Ranking NFL head coaches from best to worst, Ndamukong Suh retires and we have the first training camp holdout
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for July 14
Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!
We decided we wanted to start things off with a bang this week, so we're coming out of the gate with our annual ranking of the NFL's 32 head coaches. Will there be other stuff in today's newsletter? Yes, but I will totally understand if you don't read it because you're so upset by where your favorite coach lands in our ranking.
Alright, let's get to the rundown.
As always, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here.
1. Ranking all 32 NFL coaches from first to worst
We rank all 32 NFL coaches every year here at CBS Sports, and I have a strong feeling this will be the year everyone agrees on our ranking. Cody Benjamin handles these rankings, and for the fourth straight year, he has Andy Reid at the top, which makes sense considering he's proven time and again that he's the best coach in the NFL. (Fun fact: Reid has NEVER won an NFL Coach of the Year award with the Chiefs.)
Under Reid's guidance, the Chiefs have been to SEVEN straight AFC title games and five of the past six Super Bowls. However, after Reid, the list turns into one giant debate.
With that in mind, let's check out Cody's top 10:
Top 10 NFL coaches
1. Andy Reid, Chiefs
2. Sean McVay, Rams
3. John Harbaugh, Ravens
4. Nick Sirianni, Eagles
5. Dan Campbell, Lions
6. Jim Harbaugh, Chargers
7. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers
8. Matt LaFleur, Packers
9. Kevin O'Connell Vikings
10. Mike Tomlin, Steelers
This is just the top 10. If you want to see the rest, be sure to click here so you can check out Cody's story. If you're a Bengals fan who wants to argue with Cody about the fact that Zac Taylor isn't even in the top 15, you can do that on X by clicking here, but please be nice because he writes the newsletter every Wednesday and we can't have a sad Cody writing the newsletter on Wednesdays.
Also, Cody is apparently anti-Brian, because the bottom three spots in his ranking went to coaches named Brian (Daboll, Schottenheimer and Callahan). Sorry to everyone named Brian.
2. Chargers' Tre harris becomes first official training camp holdout: Why there could be more coming
The Chargers became the first team to have any players report for training camp this year, and that happened Saturday when their rookies reported. Everyone was accounted over the weekend ... except for Tre Harris. The former Ole Miss receiver hasn't signed his contract yet, so he didn't show up for camp, which makes him the first official holdout of the year.
Harris was taken in the second round, which has now become a nightmare round for most NFL teams this year. Of the 32 players selected in that round, only TWO of them have signed. That means there are still 30 players who haven't signed.
To put that number in perspective, there are only 33 players from the ENTIRE draft who are still unsigned and 30 of them are from the same round. (There are two unsigned picks from the first round, 30 from the second round and one from the fourth round.)
So what's causing the second-round hold up? Former NFL agent Joel Corry answered this question last month, and it seems like a good time to go over it again. Essentially, the hold up has to do with contract guarantees.
- Texans make history with Jayden Higgins' contract. Every player selected in the first round gets a fully guaranteed rookie contract, but that's not the case with players taken in the second round. Well, it wasn't until this year. When Higgins signed his deal on May 8, he became the first second-round pick in NFL history to get a fully guaranteed rookie deal, and he wasn't even the first pick of the second round. He was the third pick of the round at 34th overall.
- Browns hand out the same deal. Higgins' deal with the Texans put the Browns in a spot where they had to give a fully guaranteed contract to Carson Schwesinger, who was the first pick in the second round. The linebacker ended up getting a fully guaranteed deal, and in what was probably not a coincidence, he got it one day after Higgins officially signed his contract. In 2024, the first pick of the second round (Keon Coleman) only got 95.7% of his contract guaranteed, but Schwesinger got 100%.
