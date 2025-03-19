The NFC belonged to the Philadelphia Eagles last season, as they rolled through the conference by winning 16 of their last 17 games en route to the Super Bowl. The Eagles weren't viewed as the best team in the conference until the Detroit Lions were eliminated in the divisional round by the Washington Commanders, who were the biggest surprise in the league last season.

The Eagles lost several key defensive starters in free agency. Milton Williams, Darius Slay, Josh Sweat and C.J. Gardner-Johnson departed via free agency or trade, as Philadelphia is left to pick up the pieces of its championship roster.

There are teams waiting to pounce on Philadelphia's losses. Washington and Detroit are both active in free agency, while the Los Angeles Rams avoided trading Matthew Stafford and kept the core intact by giving Stafford a contract extension.

Of course, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are also in the picture as playoff teams from last season. Then there's whoever comes out of the NFC South (usually ends up being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

So where do things stand after the first week of 2025 free agency? Are the Eagles still the top dog or did someone knock them off their throne? Let's rank all 16 teams in the NFC after the first wave of free agency has concluded.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles knew they were going to be gutted of talent from their Super Bowl championship roster in free agency, losing five starters over the past week. They have been adding players to one-year deals that are mostly depth moves, as there could be a major move coming to bolster the defense.

The core of the Eagles is still in place, including 10 of 11 starters on offense. The Eagles are also replacing Kellen Moore at offensive coordinator, but this team is still equipped to make another Super Bowl run. If Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and that offensive line stay healthy, the Eagles still are in the championship mix.

2. Detroit Lions

The biggest gain for the Lions are all the players they'll get back on defense who were on injured reserve during their playoff loss. Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Kyle Peko and Derrick Barnes will all be back as the defense ended up starting 30 players last season (the most for any team since the merger).

The Lions may have more talent than the Eagles when going through the overall roster (the core of their offense is still in place), but how will Detroit react toward losing both coordinators (Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn)? Ask the 1995 49ers and 2023 Eagles how that fared for them.

3. Washington Commanders

The Commanders are a conference title contender with Jayden Daniels at quarterback, and Washington took care of his blind side by acquiring Tunsil and added another dimension to the offense with Samuel. The offense is better than last year's version, but what about the defense?

Washington needs a pass rusher who can consistently get to the quarterback, and Kinlaw doesn't move the needle much on the interior. Keeping Bobby Wagner was massive for that unit. A tougher schedule in 2025 could also affect the Commanders in the early going, but this team has the talent to make a playoff run again.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings had a very good offseason despite the free agent loss of Darnold. They significantly improved the offensive line with the addition of Kelly at center. Hargrave and Allen are massive upgrades on the interior of the defensive line, which will significantly help Jonathan Greenard.

Minnesota is reportedly rolling with J.J. McCarthy, who will have a lot of talent to work with, and not pursuing Aaron Rodgers. Still, this team won 13 games for a reason last season, and the roster is better.

5. Los Angeles Rams

Stafford returning was the biggest offseason move for the Rams, who were just 13 yards away from defeating the Super Bowl champion Eagles in the playoffs. Adams is the Kupp replacement at wide receiver and the defensive line gets stronger with Ford as a run stopper.

The Rams are good, but is Ford enough for their defense to cure their problems against the run? Los Angeles could use some help at linebacker as well. Their top end talent is good enough to get to the Super Bowl.

6. Green Bay Packers

The Packers already had a lot of young talent, but had two smart moves in free agency with the Banks and Hobbs signings. They upgraded on the interior of the offensive line with Banks, which allows them to move Elgton Jenkins to center. Hobbs will slide into the slot corner role.

Green Bay can win games, but the Packers need to beat the elite teams in the league. Hence why they are ranked lower than they should be.

A slight rebuild happened in Seattle, starting with the franchise moving on from Geno Smith and the signing of Sam Darnold. The Seahawks moved on from Metcalf and Lockett and signed Kupp to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, changing up the key skill positions on offense.

Lawrence will assist Leonard Williams up front, and the Seahawks defense improved in Year 1 under Mike Macdonald. There's still work to do, but Seattle is a team that could win 11-plus games next season if Darnold replicates his 2024 season.

