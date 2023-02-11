By winning Super Bowl LIV in 2020, Andy Reid solidified his standing as a future Hall of Fame coach. A victory in Super Bowl LVII -- which kicks off in a matter of hours -- will put him in an even more select category of coaching legends.

Reid would become the 15h coach in history to win multiple Super Bowls. Of the 14 coaches who have already won multiple Super Bowls, nine of them are currently in the Hall of Fame. Bill Belichick will join them in Canton, Ohio whenever he decides to hang up his whistle.

Here's where Reid would rank among two-time Super Bowl-winning coaches should the Chiefs defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. As you'll see below, the list includes some of the greatest names in football history.

1. Bill Belichick

The only coach to win six Super Bowls, Belichick won two more rings as the Giants' defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells. A defensive guru, Belichick's defense held the high-scoring Rams offense to just 17 points in Super Bowl XXXVI. In his last Super Bowl win, Belichick's defense gave up just three points.

Belichick was also the coach for the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, which also happened to be the Super Bowl's first and only overtime.

2. Vince Lombardi

The last coach to win three consecutive NFL titles, Lombardi's second and third titles during the Packers' legendary run included wins in the first two Super Bowls. Lombardi's star-studded team defeated the Cowboys in consecutive NFL title games before besting AFL champion Kansas City and Oakland in Super Bowls I and II.

The last coach to win five NFL titles, the driving forces behind Green Bay's success was an all-time great defense, the devastating "Packer Sweep" and the cool efficiency of quarterback Bart Starr. It was all orchestrated by Lombardi, whose team building, coaching structure and philosophy were truly revolutionary.

3. Chuck Noll

The first coach to win three and four Super Bowls, Noll remains the only coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls twice. Like Belichick, Noll was a defensive-minded coach who presided over arguably the greatest defense in league history. Noll's "Steel Curtain" defense did not allow a point during the Steelers' first Super Bowl.

Noll was able to adjust to the times. When the NFL levied rules in 1978 designed to limit the effectiveness of his defense, Noll opened up the Steelers' offense, which put up 35 points on the Cowboys "Doomsday" defense in that year's Super Bowl. The Steelers' defense continued to dominate, too, as Pittsburgh closed out the decade with two more Super Bowl wins.

4. Bill Walsh

An offensive visionary, Walsh's West Coast offense befuddled opponents who had never seen anything like it before. With Joe Montana serving as his on-field double, Walsh led the 49ers to three Super Bowl wins during the 1980s.

Walsh was also a master motivator who often gave the 49ers a valuable edge mentally. His pregame pep talk (which is covered in the video below), along with his masterful game plan, served as the perfect tonic for the 49ers' dominant performance over a talented Dolphins team in Super Bowl XIX.

5. Don Shula

Shula was on the wrong side of the biggest upset in pro football history when the Colts were upset by the Jets in Super Bowl III. Shula then fell to 0-2 in Super Bowls after the Dolphins were outclassed by the more seasoned Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

It's a question as to who was more motivated going into the 1972 season: Shula or his players, who were inspired to not allow their coach to suffer a third loss in the big game. Either way, the Dolphins used that motivation to become pro football's first perfect team. Their perfect season was capped off with a win over Washington in Super Bowl VII.

Shula and the Dolphins became a dynasty the following year, when they went 15-2 en route to a 24-7 thumping of the Vikings in Super Bowl VIII. Shula coached in two more Super Bowls during the '80s and is one of just three head coaches to coach in a Super Bowl in three different decades.

6. Tom Landry

Landry led "America's Team" to five Super Bowl appearances during the 1970s. Dallas lost a sloppy 16-13 decision to the Colts in Super Bowl V, but rebounded the following year after Landry moved Roger Staubach into the starting lineup. With Staubach under center, and with his "Doomsday" defense dominating opposing offenses, Landry's Cowboys were the class of the NFC for over a decade.

Along with the loss to the Colts, Landry's Cowboys lost two Super Bowls to the dynastic Steelers by a combined eight points. Had the Cowboys won those games, they and their coach would be remembered in a much different light.

7. Joe Gibbs

Gibbs owns the distinction as being the only coach to win three Super Bowls with three different starting quarterbacks. Two of his wins were achieved during strike-shortened seasons that included Washington's first championship season. That team lost just one game before defeating Shula's Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII.

