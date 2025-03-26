The New York Giants significantly altered their quarterback room this offseason, evidenced by the free agent signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston over the past week. New York arguably had the worst quarterback room in the NFL last season, especially after the release of Daniel Jones.

The Giants started Jones for 10 games, Drew Lock for five and Tommy DeVito for two. Only DeVito is back on the roster heading into 2025, which showcased how poor the quarterback position has been for New York since Eli Manning retired. New York has started eight different quarterbacks since Manning left the NFL in 2019, only managing one winning season over the past five years.

Somehow, the Giants were able to win a playoff game during that stretch, but that doesn't discount the quarterback futility the franchise has endured since Manning. And that's not even including Manning's final few seasons, when he struggled to produce at a high level.

Even if the additions of Wilson and Winston aren't exciting for a rebuilding franchise, the two have a case to be the best quarterbacks the Giants have had in years.

So, where do they rank? Beware Giants fans. This could be sore on the eyes.

Fromm started two games for the Giants, but neither of them were memorable. (The Giants lost both contests.) In his three games played for the franchise, he went 27 of 60 passing (45%) for 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for an abysmal 38.5 passer rating. Fromm averaged just 3.5 yards per attempt and hasn't played a game since his departure form the Giants after the 2021 season.

The veteran quarterback spent his ninth NFL season with the Giants, playing six games and starting four. The Giants went 0-4 in Glennon's four starts in 2021, as he completed 53.9% of his passes with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions (two of which were pick-sixes). Glennon's yards per attempt weren't much better than Fromm's (4.7), and his passer rating was just 49.7.

It's easy to forget Webb started a game for the Giants, as he completed 23 of his 40 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions (75.8 rating) in the season finale against the Eagles in 2022. (The Giants had already clinched a playoff spot, so the game was meaningless). Even though Webb played in a meaningless game, he still performed better than Fromm or Glennon.

McCoy's year with the Giants in 2020 wasn't so memorable for the veteran quarterback, as he completed just 60.6% of his passes with a touchdown and an interception in his four games -- averaging just 5.7 yards per attempt and recording a 75.0 passer rating. The Giants went 1-1 in McCoy's two starts.

6. Tommy DeVito

DeVito's story is a great one for any player who has pro aspirations, yet the Giants offense didn't move the ball well in his starts. The Giants eventually benched DeVito during halftime of a game in 2023 for Tyrod Taylor and for Drew Lock late in the 2024 season. DeVito did complete 65.3% of his passes with eight touchdowns to three interceptions for an 88.4 passer rating, but he was sacked on an astonishing 16.23% of his dropbacks. The Giants went 3-5 in his eight starts.

5. Drew Lock

DeVito actually beat out Lock when the Giants decided to bench Jones last November, but New York eventually benched DeVito in favor of Lock. The results weren't any better, but the Giants did win one of Lock's five starts (their only win in their last 12 games). Lock completed 59.1% of his passes with six touchdowns to five interceptions for a 75.5 rating, and also had 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his eight games.

4. Tyrod Taylor

Taylor spent two years with the Giants as a backup to Jones, but eventually got the starting quarterback job after Jones went down with a torn ACL in 2023. The Giants went 2-3 in Taylor's five starts, as he completed 66.9% of his passes with six touchdowns to four interceptions and an 88.9 passer rating during his two seasons in New York. The Giants' passing game was somewhat decent with Taylor, who averaged 7.4 yards per attempt.

3. Daniel Jones

The successor to Manning as the franchise quarterback, the Giants failed to surround Jones with a competent offensive line during his six years in New York. Jones completed 64.1% of his passes with 70 touchdowns to 47 interceptions in his 70 games in New York while rushing for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns. Jones' best season was in 2022, when he threw 15 touchdowns to five interceptions and had a 92.5 passer rating -- leading the Giants to a playoff victory on the road against Minnesota.

Jones struggled after the Giants gave him a four-year, $160 million extension, going 3-13 in his final 16 starts with 10 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He didn't even finish the second year of the extension before the Giants released him.

2. Jameis Winston

In terms of success, Winston has more pedigree than all the other quarterbacks the Giants have started since Manning retired. The former No. 1 overall pick led the NFL in passing yards in 2019 (5,109), but also led the league in interceptions with 30 in that same season. Winston has the only 30-30 season (30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions) in NFL history.

Winston is 36-51 in his 87 starts, completing 61.2% of his passes for 154 touchdowns to 111 interceptions for an 86.4 passer rating in his 10 seasons. He completed 61.1% of his passes with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and an 80.6 passer rating with the Cleveland Browns last season.

1. Russell Wilson

As bleak as the Giants quarterback situation has been, they have a veteran in the clubhouse with Wilson -- who won a Super Bowl title in MetLife Stadium over a decade ago. Wilson has just a 23-32 record over his last four seasons with three different teams, but still has a 121-77-1 record in his 199 career starts with 10 Pro Bowl selections.

The NFL leader in touchdown passes in 2017 (34), Wilson has thrown 350 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in his career -- sporting a 99.8 passer rating. Last season for the Steelers, Wilson completed 63.7% of his passes with 16 touchdowns to five interceptions and a 95.6 rating -- but was 0-5 in his final five starts with just seven touchdowns to four turnovers.

Signing Wilson may not have been an exciting move, but he's the best quarterback the Giants had on their roster since Manning.