- Tyler Shough has thrown a wrench into things. The Saints quarterback was taken with the 40th overall pick, and he also wants a fully guaranteed deal since he's likely going to be the team's starting QB this year. If Shough gets one, then the players taken between 35th and 39th will almost certainly argue that they also deserve a fully guaranteed deal. For any player taken after Shough, they're likely going to wait so they can see what kind of guarantees they can get. (For instance, if Shough gets a fully guaranteed deal, the 41st player taken might ask for a deal that is 95% guaranteed and then things would trickle down from there.)
Once Shough signs, everyone selected around him will have a better idea of how much they can get in guaranteed money. This actually a pretty interesting situation, and you can read Corry's full take on it here.
The situation involving Browns running back Quinshon Judkins could also have an impact on things. He was the 36th overall pick, but after getting arrested over the weekend, he likely won't be able to demand a fully guaranteed contract from the Browns.
3. AFC South breakdown: What each team needs to do to win the division
The Texans have won the AFC South for two straight years, but will they be able to make it three in a row? Garrett Podell went through the division and broke down what each team needs to do to win the AFC South crown this year:
- Texans: "Despite the tumult along the offensive line, there are plenty of reasons why the Texans could win the AFC South for a third year in a row. ... Returning pillars of stability at quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback and coach could easily be enough for the AFC South crown to reside in Houston once again in 2025."
- Colts: "The Colts could make a run at the division title by simply riding Jonathan Taylor and a much-improved defense. General manager Chris Ballard beefed up Indianapolis' secondary with the free agency additions of cornerback Charvarius Ward (ninth-lowest completion percentage allowed (53%) across the last three seasons) and safety Camryn Bynum (one of four players with 300 or more tackles and seven or more interceptions across the last three season)."
- Jaguars: "Injuries have dimmed Trevor Lawrence's star power the last two years. ... Should Lawrence stay healthy, he should be able to thrive in 2025. Brian Thomas Jr., the team's 2024 first-round pick, had one of the best rookie seasons of all-time: he became the fourth rookie since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger with 1,200 or more receiving yards (1,282) and 10 or more receiving touchdowns (10). He and 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter could be Liam Coen's new Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. An offense with that passing potential could overcome a defense that struggled a season ago."
- Titans: "The Titans are a long shot, but there's a potential path for Cam Ward to be the Titans' version of Jayden Daniels. Ward is fresh off leading college football with 39 passing touchdowns in 2024, and he's being plugged into an offense much more suited to support its starting quarterback in 2025 than it was in 2024. "
For more on the AFC South, you can check out Garrett's full explanation for each team here.
4. Breaking down the Cowboys' running back situation
One of the most intriguing training camp battles will be taking place in Oxnard, California, with the Cowboys. The Cowboys totally revamped their running back room this offseason by signing two veterans (Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders) and adding two rookies (Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah).
As things stand now, it's not clear who will be getting the most snaps once the season starts because the position is completely up for grabs. With that in mind, Garrett Podell decided to break down the running back situation in Dallas.
- Javonte Williams. "Williams' ability to pick up the nuances of Brian Schottenheimer's offense quickly, especially in pass protection, has the first-year head coach especially fired up. 'I can't say enough great things about him: the way he practices, the way he approaches practice,' Schottenheimer said on June 12."
- Miles Sanders. "The 28-year-old broke out for career-highs in carries (259), yards rushing (1,269) and rushing touchdowns (11) during the Eagles' 2022 NFC championship-winning season, but it's been a struggle for Sanders since leaving Philadelphia. ... However, he did stand out early in Dallas' offseason program, especially by making big plays in the passing game out of the backfield and hauling in multiple deep contested catches down the right sideline in a few organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp practices."
- Jaydon Blue. "He's 5-foot-9 and weighed 196 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine -- slightly undersized for an NFL running back -- but his speed is undeniable."
You can check out Garrett's full breakdown here.
5. Ndamukong Suh retires: Breaking down some of the wildest moments from his career
After sitting out of the NFL for the past two seasons, Ndamukong Suh has officially decided that his football career is over. The five-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement over the weekend, ending an impressive 13-year career that started in 2010 when the Lions made him the second overall pick in the NFL Draft. Although Suh was one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL for a good chunk of his career, he was also a controversial player who racked up more than $400,000 in fines.
