Like the recent snow that has has concaved most of us in our homes, the NFL has a tendency to bury promising teams that recently tasted success. That was the case this season for the Washington Commanders, who went from the doorstep of the Super Bowl to having the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by virtue of their 5-12 record in 2025.

Washington certainly wasn't hoping for that decline, and neither are the 12 teams whose seasons ended during the this year's postseason in 2026. While no one plans to have a down year, it's inevitable that at least a few teams each season will succumb to injuries, close calls, late-game collapses, etc. For teams like the Bears, it may come down to the ball simply taking a few unfavorable bounces after a season where things largely went their way.

Conversely, there are those teams that -- somehow, someway -- find themselves in the playoffs year after year while keeping their Super Bowl window ajar. Lately, that team in the AFC has been the Bills, while the NFC's 49ers have made the playoffs four out of the last five years.

Which losing playoff teams have the best shot at getting to next year's Super Bowl? See for yourself, as we've ranked each team from worst to first.

** -- 2025 playoff teams





12. Carolina Panthers

2025 Record: 8-9 (1st in NFC South)

8-9 (1st in NFC South) 2026 opponents: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Lions, **Bears, Ravens, Bengals, **Seahawks, **Broncos, Vikings, **Packers, **Steelers, Browns, **Eagles

One of the NFL's feel-good stories in 2025, it's safe to say that the Panthers will be hard-pressed to have similar success in 2026. For staters, they'll face a significantly tougher schedule next year that includes a half-dozen teams that made the playoffs a year ago.

Carolina's success next year will largely depend on whether or not Bryce Young can take another leap this offseason. The Panthers could aid Young's development by getting him a wideout who can complement Tetairoa McMillan, whose 1,014 receiving yards last season was 620 more than Carolina's next leading receiver, Jalen Coker.

2025 Record: 10-7 (1st in AFC North)

10-7 (1st in AFC North) 2026 opponents: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Falcons, **Panthers, **Broncos, **Texans, Colts, **Jaguars, **Patriots, Saints, **Eagles, Buccaneers, Titans

The Steelers never had a losing season under Mike Tomlin, but that might change under new head coach Mike McCarthy. By virtue of winning the AFC North, the Steelers will face six teams that made the playoffs in 2025. They'll also face two of the NFL's hottest teams at the end of the 2025 regular season in Atlanta and New Orleans.

Once again, quarterback will be Pittsburgh's biggest question mark heading into the offseason. If Aaron Rodgers comes back, that'll give the Steelers a puncher's chance at making the playoffs. But even in that scenario, it doesn't look very promising for Pittsburgh as the North (assuming Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are healthy) should be a much tougher division in 2026.

2025 record: 9-7-1 (2nd in NFC North)

9-7-1 (2nd in NFC North) 2026 opponents: **Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, **Bills, **Panthers, Dolphins, **Texans, Cowboys, **Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, **Rams

Like Pittsburgh, Green Bay will have to face two emerging teams in Atlanta and New Orleans. Their 2026 schedule also includes games against six playoff teams.

While they did make the playoffs, 2025 was a disappointing season for the Packers that led to questions about Matt LaFleur's future before he was given a contract extension. Green Bay started 9-3-1 before Micah Parsons' season-ending injury sent the season in a tailspin. The Packers then lost defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and have replaced him with former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

9. Houston Texans

2025 record: 12-5 (2nd AFC South)

12-5 (2nd AFC South) 2026 opponents: Colts, **Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, **Bills, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, **Steelers, **Chargers, **Eagles, Commanders, **Packers

After an 0-3 start, the Texans rallied to finish the regular season with a 12-5 record. They then crushed the Steelers in the playoffs -- the franchise's first road playoff win -- before running out of steam against the Patriots in the divisional round.

The Texans' defense was elite last season, but C.J. Stroud's struggles in the playoffs led to Houston's season ending in the divisional round for a third straight year. It's very possible that the Texans will miss the playoffs altogether in 2026 unless Houston gets more consistent play from Stroud.

2025 record: 11-6 (2nd in AFC West)

11-6 (2nd in AFC West) 2026 opponents: **Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, **Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, **Seahawks, **Rams, Buccaneers, Browns, **Packers, Vikings, **Steelers

After a 3-0 start, injuries started to take their toll on the Chargers, who ended the 2025 season with three straight losses that dropped their record against fellow playoff foes to 3-3.

The Chargers have replaced Greg Roman with Mike McDaniel, who will be Justin Herbert's fifth different offensive coordinator since the Chargers drafted him in 2020. McDaniel will now be tasked with helping Herbert win his first playoff game.

2025 record: 11-6 (1st in NFC North)

11-6 (1st in NFC North) 2026 opponents: Lions, **Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, **Eagles, **Jaguars, Jets, **Patriots, Saints, **Bills, Dolphins, Falcons, **Panthers, **Seahawks

There are several reasons why Bears fans might need to brace themselves for a letdown in 2026, starting with the fact that their team will face a whopping seven teams that made the playoffs a year ago.

