The New York Giants quickly became one of the most interesting teams to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they traded star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 10 overall pick.

It was a shocking move for multiple reasons. Who would have thought a 28-year-old defensive tackle coming off his worst NFL season and due a massive raise was worth a top 10 pick? And who would have guessed the conservative Bengals would be the ones to facilitate this change of scenery? ESPN reports it's the first time the franchise has traded a top 10 pick for a player.

The Giants are now the sixth team to own multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they are the only franchise to hold two selections in the top 10. New York could package the extra pick to move further up the draft board, or potentially move down depending on how the draft goes.

What happens at No. 10 overall depends on who the Giants take at No. 5 overall. If New York selects a wide receiver for example, the Giants wouldn't take another wideout at No. 10. If the Giants go offense at No. 5, could they go defense at No. 10? When it comes to that top five pick, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles and wide receiver Carnell Tate are a couple of players that have been commonly mocked to New York. Let's take a look at the favorites to be selected at No. 5 overall, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Odds to be the No. 5 overall pick

Player Odds LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State +160 OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami +400 S Caleb Downs, Ohio State +400 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame +500 WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State +800 WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State +1400

Regardless of who the Giants take at No. 5 overall, who are some of the best options that could be available at No. 10 overall? Let's take a look:

5. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. could fall to No. 10 overall due to his 30 7/8'' arms. Pass rusher is not exactly the top need for New York, but Bain is CBS Sports' No. 2 overall prospect in this entire class. He could also potentially move inside, and use his deep arsenal of pass-rush moves there.

Bain led all players last season with 83 pressures. He also stepped up his play in the College Football Playoff for the Hurricanes, recording 24 pressures and five sacks in those four games. If Bain does fall this far, he should be in consideration for the Giants.

4. OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Drafting an offensive guard at No. 10 overall could be considered a bit rich to some, but Vega Ioane is a clean prospect that fits a clear need for the Giants. At 6-foot-4, 323 pounds, he allowed zero sacks, zero QB hits and just four pressures in 2025. If we are talking about high-floor prospects in this class, Ioane should be mentioned.

3. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

I actually mocked Mansoor Delane to the Giants at No. 5 overall numerous times because I believe he's arguably a top five talent in this class. He allowed the lowest passer rating (24.1) in the SEC, didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage and had zero penalties. He reminded me a bit of Quinyon Mitchell, and I expect Delane to have that kind of immediate impact at the next level as well.

2. WR Jordyn Tyson, USC

As soon as the Lawrence trade went down, it was Jordyn Tyson's name that probably received the most buzz. In fact, Tyson is now listed at -360 to be a top 10 pick over at DraftKings. I guess that workout he had for NFL teams this past week went pretty well. ESPN reported that Giants general manager Joe Schoen was in Arizona on Thursday night, and had dinner with Tyson.

Tyson caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games played this past season, but had a 1,100-yard season in 2024. In fact, no Big 12 player has caught more passes than Tyson over the past two years. Yes, the injury history is worrisome. Over the past four years, Tyson suffered a knee injury where he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL, he broke his collarbone in 2024, and then had hamstring issues this past season. With all that being said, Tyson could be considered the top receiver in this class if we ignored the injury issues.

1. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

I don't want to pretend that Caleb Downs is Ed Reed, but he may be underrated at this point. He was just the sixth college defensive back to be named a Unanimous All-American twice, and the only defensive back to record 250 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five interceptions in the FBS over the past three seasons. Downs can play multiple positions in the secondary and potentially be John Harbaugh's Kyle Hamilton.