The NFC East might be the best example of the NFL's unpredictable nature. Earlier this season, it made history by becoming the first division to go winless over a two-week span in which every team played both weeks. Yes, that included the infamous Commanders-Giants tie that featured a fumble and an all-time clock mismanagement on the final two drives.

Then in Week 11, the division went 4-0 collectively, with the Eagles, Giants, and Commanders all springing upsets over AFC teams currently in the playoff field. A $10 NFC East parlay of the Eagles beating the Steelers, the Giants beating the Jaguars, the Commanders beating the Bengals and the Cowboys beating the Titans would have netted you a handsome $345.51.

As Al Pacino, playing Michael Corleone in The Godfather Part III, said: "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!"

Ahead of a packed Thanksgiving week chock full of divisional matchups, we rank all eight division races, taking into account the quality of the teams involved, the quality of the races themselves and the potential for pandemonium.

1. NFC North

The standings:

CBS Sports forecasting and projections:

Lions: 51% chance to win division

Bears: 25% chance to win division

Vikings: 23% chance to win division

Packers: 2% chance to win division

The NFC North's main quest is potentially being the first team to place all four teams in the postseason. But the division race itself is a thriller, especially with Lions-Bears looming on Thanksgiving. Yes, Detroit looks like the clear NFC North favorite for now, but a Chicago win on Turkey Day would boost the Bears' chance to win the division to 45%. Regardless, this race projects to end in a thriller: In Week 18, the Lions play the Packers, and the Bears play the Vikings.

2. AFC West

The standings:

Broncos (8-2, 3-1 vs. division, 4-0 in common games) Chiefs (8-2, 3-1 vs. division, 3-1 in common games) Raiders (4-7) Chargers (1-9)

CBS Sports forecasting and projections:

Broncos: 50% chance to win division

Chiefs: 50% chance to win division

Does it get much better than a 50/50 split? Technically, our projections give Denver a 50.1% chance and Kansas City a 49.9% chance, if you're into that level of detail. The two teams have already played both of their head-to-head matchups (they split). The Broncos do have, on paper, an easier schedule remaining, which certainly helps.

3. NFC East

The standings:

Giants (6-3-1) Cowboys (5-6) Commanders (4-5-1) Eagles (3-7)

CBS Sports forecasting and projections:

Giants: 55% chance to win division

Commanders: 31% chance to win division

Cowboys: 14% chance to win division

Eagles: 1% chance to win division

All of a sudden, this division race doesn't look fun-bad and might just be ... fun! The Giants and Cowboys have the eighth- and ninth-hardest remaining schedules, while the Commanders don't face a team with a winning record until Week 16. A finishing stretch featuring Giants at Cowboys in Week 17 followed by Cowboys at Commanders and Eagles at Giants in Week 18 could provide plenty of twists and turns.

4. NFC South

The standings:

Panthers (5-5) Buccaneers (3-7, 1-0 vs. Falcons) Falcons (3-7, 0-1 vs. Buccaneers, 1-0 vs. Saints) Saints (3-7, 0-1 vs. Falcons)

CBS Sports forecasting and projections:

Panthers: 50% chance to win division

Buccaneers: 37% chance to win division

Falcons: 9% chance to win division

Saints: 4% chance to win division

Last year, the Buccaneers beat the Panthers in Week 18 to stay alive, only to lose the NFC South on a tiebreaker the next day when the Falcons beat the Saints. Could we see similar madness this year? Week 12 will go a long way: If Tampa Bay beats Carolina on Monday Night Football, its chance to win the division jumps to 53%, per our calculations.

The NFC South: It might be bad, but it's certainly not boring!

5. AFC North

The standings:

Bengals (7-3) Browns (6-4, 2-1 vs. division) Steelers (6-4, 2-2 vs. division) Ravens: 4-7

CBS Sports forecasting and projections:

Bengals: 77% chance to win division

Browns: 12% chance to win division

Steelers: 11% chance to win division

Even with the bunched standings at the top, our projections see Cincinnati as a clear favorite. The Bengals have several games where they should be huge favorites: Saints, at Panthers, at Colts, Ravens. It's far from wrapped up, though, and two games vs. the Browns loom large.

6. NFC West

The standings:

49ers: 9-1 Seahawks: 6-4 (2-1 in division) Rams: 6-4 (1-2 in division) Cardinals: 3-8

CBS Sports forecasting and projections:

49ers: 91% chance to win division

Seahawks: 7% chance to win division

Rams: 2% chance to win division

The 49ers look like the best team in the NFL, and with a three-game lead in the division, this one might not have much drama. If that changes, it must start this week, when the Seahawks visit San Francisco. A Seattle win would only knock the 49ers' NFC West title chances to 81%, but it'd be a start.

7. AFC South

The standings:

Jaguars (7-3) Texans (4-6) Colts (3-8) Titans (1-9)

CBS Sports forecasting and projections:

Jaguars: 94% chance to win division

Texans: 6% chance to win division

Never say never, but it's hard to see this one getting competitive, even after the Texans won and the Jaguars lost in Week 11. Houston needs another upset loss or two by Jacksonville. If that happens, remember Houston holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. That could turn up the heat.

8. AFC East

The standings:

CBS Sports forecasting and projections:

Bills: 100% chance to win division

With Drake Maye out until the final week or two at best, it would take something catastrophic (basically a Josh Allen injury) for this to be an actual race. And then, Tommy DeVito trying to chase down Kyle Allen would be more sad than fun.