Chicago won eight one-possession games in 2025 that was largely the byproduct of Caleb Williams' uncanny play in the clutch and a defense that led the league in turnovers forced. Those strengths largely overshadowed Williams dreadful 58.1% completion percentage Chicago's defense finishing 23rd in the league in points allowed.

In 2026, the Bears will need more consistent play from Williams and better overall play from their defense if they are going to avoid becoming next year's version of this year's Washington Commanders.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 record: 13-4 (1st in AFC South)

13-4 (1st in AFC South) 2026 opponents: **Texans, Colts, Titans, Browns, **Steelers, **Eagles, Commanders, **Patriots, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants, **Bears, **Broncos

Jacksonville is one of the few playoff teams that on paper will have an easier schedule in 2026. The Jaguars will face six teams that made the playoff this season after playing eight playoff teams this season.

A big challenge for the Jaguars will be the sheer fact that Liam Coen and his team won't sneak up on anyone after being one of the NFL's biggest surprises this year. The Jaguars would help their cause this offseason by bolstering a defense that was just 21st in the league against the pass and 27th in sacks.

2025 record: 12-5 (2nd in AFC East)

12-5 (2nd in AFC East) 2026 opponents: Dolphins, **Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, **Chargers, **Bears, Lions, Ravens, **Broncos, **Packers, Raiders, Vikings, **Texans, **Rams

Before Bills Mafia floods my inbox, I'd like to mention that I think Buffalo will can make a Super Bowl run in 2026. It's just anything but a sure thing.

Buffalo will have a new coach after the surprising firing of Sean McDermott despite his glittering record that includes a 72-27 mark since 2020. Adding to odds of Buffalo missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018 is the fact that it will face seven teams that made the playoffs this year and will also face two teams (the Vikings and Lions) that went 9-8.

As the Chiefs experienced this season with Patrick Mahomes, all it takes is an injury to a franchise quarterback for your season go off the rails. It goes without saying that an injury to Josh Allen would be catastrophic for a Bills team that puts a lot on his plate.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

2025 record: 11-6 (1st in NFC East)

11-6 (1st in NFC East) 2026 opponents: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, **Panthers, **Bears, **Texans, Colts, **Jaguars, **Rams, **Steelers, **49ers, **Seahawks, Titans

Philadelphia went to the Super Bowl in 2022, had an off year in 2023, and then won its second Super Bowl in 2024. If history repeats itself, the Eagles should bounce back in 2026 after having a down 2025 season that ended with a home playoff loss to the 49ers.

While they have an impressive group of skill players and a defense that finished fifth in scoring in points allowed in 2025, the Eagles will have to have more harmony on offense next season if they are going to overcome a brutal schedule that includes seven teams that made the playoffs in 2025. The Eagles will also more than likely have to deal with a more competitive division.

3. San Francisco 49ers

2025 record: 12-5 (3rd in NFC West)

12-5 (3rd in NFC West) 2026 opponents: Cardinals, **Rams, **Seahawks, **Broncos, **Eagles, Raiders, Commanders, Vikings, Dolphins, Cowboys, Chiefs, **Chargers, Giants, Falcons

The 49ers have a talented roster and one of the league's best coaches in Kyle Shanahan. Health, however, has continued to allude them to the point that the team's brass is going to look into the viral substation conspiracy this offseason in an effort to avoid another injury-riddled season. Health and the fact that they play in one of the NFL's toughest divisions may be the 49ers' two biggest roadblocks in 2026.

2. Denver Broncos

2025 record: 14-3 (1st in AFC West)

14-3 (1st in AFC West) 2026 opponents: **Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, **Bills, Dolphins, **Rams, **Seahawks, **Jaguars, **Patriots, **Panthers, Jets, **49ers, Cardinals, **Steelers

No disrespect to the newly-minted AFC champion Patriots, but the Broncos may have been a Bo Nix injury away from getting to big game after coming up just short on Sunday. With Nix, Denver went 15-3 (including the playoffs) while boasting the league's third-ranked scoring defense.

The Broncos have the team to make another deep playoff run, but it's worth noting that they'll face a brutal schedule that includes eight teams that made the playoffs in 2025. The Broncos will need to play well in the regular season if they are going to get back to the playoffs.

Denver would increase its odds this offseason by making some upgrades at its skill positions, specifically at running back given J.K. Dobbins' injury history and R.J. Harvey making a bigger impact at receiver during his rookie season.

1. Los Angeles Rams

2025 record: 12-5 (2nd in NFC West)

2026 opponents: **Seahawks, **49ers, Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants, **Packers, Chiefs, **Chargers, **Bills, **Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Raiders, **Broncos

The Rams came up short in Seattle, but there's a lot of reasons to feel good about next season if you're a Los Angeles fan.

Los Angeles led the NFL in scoring this season, was 10th in points allowed, and has one of the game's best coaches in Sean McVay. The Rams are surely hoping to retain both of their top assistants -- defensive coordinator Chris Shula and offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase -- with the Raiders, Bills, Browns and Cardinals still looking for head coaches.

Outside of a challenging schedule, age may be one of the things to monitor next season if you're a Rams fan, specifically when it comes to Matthew Stafford, who turns 38 next month.