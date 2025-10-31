Since today is Halloween, we're going to go all-in on the holiday by ranking the teams that have the scariest remaining schedule. In non-Halloween terms, that means we're going to take a look at the contenders who have the most difficult remaining strength of schedule.

For a team to make this list, they had to meet two qualifiers:

They have to be within two games of a wild-card spot heading into Week 9

They have to have one of the most difficult remaining schedules

For instance, the Arizona Cardinals have the second-most difficult remaining strength of schedule, but they're not within two games of a wild-card spot in the NFC, so they didn't make this list.

So which teams have the scariest remaining schedule? Let's find out.

1. Texans (3-4)

The Texans have won three of their past four games, which has allowed them to climb right back in the AFC playoff race following an 0-3 start. However, no one in Houston should be getting too excited about the playoffs just yet because the Texans still feel like a long shot to make the postseason due to the fact that they have the scariest remaining schedule. The Texans have the MOST DIFFICULT remaining strength of schedule in the NFL. Over the final 10 weeks of the season, they have to play six games against teams that currently have at least five wins (Broncos, Bills, at Colts, at Chiefs, Chargers, Colts) and this murderer's row will start on Sunday when the Texans host the Broncos.

Remaining strength of schedule: .579

Games left vs. teams above .500: 7

Predicted final record: 8-9

T-2. Chiefs (5-3)

The Chiefs have the second scariest remaining schedule and that's mostly because they have a brutal November. They'll be playing four games during the month with a schedule that looks like this: at Bills, bye, at Broncos, Colts, at Cowboys. They get just one home game plus they have to play a Thursday road game on Thanksgiving in Dallas. Although their schedule is difficult, this is the Chiefs we're talking about, so they seem like a lock for the playoffs, but don't be surprised if their nine-year run atop the AFC West finally comes to an end.

Remaining strength of schedule: .558

Games left vs. teams above .500: 5 (Bills, Colts, Chargers, Broncos x 2)

Predicted final record: 12-5

T-2. Commanders (3-5)

Here's a scary thought for Commanders fans: After making it all the way to the NFC title game last year, your team might not even make the playoffs in 2025. Even if Jayden Daniels stays healthy, it's hard to imagine the Commanders bouncing back from a 3-5 start and that's mainly due to their schedule. Over the final 10 weeks, they have five games against teams who are currently 5-2 or better. That includes a game this week against the Seahawks followed by a Week 10 game against the Lions. If the Commanders lose those two games, it might be time to write them off.

Remaining strength of schedule: .558

Games left vs. teams above .500: 5 (Seahawks, Lions, Broncos, Eagles x 2)

Predicted final record: 7-10

4. Vikings (3-4)

After finishing 14-3 last year, the Vikings decided to let Sam Darnold leave the team in free agency and that's a decision that has been haunting them ever since. The Vikings have struggled this year and a lot of those struggles have been directly related to their QB play. With Vikings sitting under .500, it's hard to imagine this team getting to the playoffs this year, especially when you consider that they still have to play two games against the both the Lions and Packers. They also have to travel to Seattle to face Darnold and the Seahawks.

Remaining strength of schedule: .555

Games left vs. teams above .500: 6 (Seahawks, Bears, Lions x 2, Packers x 2)

Predicted final record: 6-11

5. Colts (7-1)

Heading into Week 9, the Colts have the NFL's best record, but they might not end the season with the best record and that's because they have a brutal schedule to finish the season. There are 10 games left on the Colts' schedule and all 10 opponents have at least three wins. When you look at the teams at the top of this list, all of them get at least one breather. The Texans and Chiefs both get to play the 1-7 Titans on the back half of their schedule. The Commanders still have games against the Dolphins (2-7) and Giants (2-6). The Vikings will also face the Giants during the second half of the season. As for the Colts, they only have three games left against teams under .500: They get to play the Falcons and they have two games against the Texans. Those won't be easy games.

Remaining strength of schedule: .554

Games left vs. teams above .500: 6 (Steelers, Chiefs, Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars x 2)

Predicted final record: 13-4

And now that you know who has the scariest schedule, you might be wondering who has the easiest remaining strength of schedule and the answer to that question is the New England Patriots (6-2). The Patriots have a remaining strength of schedule of .362, which makes them the only team in the NFL that has an SOS below .400 during the second half of the season.

Remaining strength of schedule: .362

Games left vs. teams above .500: 2 (Bills, Buccaneers)

Predicted final record: 13-4