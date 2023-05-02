The 2023 NFL Draft is over and all 259 selections have been made. All that's left to do is brace for the knee-jerk reactions from media folk, ourselves included. We liked what most of the teams did over the weekend because, in reality, this is nothing more than an exercise in checking boxes: "Did Team X fill those needs it was unable to fill in free agency?"

If the answer is yes, then Team X typically got a favorable grade. Variations in those grades might occur when the player Team X selected wasn't as popular among the mock-draft folks (or, as our colleague Pete Prisco affectionately calls them, "The Twitter Cult") as NFL evaluators. Again, this is what happens when you try to rate a draft that's a few days old when a few years is what's needed. So instead of the traditional post-draft grades we're all used to, we're doing something a little different here.

We're comparing where we had each draft pick graded with where they were actually selected.

If you don't mind, read that last sentence one more time because we can tell you from experience that the social media reaction will be exactly how you'd imagine it: a lot of yelling and screaming some form of "How could you be so stupid as to give my favorite team this draft grade?!"

For starters, we're not giving grades. We're just – wait for it – comparing where we had each draft pick graded with where they were actually selected.

So, for example, if a team took a safety in the middle of the third round but we had him going in the middle of the second round, that team got second-round value in Round 3. Likewise, if a team takes a safety in Round 3 who we had graded as a fourth-rounder, then they overdrafted that player. Again, this is one person's draft board vs. an entire organization of evaluators.

Put another way: This list isn't identifying the "best" or "worst" draft classes, but instead showing how the actual draft stacked up against our draft board. It's more instructive than definitive and hopefully that's how you'll take it.

Again, if you don't mind, just humor us and read that last sentence again. Then once more.

*Note that we also list the entire draft class for each team with the actual round and pick listed first, followed by the player's name, position and school, and then, in parenthesis, where we had them graded on our final big board. So, for example, Kelee Ringo's entry reads like this: "R4.03. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (3.07)." Ringo was actually drafted in Round 4, third overall, but we had him graded as an early third-rounder (3.07). And finally, you may see "(FA)" following a player's name, position and school, and that means we graded the player as an undrafted free agent.

OK, let's get to it.

Favorite pick: Viliami Fehoko made Pete Prisco's "Better-Than Team" for a reason; he's a high-motor player who wins primarily with power, but once he adds a few moves to his pass-rush arsenal he could be consistently disruptive.

Best value: DeMarvion Overshown had some medicals that dropped him on some teams' draft boards (and it's why we had him with a late fourth-round grade), but he's a Day 2 talent all day long when he's healthy. The Cowboys are clearly good with him, and he's another athletic playmaker on that defense.

Most surprising pick: All these picks make sense, even if all of them went higher than we expected. (And to be clear: We actually like Dallas' draft, but this is an exercise explaining where we had these players graded versus where they actually were taken and trying to measure value that way.) We had heard that Schoonmaker could find his way into the second round, and he ended up as TE5, ahead of Darnell Washington. He fills the hole left by Dalton Schultz, and in this offense, he could be immediately productive, warranting where he went off the board -- even if it was nearly two rounds higher than we expected.

Favorite pick: C.J. Stroud. It's not complicated. The Texans couldn't come out of this draft without a quarterback and wisely took the second-best QB on the board.

Best value: Xavier Hutchinson is a big target with high-point skills. He didn't test as well as teams would have liked, and while he had an opportunity to separate himself at the Senior Bowl, we came away wanting more. He'll have the occasional focus drop, but we thought he had a chance to go earlier on Day 3.

Most surprising pick: We were higher on Juice Scruggs than some of our colleagues, but we thought he was an early Day 3 pick instead of a late second-rounder. That said, we get it: the Texans want to protect their investment in Stroud, and keeping him upright is a great place to start. Scruggs is athletic, stout at the point of attack and moves well in space. He'll have a chance to be the Day 1 starter.

