the impression that Pete Prisco was taking two weeks off between the conference title games and the Super Bowl, but apparently, it turns out I was wrong. The reason we haven't heard from Pete in a while is because Prisco has been busy ranking EVERY SINGLE STARTER on both teams for the Super Bowl.

There are 11 starters on offense for both teams and 11 starters on defense for both teams, which means there are 44 starters in the game and Pete ranked those starters from 1 to 44.

Here's a look at his top five and his bottom five:

1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs QB)

2. Travis Kelce (Chiefs TE)

3. Chris Jones (Chiefs DT)

4. Jason Kelce (Eagles center)

5. Lane Johnson (Eagles OT)

...

42. Kadarius Toney (Chiefs WR)

43. Jaylen Watson (Chiefs CB)

44. Quez Watkins (Eagles WR)

45. George Karlaftis (Chiefs DE)

46. Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs DT)

Based on the top three, I feel like I already know who Prisco is going to pick to win the Super Bowl.

If you want to see Prisco's explanation for his rankings and if you want to know who falls in the 6 through 41 slots, be sure to click here.

2. Super Bowl Opening Night -- AKA media day -- is today

For the first time in three years, there's going to be an actual Super Bowl media day. Technically, there was one last year and there was also one the year before that, but those don't count because both teams weren't in attendance due to COVID. This year, both teams will be at the same venue for Super Bowl Opening Night for the first time since February 2019. That venue will be the Footprint Center in Phoenix, which will be hosting both the Chiefs and Eagles.

The first night of Super Bowl week can get a little crazy and it won't be surprising at all if things get crazier than usual this year due the fact that this is the first true media day in three years. Here's a look at when each team will be available to the media tonight:

If you want live coverage of the event, NFL Network, FS1 and ESPN2 will be airing Super Bowl Opening night from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

For more information on Super Bowl Opening Night, be sure to click here.

3. Pro Bowl recap: Cousins shines, Carr runs out of gas

After two days of action, the Pro Bowl came to an end on Sunday with multiple events and three different flag football games. I'm still not sure how the scoring works, but I can tell you that the NFC ended up winning the entire thing 35-33 despite the fact that the conference only won three of the eight skills competitions. The NFC got the win because it won two of the three flag football games, which is where the most points were awarded.

Here's a brief synopsis of everything that happened on Sunday courtesy of Bryan DeArdo:

If you want all the details from the NFC's win, be sure to click here so you can check out DeArdo's recap.

4. Super Bowl news and notes: 49ers star says he would bet everything he owns on the Chiefs

With the Super Bowl just six days away, we'll be sharing plenty of Super Bowl stories with you this week and that will be starting right now with this Super Bowl roundup. When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's been an interesting 24 hours: A 49ers player made a bold prediction and someone pulled off a Super Bowl heist.

Let's check out the Super Bowl news and notes:

Brandon Aiyuk says he'd bet everything against the Eagles. Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games). "Hypothetically speaking, if I were going to bet on this game, I'd go take everything that I own, get it in cash and put my money on the Kansas City Chiefs," Aiyuk said.

Super Bowl heist: Phoenix police investigating $100,000 theft from Super Bowl experience. According to Phoenix police, someone stole $100,000 worth of property from the Super Bowl experience on Saturday.
Super Bowl cheat sheet. If you're just a casual fan who hasn't been following the Eagles and Chiefs too closely this season, here's everything you need to know about them



One state wants to turn Super Bowl Monday into a holiday. If two lawmakers in Tennessee get their way, the day after the Super Bowl could soon become an official holiday in the Volunteer State. A bill was introduced last week that would make the first Monday after the Super Bowl a holiday in Tennessee.

Super Bowl commercials. One of the best parts about the Super Bowl is the commercials, so Cody Benjamin sat down with someone from Rotten Tomatoes to get an idea of what the best commercials might be this year.

Bryan DeArdo sat down and ranked the 15 best Super Bowl quarterbacks of all-time.

5. Cardinals coaching search appears to be down to three candidates

You know that meme that features old Rose from Titanic and she's saying, "It's been 84 years," well, that's how I feel about the Cardinals coaching search right now. It has now been almost a month since the Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury and they still haven't hired anyone to replace him.

I was starting to think they might just go with no head coach this year, but it actually sounds like they might have finally made some progress in their search.

According to Albert Breer of MMQB, the search is now down to three candidates:

Brian Flores (Steelers senior defensive assistant). Flores would seem to have at least one edge over the other two candidates and that's the fact that he's very familiar with new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort. The two guys spent 11 seasons in New England together and if Ossenfort is looking to bring the Patriot Way to Arizona, then Flores will likely be the guy who gets hired.

Flores would seem to have at least one edge over the other two candidates and that's the fact that he's very familiar with new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort. The two guys spent 11 seasons in New England together and if Ossenfort is looking to bring the Patriot Way to Arizona, then Flores will likely be the guy who gets hired. Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator). From an experience standpoint, this would almost certainly be the riskiest hire. Kafka has only been an NFL assistant since 2017 and he didn't even get his first coordinating job until 2022 when the Giants hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From an experience standpoint, this would almost certainly be the riskiest hire. Kafka has only been an NFL assistant since 2017 and he didn't even get his first coordinating job until 2022 when the Giants hired him as their offensive coordinator. Lou Anarumo (Bengals defensive coordinator). Anarumo was a late-coming candidate to the search, but he clearly made a good impression on the Cardinals when he interviewed with them last week, because he's now one of the three finalists. The Bengals had a bad defense before he arrived, but he's turned things about in Cincinnati over the past three seasons.

At this point, the Cardinals have waited so long that they might as well wait until the Super Bowl is over so they can interview Jonathan Gannon. NFL Media reported before the NFC title game that the Cards were interested in interviewing the Eagles defensive coordinator, but so far, nothing has come of that.

If you want the latest updates on every coaching and GM interview being held this offseason, then be sure to click here so you can follow along in our tracker.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Cowboys hire coordinator

It was a busy weekend in the NFL and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.