The AFC is the dominant conference in the NFL, and if we were to power rank the coaches on the hot seat entering 2024, the majority would belong in the NFC. But that in no way means there aren't any in the AFC who are under pressure this season.

Below, we will rank the top five coaches in the AFC under the most pressure this year. A coach's placement on this list does not necessarily mean he is fighting for his job in 2024, but he is under pressure for one reason or another.

Honorable mentions

Mike McDaniel: When will the Miami Dolphins start beating playoff teams?

Jim Harbaugh: How quickly can he turn around the Los Angeles Chargers?

Mike Tomlin: Will his offense finish in the bottom half of the league for the sixth consecutive season? The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

5. Antonio Pierce

Maxx Crosby's trade threat worked, as the Las Vegas Raiders elevated Pierce from interim coach to full-time lead man. The former New York Giants linebacker went 5-4 as the Raiders coach in 2023 and registered three double-digit wins in those nine games. His defense was incredible, as the Raiders led the NFL in scoring defense when Pierce took over.

Pierce is a "players coach" who knows how to motivate his guys. I have no concerns about the defense, but what about the offense? Vegas couldn't get Kliff Kingsbury and instead hired Luke Getsy to take over at offensive coordinator, whom Chicago Bears fans despised. The Raiders also didn't exactly find their quarterback of the future this offseason.

Vegas isn't expected to make the Super Bowl next year, but can Pierce fan the spark he created last year into a legitimate flame?

4. Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos traded for Payton in 2023, and while they did improve to 8-9 under his care last season, Denver had to start over at quarterback following Russell Wilson's struggles. The Broncos took on the largest dead cap hit in NFL history to move on from Mr. Unlimited, but it was the right decision. Now that Payton has his prospective franchise quarterback in place with Bo Nix -- whom he chose -- will the offense finally improve? Remember, it was actually the Broncos defense that sparked the five-game win streak Denver enjoyed in the middle of last year. Russ crossed 200 yards passing just once during that stretch.

When CBS Sports released its 2024 NFL head coach rankings, Payton came in at No. 18. It was the lowest of any Super Bowl-winning head coach. Can this veteran offensive mind, who owns the most team points per game by a head coach in NFL history, show fans in 2024 that the Broncos are on the right track? He's under pressure to prove that in a competitive division.

3. Doug Pederson

Pederson is another Super Bowl-winning head coach who showed up in Jacksonville and immediately improved the team. But he's gone 9-8 in consecutive seasons, which included losing a critical win-and-in game against a Tennessee Titans team that was ready to fire its head coach. Yes, Trevor Lawrence's injuries played a part in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2023 collapse, but so did the bad defense. The hiring of Ryan Nielsen, who orchestrated a defensive turnaround in Atlanta last season, should absolutely help the Jags, but in the case they don't perform in what is an all-of-a-sudden competitive AFC South after the Lawrence extension, could Pederson be on shaky ground?

2. Sean McDermott

We view McDermott's Buffalo Bills as perennial contenders due to the talented Josh Allen, but they've made the AFC Championship just once, and have now ditched a ton of their talent from last year. Players like Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson, Tim Settle and Tyrel Dodson. Oh, and star linebacker Matt Milano is going to miss considerable time with a torn biceps. What if the Bills disappoint this year in what could be a very, very competitive AFC East? It feels like they could take a step backward. McDermott is under pressure in 2024.

1. Robert Saleh

Imagine if this Aaron Rodgers investment does not work out. Saleh is 18-33 as head coach of the New York Jets in his three seasons, and while he's built one of the best defenses in the entire NFL, he's handled the offensive side of things poorly. I struggle to think of another quarterback that's been given the amount of chances Zach Wilson had -- from starting, to being benched, to being given the right to serve as the No. 2 in 2023. Why did the Jets not go out and secure a solid backup for Rodgers last offseason? Or work to add another quarterback who had a better chance of saving their 2023 campaign once Rodgers went down?

Then there's the offensive coordinator issue. New York brought in Nathaniel Hackett after his Denver disaster, then reportedly attempted to replace him after his offense recorded just 18 offensive touchdowns -- the fewest by any team since the 2012 Kansas City Chiefs. Saleh is a great defensive coach. No doubt about it. But it's how bad the offense has been that has him on the hot seat. The Jets have the fourth-worst record and have registered the fewest points per game in the NFL with Saleh as head coach.