Favorite pick: We love Marte Mapu. He reminds us of the Kyle Dugger selection a few years ago: high-end athlete who can play safety or linebacker. He had a solid 2022 season and made an immediate impression at the Senior Bowl as a late addition.

Best value: Christian Gonzalez or Keion White, take your pick. We thought Gonzalez had a chance to be a top-10 selection and White could've snuck into the back end of Round 1. Both help the Patriots get bigger and more physical on defense.

Most surprising pick: Kayshon Boutte never quite lived up to expectations at LSU, and what was once first-round buzz instead fizzled to a late Day 3 reality. If he can stay focused, he could be a steal at this point in the proceedings.

Favorite pick: Devon Witherspoon, and it may not be close. He feels like the most obvious choice if you were assembling a Legion of Boom 2.0. He's a thumper coming downhill, and he's one of the best coverage corners in the class. We love the idea of him lining up opposite Tariq Woolen.

Best value: Kenny McIntosh was our RB18, and we had him with a mid-sixth-round grade. Seattle got depth behind Kenneth Walker III in Round 7 and continue to build out an offense that was explosive at times last season.

Most surprising pick: Mike Morris looks the part getting off the bus, but we wanted to see him play with more urgency from one play to the next. But who better to get the most out of a player's talents than Pete Carroll, so this could end up being a solid selection.

Favorite pick: Jordan Addison went right where we thought he should go off the board, and we love (love love love) the idea of defenses having to figure out how to stop him and Justin Jefferson.

Best value: We were higher on Roy than the league, obviously, but we think he's a Day 2 value who can be an immediate contributor in the middle of that defense.

Most surprising pick: We had a late Day 3 grade on Mekhi Blackmon, the Colorado transfer who ran well (4.47) during the pre-draft process but didn't always play that fast on tape. His slight frame and lack of physicality will also need to be addressed (though facing the aforementioned Addison and Jefferson in practice every day should help with that).

Favorite pick: Bryce Young was the best QB in this class, he'll be the Day 1 starter in Carolina, and the Panthers were right to roll the dice and trade up and get him.

Best value: We got Chase Claypool-esque vibes when we watched Jonathan Mingo, and the more we watched the more we liked. We had him graded as an early Day 3 pick, but plenty of NFL teams liked him on Day 2, and he very well may prove to be worth the early second-round value.

Most surprising pick: Chandler Zavala somehow didn't get a combine invite, but he's a road-grading interior offensive linemen who adds depth to a unit that is now tasked with keeping Young (who played at about 185 pounds last season) clean.

Favorite pick: Jordan Howden can line up all over the defense, but where he plays in the NFL will be the biggest question facing him. He's a solid tackler in space who plays as fast as his 4.49 40 combine time.

Best value: Nick Saldiveri played primarily right tackle the last two seasons at ODU but worked inside at the Senior Bowl, and that could be his NFL future. A year ago, Cole Strange was the biggest surprise of Round 1. We had Saldiveri as a top-75 player, so to get him early on Day 3 is a bargain.

Most surprising pick: We understand why the Saints took Isaiah Foskey -- they have needs at pass-rusher -- but we wonder if there were better options with BJ Ojulari and Keion White still on the board. Time will tell, of course, and while Foskey looks the part, he's still learning the position after transitioning over from tight end.

Favorite pick: Wanya Morris, a Tennessee transfer, has position flexibility; he can play on either the left or right side. He had a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl, and while Anton Harrison (Bucs first-rounder) got most of the attention during the fall, Morris' athleticism and versatility make him a solid pick early on Day 3.

Best value: Keondre Coburn is an enormous human. He's only 6-foot-1 with 31.5-inch arms, but weighs 344 pounds. He's a one-man wrecking crew at nose tackle, a two-gap defensive lineman who often requires double teams. He won't add much as a pass-rusher, but he's a high-motor, two-down player who is stout against the run.

