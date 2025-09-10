Howie Roseman loves to wheel and deal. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager is notorious for working the phones, even admitting he has a hard time sitting still without dreaming up potential trades. His track record affirms as much, as he's routinely listed among the most active personnel chiefs in the league.

Roseman's recent acquisition of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby, in fact, marks his sixth trade since this August, following separate deals for veterans like wide receiver John Metchie III and new backup quarterback Sam Howell. If there's a swap to be made, you can bet he'll be part of it.

Bigsby, however, represents a more recent trend of Roseman: the in-season trade. We know Howie is all about flipping resources in the offseason, but he's also made more veteran acquisitions after the start of the regular season in the last decade. Only time will tell where Bigsby stacks up after slotting in as a change-of-pace complement to Saquon Barkley this year, but here's how we'd rank and grade Roseman's other notable hauls:

Tank Bigsby trade grades: Jaguars get better of Eagles (barely) in trading away young RB for two draft picks Cody Benjamin

5. DE Robert Quinn (2022)

Acquired from: Bears | Compensation: Fourth-round pick

Getty Images

The Eagles led the NFL in sacks in 2022, with Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave feasting up front. Roseman thought adding Quinn to the mix in October would only boost the unit to historic heights. And it made sense, considering the former All-Pro had just exploded for 18.5 sacks the year prior. Quinn's age (32) may have finally caught up to him, however, as he was a total non-factor in green, going without a sack before a trip to injured reserve with knee issues. Fortunately Reddick kept leading the way en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

Grade: F

4. S Kevin Byard (2023)

Acquired from: Titans | Compensation: S Terrell Edmunds, fifth- and sixth-round picks

A year after reaching the Super Bowl, the Eagles endured defensive dysfunction for much of 2023, with cornerback James Bradberry sorely regressing under the watch of not one but two different play-callers. Roseman tried to stabilize the secondary by adding a former All-Pro in Byard. But he looked to be on the wrong side of 30 for most of his Philly run, totaling just three pass breakups and serving as a mercenary face of a sluggish defensive backfield that got torched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card blowout.

Grade: D+

3. WR Golden Tate (2018)

Acquired from: Lions | Compensation: Third-round pick

Getty Images

A scrappy Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks to start his career, Tate was added as the "missing piece" for an Eagles receiving corps halfway through 2018, when quarterback Carson Wentz was trying desperately to return to form after his major injury the year prior. On paper, it seemed like a logical fit, with Tate's slot savviness pairing with Alshon Jeffery's jump-ball prowess. The newcomer eventually hauled in a critical touchdown pass from Nick Foles in a wild-card win. But he was otherwise miscast, crowding the receiver room.

Grade: C-

2. RB Jerome Harrison (2010)

Acquired from: Browns | Compensation: RB Mike Bell

The Eagles had just turned the running backfield over to LeSean McCoy in 2010, the same year Michael Vick emerged as a surprise starter under center. Harrison, meanwhile, had just become something of a Cleveland folk hero for his record 286-yard rushing game as a Browns fill-in. Acquired in a rare player-for-player swap, he was sparingly used behind McCoy but had some home runs off the bench, including a 109-yard midseason breakout against Washington. His short-lived burst helped keep McCoy fresh for a low price.

Grade: B-

1. RB Jay Ajayi (2017)

Acquired from: Dolphins | Compensation: Fourth-round pick

Getty Images

As much as the Eagles have traditionally shied away from premium running back investments (save, of course, for their recent splurge on Saquon Barkley), Roseman has actually circled the position for in-season upgrades. And Ajayi has easily been his best flyer to date. While Ajayi was certainly no featured workhorse like Barkley, the ex-Dolphins speedster proved just right as a shifty complement to LeGarrette Blount's physicality in 2017, giving Nick Foles and Co. a quietly balanced ground attack that helped carry the club all the way to Super Bowl victory.

Grade: A