Gibbs' team came up short in the following year's Super Bowl, but they made it back to the big game in 1987, routing the Broncos after scoring a record 35 second-quarter points. Gibbs then presided over a dominant 1991 team that lost just two games before dismantling the Bills in Super Bowl XXVI.

8. Andy Reid

Reid will hit several milestones should he defeat the Eagles. He'll become the first coach to win the Super Bowl against a team that he had previously led to the big game. Reid will also even his Super Bowl record to 2-2.

9. Jimmy Johnson

Johnson left at least one more Super Bowl on the table after he abruptly left town after leading Dallas to back-to-back titles. While it cost him a chance at further glory, it didn't cost Johnson a spot in Canton after he was part of the 2020 induction class.

Johnson was the architect of the quickest turnaround in NFL history. Largely on the strength of 51 trades, Johnson turned Dallas from a 1-15 outfit in 1989 to world champions in 1992. Among the key players acquired in his famous Herschel Walker trade was Emmitt Smith, a future league and Super Bowl MVP who remains the league's career rushing leader.

The first coach to win a national title and Super Bowl, Johnson got the Cowboys over the hump when he acquired future Hall of Fame pass rusher Charles Haley from the 49ers, the team Dallas would then defeat in consecutive NFC title games.

10. Bill Parcells

The Big Tuna led the Giants to their first two Super Bowl wins. He further cemented his legacy in New England by becoming the first coach to lead multiple franchises to the Super Bowl.

Parcells' Giants won two titles despite playing in an incredibly competitive NFC that also included Walsh's 49ers, Joe Gibbs' Washington squad and Mike Ditka's Bears. His biggest win took place at the 49ers' expense when the Giants denied San Francisco the chance at becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The fact that Parcells did it with a backup quarterback and running back further added to the achievement.

The Giants pulled off another upset the following week. Facing the Bills' explosive offense, the Giants played keep away by controlling the ball for over 40 minutes. The result was the smallest margin of victory in Super Bowl history.

11. Tom Flores

The first quarterback in Raiders history, Flores helped the 1980 Raiders become the first wild-card team to win the Super Bowl. Oakland's surprise championship was capped off by its 27-10 upset win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LV.

Flores' Raiders pulled off an even bigger upset three years later. Facing the defending champions, the Raiders shocked everyone by recording a 39-9 thumping of Washington. In both Super Bowls, Flores' team defeated an opponent that had defeated them during the regular season. His Raiders were the only AFC team to win the Super Bowl from 1980-1996.

12. Tom Coughlin

The former Giants coach -- who led the Jaguars to a surprising run to the AFC title game in the franchise's second year of existence -- helped author the second-greatest upset in Super Bowl history. On the strength of a ferocious pass rush and a miracle completion, Coughlin's team ended the Patriots' quest for a perfect season.

New York upset the Patriots again four years later in Super Bowl XLVI. In similar fashion, the Giants' formula for success was a dominant pass rush and another jaw-dropping play by Eli Manning, who won MVP honors in both games.

13. Mike Shanahan

Shanahan won his first ring after helping Steve Young throw a Super Bowl-record six touchdowns as the 49ers' offensive coordinator. Three years later, Shanahan helped the Broncos stun the defending champion Packers while ending the AFC's 13-year championship drought.

Shanahan joined a small group of coaches to win back-to-back titles the following season. Denver started 13-0 that season en route to a 17-2 finish. Shanahan oversaw one of the NFL's greatest offenses in Denver that featured Hall of Famers John Elway, Terrell Davis and Shannon Sharpe.

14. George Seifert

To his credit, Seifert was given the keys to a sports car and kept it on the tracks. The 49ers' defensive coordinator throughout the 1980s, Seifert was promoted to head coach after Walsh decided to go out on top after winning Super Bowl XXIII.

The 49ers were even better the following season, Seifert's first as head coach. They capped off a 17-2 season by posting the largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history.

Seifert then was faced with the unenviable task of replacing several veterans who were main cogs of the team's dynasty. Those changes resulted in the 49ers temporarily falling behind the Cowboys in the NFC pecking order. The 49ers rebounded in 1994 after overhauling their roster and receiving an MVP season from Young. Seifert abruptly retired after three more playoff seasons.