Most surprising pick: Rashee Rice ran well at the combine (4.51 40 time), but he didn't consistently play that fast on tape or at the Senior Bowl. Perhaps he's a replacement for JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Rice played mostly outside at SMU, even though they're similar body types. And while we didn't love the pick -- we would've preferred Cedric Tillman, who plays a similar style and was still on the board -- doubt Andy Reid at your own risk.

Favorite pick: We have to give credit where credit is due: our colleague, Pete Prisco, alerted us to Bernard-Converse. We watched his tape and were impressed. He's long, athletic, moves well in space and feels like a natural fit in Robert Saleh's defense.

Best value: Zack Kuntz is an insane athlete who is still growing into his body. He's nowhere close to a finished product, but more of a huge upside-playmaker who doesn't give you much as a blocker.

Most surprising pick: Will McDonald IV seems to be an obvious candidate. He gives off some Brian Burns vibes, for sure, but he wasn't nearly that dominant in college, in part because he was played out of position. He seemed more likely to go late in Round 1 or early in Round 2, but the Jets appeared to get outmaneuvered by the Steelers for offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Favorite pick: Emmanuel Forbes might weigh just 166 pounds. but we don't care. At all. He's the best ball-hawking corner in this class -- he had six pick-sixes in his career -- and he has better hands than some of the wideouts in this class.

Best value: K.J. Henry is an older prospect (he'll be 24 and a half when the season starts), but he shows some burst off the edge and has an array of pass-rush moves. He will need to get stronger.

Most surprising pick: Jartavius "Quan" Martin. Not because the Commanders took him, but because we wouldn't have been shocked if he had gone off the board even earlier (even though we had him going mid-second round, we thought we might be too conservative in our evaluation). We love the idea of Washington doubling down with Forbes and Martin with back-to-back picks, a smart development because a) it was a need, and b) the other NFC East QBs will likely be airing it out a lot in 2023.

Favorite pick: Michael Wilson was one of our favorite under-the-radar players in the fall. He followed that up with a solid Senior Bowl but then managed only a 4.58 40 time at the combine. Still, on tape he showed the ability to consistently separate and high-point the ball. And here's an added bonus: his coaches liked him for both his ability and high character.

Best value: Kei'Trel Clark is a former Liberty transfer who was coming off a 2021 ACL injury -- but you wouldn't know it to watch him last season. What he lacks in size (5-foot-10, 179 pounds), he makes up for with ... well, everything else. He ran a 4.42 40 at the combine and plays that fast on tape. He has the ability to stay in phase on every type of route, is physical at the catch point, and uses his hands well early in the rep to reroute quicker/faster wide receivers.

Most surprising pick: We had no doubt Clayton Tune would get drafted, and likely early on Day 3. We just wonder if Dorian Thompson-Robinson (who was still on the board) would have been a better fit in Arizona's offense.

Favorite pick: We know Jahmyr Gibbs was a surprise at No. 12 but, man, he is special, especially in this offense that features one of the NFL's best offensive lines – not to mention an opportunity for Gibbs to even line up in the slot.

Best value: Sam LaPorta got some first-round buzz in the weeks leading up to the draft, and clearly the Lions felt that way about him, too. The idea of him and Gibbs lining up on offense at the same time is going to be a real problem for the rest of the division.

Most surprising pick: Colby Sorsdal gets the name check here for one reason: As a William & Mary alum, we're happy to see Sorsdal get to live the draft-day experience. He was team captain, an FCS All-American, and started 46 games at right tackle. He has a long frame and is a good athlete who moves well in space, but his 32 and 3/4-inch arms could necessitate a move inside at the next level. He'll also need to add some weight to anchor better in pass protection.

Favorite pick: Myles Murphy just turned 21 years old in January, and at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, his best football is in front of him. He's one of the smartest players in this class, and his physical tools make him one of the draft's most intriguing prospects.

Best value: The Bengals drafted two wide receivers, and Andrei Iosivas is a 6-foot-3, 212-pound wideout 4.43 speed. He'll face a learning curve in the league after playing against FCS competition, but the former heptathlon has all the physical tools you look for in an NFL wide receiver.