No team was gutted in free agency more than the 49ers, who lost several key pieces on their defense. San Francisco has drafted well in recent years, which allowed the 49ers to move on. San Francisco also moved on from Samuel in favor of Ricky Pearsall, another young player the 49ers like.

The 49ers are banking on the young talent to back up the core of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Fred Warner, and Nick Bosa. This team can still compete for an NFC title if the core players remain healthy.

Players added: G Jonah Jackson, DT Grady Jarrett, G Joe Thuney, EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo, WR Olamide Zaccheaus

G Jonah Jackson, DT Grady Jarrett, G Joe Thuney, EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo, WR Olamide Zaccheaus Players lost: G Coleman Shelton, DT Byron Cowart, T Larry Borom

The Bears significantly improved the interior of the offensive line for Caleb Williams by adding Thuney and Jackson via trade, making sure their sophomore quarterback is protected. They still need to figure out running back, but the skill positions are there for Ben Johnson to dial up his innovative offense in Chicago.

The defense should get back to a top-10 level with Dennis Allen as the new defensive coordinator. There will be expectations in Chicago, but they will be measured by how Williams develops in Year 2.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The best team in the NFC South is still the best team in the NFC South. The Buccaneers didn't improve, but kept key players like Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Ben Bredeson. Tampa Bay will end up getting a home playoff game and will be a tough out for any team.

This team is better than its ranking, but are the Buccaneers a Super Bowl contender? They'll have to make a playoff run in 2025 for that to happen, but there's plenty to like about this team in this division.

Players added: EDGE Josh Sweat, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

EDGE Josh Sweat, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither Players lost: DT Roy Lopez, DT Khyiris Tonga

Hard to tell if the Cardinals got better or not this offseason, as they significantly improved from 2023 to 2024. Head coach Jonathan Gannon was able to lure Sweat to bolster the pass rush, which is where the free agent money was spent.

The Cardinals have a star at tight end in Trey McBride and a future star at wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. The offensive line is improving as well, starting with Paris Johnson up front. They're an intriguing watch in 2025.

The Cowboys were cautiously aggressive in free agency, improving at running back with Williams and Sanders after having just six touchdowns as a group last year. Dak prescott being healthy should help, but will this team be able to sign Micah Parsons?

Dallas had solid moves to make the team better, but how much better are the Cowboys? They still have to improve in the trenches for an opportunity to compete in the NFC East.

Players added: EDGE Leonard Floyd, LB Divine Deablo

EDGE Leonard Floyd, LB Divine Deablo Players lost: DT Eddie Goldman

Usually one of the big spenders in free agency, this offseason has been quiet in Atlanta. The Falcons are moving forward with Michael Penix at quarterback, possibly trying to find a suitor for Kirk Cousins after their $180 million blunder.

Atlanta is the biggest threat to Tampa Bay for the NFC South on paper.

The Panthers spent big on shoring up the league's worst defense last season, even though a few signings are to be desired. Carolina spent the most money of any NFC team.

The improvement of Bryce Young has the Panthers hopeful they can compete in 2025. Let's see how Carolina improves, even though the Panthers need help at wide receiver.

Players added: S Justin Reid, DT Davon Godchaux,

S Justin Reid, DT Davon Godchaux, Players lost: S Will Harris, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, EDGE Payton Turner, CB Paulson Adebo

Another offseason the Saints needed to get cap compliant, hindering their ability to improve the roster. There are still core players on offense in Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, but not enough talent in New Orleans to compete week in and week out.

Let's see how things change in Year 1 under Kellen Moore.

Players added: S Jevon Holland, CB Paulson Adebo, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, EDGE Chauncey Golston

S Jevon Holland, CB Paulson Adebo, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, EDGE Chauncey Golston Players lost: S Jason Pinnock

The Giants still need to find a quarterback, and maybe looking in the draft if Aaron Rodgers declines to come to New York. None of the free agent options left are enticing as New York is still rebuilding.

There have been some good signings on defense, but the Giants aren't good enough to score consistently. Could be another long season in New York.