Let's take a look at four of the most memorable moments from his career:
- 2010: Suh leads Lions to win over Washington. Suh scored three touchdowns in his career, and the first one came during his rookie season. In a Week 8 game against Washington, the Lions were clinging to a 31-25 lead late in the fourth quarter. Washington had a first down at its own 30-yard line with 1:45 left to play. That's where Suh came in. He recovered a fumble by Rex Grossman and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown that iced the game (you can see the play here). Detroit would win 37-25. Suh was impressive in 2010, which led to him being voted the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Suh also rumbled his way to a 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown while playing for the Buccaneers in 2019.
- 2010: Suh attempts an extra point. One week after scoring his first career touchdown, the Lions decided to let Suh attempt an extra point in a game against the Jets. After Detroit kicker Jason Hanson went down with an injury, the Lions turned to Suh for an extra point attempt in the second half. Suh's kick, which you can see here, ended up hitting the upright and bouncing out. The miss by Suh definitely stung a little bit because the Lions ended up losing, 23-20, in overtime.
- 2014: Suh steps on Aaron Rodgers' ankle. During the Lions' regular-season finale in 2014, cameras caught Suh stepping on the ankle of Aaron Rodgers, who was playing for the Packers at the time. Suh was hit with a one-game suspension for his actions, but after an appeal, the suspension was tossed out and he ended up getting fined $70,000. Although Suh didn't get suspended for stepping on Rodgers, Suh did get suspended for stepping on a Packers player in 2011.
- Super Bowl LV: Suh destroys Patrick Mahomes. Suh earned one Super Bowl ring in his career and that came in 2020 with the Buccaneers. Suh did his part to earn the ring by beating up on Patrick Mahomes. With the Bucs up 31-9 in the fourth quarter, Suh sacked Mahomes 1.5 times with the Chiefs losing at least eight yards on each play. The second sack, which he shared with Cam Gill, came on a vicious hit that caused Mahomes to fumble (you can see the play here).
If you want the full story on Suh's retirement, we've got that here.
6. Extra points: Browns rookie arrested in Florida
It's not the busiest time in the NFL, but there's still a lot happening, so I went ahead and put together a small roundup for you.
- Browns second-round pick arrested. Quinshon Judkins was arrested Saturday night in Florida on a domestic violence and battery charge. The second-round pick, who still hasn't signed his rookie contract, was released Sunday after posting a $2,500 bond. We've got more details here.
- 49ers have a Jauan Jennings problem. The 49ers receiver wants a new contract, and if the team isn't willing to do that, then he wants to be traded, per ESPN. It will be interesting to see how the 49ers handle this, considering they just gave Jennings a new deal last year. Jennings is scheduled to make a total of $7.5 million in 2025, which is the final year of his deal. We made a list of possible landing spots for Jennings that you can check out here.
- NFLPA backs Lloyd Howell. The NFLPA released a statement over the weekend showing support for Howell, who has been the executive director for the organization since June 2023. However, as JJ Watt noted on social media, it's not exactly a strong statement of support because the NFLPA contradicts itself.
- John Elway cleared in death of his former agent. The Hall of Fame quarterback won't face any charges following the death of his former agent, Jeff Sperbeck. Elway was driving a golf cart in April when Sperbeck fell out. The 62-year-old died days later due to head injuries caused in the accident. Riverside County (California) Sheriff Chad Bianco called the death a tragedy. "There was nothing criminal. It was what we've been saying all along that this was a tragic accident," Bianco said, via USA Today.
- Ryan Poles gets extension from Bears. The Bears haven't exactly been a success on the field since hiring Poles in 2022, but he still managed to score an extension over the weekend. Poles got a new deal that will keep him in Chicago through the 2029 season, and we've got the details here.