Most surprising pick: Charlie Jones was a lot of fun to watch at Purdue, and the only surprise is that the Bengals used two Day 3 picks on wideouts. That said, Jones will be a Day 1 contributor with a chance to win the WR4 job in training camp.

Favorite pick: Zay Flowers has some Antonio Brown-in-the-open-field to his game, and he's a better prospect than Hollywood Brown coming out of Oklahoma. The Ravens haven't had this type of dynamism at the wide receiver position since, well, maybe ever.

Best value: At Stanford, Kyu Blu Kelly showed ability to consistently stay in phase on vertical routes but lacked physicality -- both throughout the route and especially in run support -- and that may have had something to do with him lasting until late in Round 5. We liked him nearly two rounds better than where he ended up going, as he's a long, lanky corner who shows plus-coverage skills.

Most surprising pick: We love the Andrew Vorhees pick because the Ravens are getting a Day 2 talent (we only had him lasting until Round 4 because he tore his ACL at the combine) at the bottom of the draft because he'll effectively be an injury redshirt in 2023. A year ago, the team did the same thing with David Ojabo, getting a first-round talent in Round 2. This move isn't so much surprising as smart, but we wanted to mention it.

Favorite pick: Dalton Kincaid won't block anyone, but that's not why you draft him. He's a difference-maker as a downfield weapon, and the thought of him lining up with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox and James Cook has to be a terrifying one for opposing defensive coordinators.

Best value: Nick Broeker played left tackle early in his career before moving to left guard in 2022. He shows good athleticism in space as well as the ability to sustain blocks. He'll need to get stronger at the point of attack, but there's a lot to like about his game, especially as a seventh-round pick.

Most surprising pick: Justin Shorter weighed 226 pounds at the combine, and his 4.55 40 time might necessitate a move to tight end. If that's the case, we like this pick a little more.

Favorite pick: Cody Mauch is so much fun to watch. He played left tackle in college, but his NFL future will be inside. He plays with an edge you look for in offensive linemen, and the way he performed at the Senior Bowl showed that he's up for the challenge against better competition.

Best value: YaYa Diaby is a twitched-up pass-rusher who can line up just about anywhere. He weighs 266 pounds but ran a 4.51 40 at the combine. We loved his tape in the fall, and his ability to win from various positions along the defensive line makes him a lot of fun to watch (and it's why we had a mid-Day 2 grade on him.)

Most surprising pick: SirVocea Dennis has some fun tape -- he'll come downhill with his hair on fire and shows legit blitz ability for an off-ball linebacker -- but we wonder about his play strength and how well he can play in coverage.

Favorite pick: Tyjae Spears is an electric back who will be the perfect complement to Derrick Henry. He had a great season and punctuated that with a great week at the Senior Bowl.

Best value: Jaelyn Duncan might be one of the most athletic offensive tackles in this draft class, but maturity concerns led to him slipping into Round 6. He's a legit top-50 talent, and if Mike Vrabel can get the most out of him, a draft that yields both Skoronski and Duncan as long-time starters would be impressive.

Most surprising pick: Will Levis had a long draft night in Round 1, but the Titans got great value at the top of Round 2. And even better is that Levis arrives in Tennessee with none of the pressure he would've faced had he been a top 5 pick and expected to start on Day 1.

Favorite pick: Matthew Bergeron or Bijan Robinson, your choice. Bergeron because he can play either tackle or guard and he's a surprisingly good athlete. Robinson because he makes life eminently easier for Desmond Ridder, who now has Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Robinson as weapons.

Best value: Had Clark Phillips been a couple inches taller and a couple tenths of a second faster in the 40-yard dash, he might've been a top-40 selection. Still, he has really good tape and will have a chance to be a Day 1 nickel corner.

Most surprising pick: Zach Harrison is a "get off the bus first" guy, no doubt about it. But his tape didn't always measure up to his measurables. He played a little high at times and wasn't particularly bendy as a pass-rusher. He did have a solid pro day, but we thought his value was closer to the middle of the fourth round.

Favorite pick: Roschon Johnson played behind Bijan Robinson at Texas, but he made the most of his opportunities. He's a bruising back with some juice in the open field who is also an elite special-teamer.

Best value: Tyler Scott is only 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds. but he plays much bigger than that. He also blazed a 4.44 40 at the combine and that speed shows up on tape. He'll give Justin Fields a legit playmaker, something the QB lacked last season.

Most surprising pick: Gervon Dexter Sr. is a good player who has first-round talent when he's locked in. The problem is the lack of consistency. And while we don't mind the pick in a vacuum, why didn't the Bears stay put and take Jalen Carter at No. 9 and get an offensive lineman like, say, Tyler Steen, in Round 2?

Favorite pick: Tuli Tuipulotu somehow flew under the radar for much of the draft process and the third-year junior is only going to get better as he continues to develop. He was 6-foot-3 and 266 pounds at the combine, and he has room to add to his frame and get stronger. Tuli lines up everywhere along the defensive line, and he's in the same conversation as former USC teammate Drake Jackson and Packers 2023 first-rounder Luke Van Ness in terms of rare body types and high-end athletes who could be better pros than college players.

Best value: Scott Matlock wasn't a combine invite but flashed on tape, lining up all along the defensive line. The Chargers need to get better up front, and Matlock and Tuli help them do just that.

Most surprising pick: Derius Davis is incredibly fun to watch, and this pick was surprising in a good sense. Because of his size, we thought he might be more likely a sixth-rounder, but in Kellen Moore's offense and with Justin Herbert at QB, there will be plenty of opportunities to get the most out of Davis' abilities (in related news: he'll be a nightmare in the return game for opposing teams).

Favorite pick: Devon Achane is a home-run hitter with track-star speed. He might weigh just 188 pounds. but he runs between the tackles like he's 215. In Mike McDaniels' offense alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle … woo boy.

Best value: Elijah Higgins' NFL future may be as a glorified (or even actual) tight end because he lacks twitch and top-end speed. If he can carve out that niche, he could be a reliable middle-of-the-field target.

Most surprising pick: Cam Smith came into the fall as a first-round target, but maturity concerns and an underwhelming season saw him slip to the second round. We ended up liking his teammate Darius Rush a little better after a strong Senior Bowl week, but if Smith can get focused he could be a solid selection here.

Favorite pick: Yasir Abdullah is a twitched-up edge rusher who plays much bigger than his 234-pound frame. He can set the edge in the run game and regularly finds his way into the backfield, but his NFL future may be as an off-ball linebacker because of his size. Wherever he lines up, he's a playmaker.

Best value: At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds with a 4.52 40 time, Antonio Johnson certainly looks the part, and we loved his tape. He can line up just about anywhere -- in the slot, in deep centerfield, as the apex defender -- and he's a heat-seeking missile coming downhill. We thought he was a lock to be a Day 2 pick but lasted late into Round 5.

Most surprising pick: Ventrell Miller turned 24 years old in January, and at 5-foot-11 and 232 pounds, he's not necessarily undersized by today's off-ball LB standards, but he lacks high-end athleticism. That said, he's incredibly tough, was one of the Gators' best defenders, and did all that while battling a foot injury. We like his game, for sure; just not early on Day 3.

Favorite pick: When we watched Desjuan Johnson, we put this in his notes: "Poor man's Calijah Kancey -- taller, longer arms, similar game." There are worse comps, for sure, and despite being Mr. Irrelevant, he'll have a real chance to make the team because he plays with a consistently high motor, he consistently wins at the point, he regularly gets off blocks quickly, and he has the twitch to shoot gaps.

Best value: Zach Evans is built low to the ground and runs angry. He showed 4.51 40 speed at his pro day and plays that fast on the field. At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. he's not a big runner, but he has between-the-tackle ability, as well as the ability to bounce it outside, but he doesn't offer much as a receiver.

Most surprising pick: Stetson Bennett won two national titles at Georgia, but he's undersized with an average arm. Yes, we know, that sounds like the first-overall pick, but Bennett isn't in the same conversation as Bryce Young. That said, he's a proven winner, he plays with an edge, and in Sean McVay's system, it's easy to imagine him having success.

Favorite pick: Sydney Brown is a firecracker, and while he's undersized at 5-foot-10, he's 213 pounds and ran a 4.47 40 at the combine. He can play in one- or two-high looks but is his best closer to the line of scrimmage, either as an apex defender or in the slot -- even off-ball. He gives us Talanoa Hufanga vibes in a smaller package.

Best value: Moro Ojomo is a versatile player who can line up all along the defensive line. He has freakishly long arms, and as he learns to lean more on his physical gifts, he will become a more consistent player. He'll struggle at times to get off blocks, but you can see the athleticism on tape. He just needs to put it all together.

Most surprising pick: Tanner McKee is a pocket passer with an average arm. He certainly deserves to be drafted, but we question the fit in Philly, where the offense is built around Jalen Hurts and his physical gifts.

Favorite pick: Jimmy Garoppolo is used to having a playmaking tight end, and with Darren Waller now in New York, that task falls to Michael Mayer. Based on what he had to do at Notre Dame, he's up for it. He was our TE1, and we expect him to have an immediate impact.

Best value: Jakorian Bennett got most of the pub heading into the 2022 season, but it was Deonte Banks who emerged as an eventual first-round pick. But don't get it twisted: Bennett is a really good corner who fills a huge gaping chasm at the position in Vegas.

Most surprising pick: Christopher Smith is a surprise here only because he didn't go higher. He can play single-high or 2 deep, or closer to the line of scrimmage if needed to cover tight ends. He's stout against the run, fluid in space and does a lot of little things well; he's just undersized and lacks top-end athleticism -- but he's one of the smartest players on the field.

Favorite pick: On paper, the Browns had a terrific draft. Cedric Tillman played through injuries, which limited his effectiveness at times last season, but he's a big, fast target who can both stack defensive backs and high-point the ball.

Best value: Luke Wypler was our OC4 behind Joe Tippman, Steve Avila and John Michael Schmitz, who all went in Round 2. Wypler, who has short arms (even by center standards) somehow lasted until the sixth round. He was one of the best values in this entire exercise.

Most surprising pick: This is surprising mostly because Dawand Jones somehow let himself last until the fourth round. He oozes first-round talent, but there are real concerns about his commitment, and that primarily centers around his weight. Can he keep that in check and remain focused on football? If so, he could be dominant.

Favorite pick: Marvin Mims is a game-changing talent. Yes, the Broncos seem to have a bottleneck at the position and K.J. Hamler is a similar type player, but it's safe to assume some of those WRs will get moved in the coming weeks and months.

Best value: Drew Sanders was electric for the Razorbacks last season after transferring from Alabama. He went from edge rusher to off-ball linebacker, and his athleticism was all over the tape. His ability to line up anywhere will make him a versatile piece to Denver's already-dominant defense.

Most surprising pick: Riley Moss is one of the smartest players in this class, and we don't have any problem with him going about a round higher than we had him graded. He didn't play quite as fast as his sub-4.5 40 time suggested, but again, good luck finding someone who is both as intelligent and instinctive as he is in the secondary.

Favorite pick: Tucker Kraft is a long-framed, long-striding, high-end athlete who eats up cushion and is a matchup problem both inline and from the slot. He's a surprisingly good inline blocker who has good hands, a huge catch radius and YAC ability. Kraft battled injuries in 2022, but when he's on the field and healthy, he gave us Travis Kelce-at-Cincy vibes.

Best value: Karl Brooks is so much fun to watch -- high-motor, physical, quicks, and a variety of pass-rush moves. He's consistently disruptive, and he did it as a 6-foot-3, 300-pound edge rusher.

Most surprising pick: Ten QBs were already off the board when Sean Clifford heard his name called but we had him pegged as an undrafted free agent (Jaren Hall, Tanner McKee and Max Duggan were still on the board). We get it, Jordan Love needs a backup and Clifford is long on experience, but the lack of consistency is a concern.

Favorite pick: Ji'Ayir Brown can play both deep safety or closer to the line of scrimmage, though he's at his best coming downhill. Teams loved his high-character, and at times he was the best player on Penn State's defense.

Best value: Brayden Willis was one of the best blocking TE/FB in class and it may not be close. He consistently locks up second-level defenders vs. the run and shows the ability to anchor against defensive ends in pass protection. He's not particularly athletic as a route-runner but is a consistent dump-off option for the QB. Our pro comparison for him? Kyle Juszczyk. Guessing Kyle Shanahan finds a way to get the most out of him.

Most surprising pick: The 49ers took a kicker in the third round. That seems noteworthy. That said, if Jake Moody is as effective as, say, Evan McPherson (who, admittedly, was a fifth-rounder), then maybe it's worth it.

Favorite pick: Deonte Banks went from "the other guy who plays with Jakorian Bennett at Maryland" to one of the best players in this class. He's a long, physical, fast corner who fills a big need in New York's secondary.

Best value: Gervarrius Owens plays primarily in the deep half of the field but might be best suited playing closer to the line of scrimmage at the next level. He's consistently around the ball, and will fight through blocks to blow up the ball-carrier. He'll need to learn to throttle down more at times -- he can be a little out of control as a tackler -- but he's a high-energy player whose draft position was undoubtedly tied to his 40 time. We liked him late in Round 4, and he likely lasted until the end of Round 7 because he ran a 4.57 at his pro day.

Most surprising pick: Jalin Hyatt got some first-round buzz in the fall, when he was regularly torching SEC defenses, so it's something of a surprise that he lasted until Round 3. He'll need to learn the entire route tree and get stronger, but he has track speed -- and the much needed size -- to become a legit deep threat for Daniel Jones.

Favorite pick: Here's a fun fact about Anthony Richardson: When you look at his Mockdraftable.com NFL comparisons, Daunte Culpepper and Cam Newton are Nos. 1 and 2. No shock there. But you know who's No. 3? Good ol' Andrew Luck. That isn't to say that Richardson is the next coming of Luck, but to point out that Luck was an insane athlete in his own right. And if Shane Steichen can get out of Richardson what he got out of Jalen Hurts in Philly, watch out rest of the NFL.

Best value: Darius Rush had solid tape during the 2022 season, but his pre-draft process was Hall of Fame-worthy. He was dominant at the Senior Bowl and then measured nearly 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds at the combine, where he also blazed a 4.36 40 time. He's a high-character player who will excel on special teams from Day 1 with a real chance to be a steal at cornerback, too.

Most surprising pick: Blake Freeland, and not because we don't like him. We do -- a lot (at one point in the fall he made his way into our first-round mock draft). It's just that they have a very similar type player in Bernhard Raimann, last year's third-round selection. Both are long and need to get stronger, but Freeland's future could be inside at guard.

Favorite pick: Nick Herbig's NFL future is likely at off-ball linebacker because he's undersized by NFL edge rush standards. That said, he's a physical, twitchy, bendy high-motor football player. Smart, stout at the point and always near the ball, Herbig's athleticism shines on tape. We expected him to go two rounds before he did.

Best value: Cory Trice excels as a tackler and is an asset in run support. At his size, his NFL future may be at safety, or as a hybrid chess piece. He can sometimes get too handsy in coverage downfield, but you can coach that. You can't coach his size (6-foot-3 and 206 pounds) and speed (4.47 40, 6.70 3 cone, 4.06 short shuttle).

Most surprising pick: Darnell Washington was considered a top-45 pick throughout much of the draft process, but some medical concerns saw his stock take a hit. Put another way: the Steelers landed one of the freakiest athletes in this entire class -- as well as its best blocking tight end -- at the end of the third round.