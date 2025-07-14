Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. Ranking all 32 NFL coaches from first to worst

We rank all 32 NFL coaches every year here at CBS Sports, and I have a strong feeling this will be the year everyone agrees on our ranking. Cody Benjamin handles these rankings, and for the fourth straight year, he has Andy Reid at the top, which makes sense considering he's proven time and again that he's the best coach in the NFL. (Fun fact: Reid has NEVER won an NFL Coach of the Year award with the Chiefs.)

Under Reid's guidance, the Chiefs have been to SEVEN straight AFC title games and five of the past six Super Bowls. However, after Reid, the list turns into one giant debate.

With that in mind, let's check out Cody's top 10:

Top 10 NFL coaches

1. Andy Reid, Chiefs

2. Sean McVay, Rams

3. John Harbaugh, Ravens

4. Nick Sirianni, Eagles

5. Dan Campbell, Lions

6. Jim Harbaugh, Chargers

7. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

8. Matt LaFleur, Packers

9. Kevin O'Connell Vikings

10. Mike Tomlin, Steelers

This is just the top 10. If you want to see the rest, be sure to click here so you can check out Cody's story.

Also, Cody is apparently anti-Brian, because the bottom three spots in his ranking went to coaches named Brian (Daboll, Schottenheimer and Callahan). Sorry to everyone named Brian.

2. Chargers' Tre harris becomes first official training camp holdout: Why there could be more coming

The Chargers became the first team to have any players report for training camp this year, and that happened Saturday when their rookies reported. Everyone was accounted over the weekend ... except for Tre Harris. The former Ole Miss receiver hasn't signed his contract yet, so he didn't show up for camp, which makes him the first official holdout of the year.

Harris was taken in the second round, which has now become a nightmare round for most NFL teams this year. Of the 32 players selected in that round, only TWO of them have signed. That means there are still 30 players who haven't signed.

To put that number in perspective, there are only 33 players from the ENTIRE draft who are still unsigned and 30 of them are from the same round. (There are two unsigned picks from the first round, 30 from the second round and one from the fourth round.)

So what's causing the second-round hold up? Former NFL agent Joel Corry answered this question last month, and it seems like a good time to go over it again. Essentially, the hold up has to do with contract guarantees.

Texans make history with Jayden Higgins' contract. Every player selected in the first round gets a fully guaranteed rookie contract, but that's not the case with players taken in the second round. Well, it wasn't until this year. When Higgins signed his deal on May 8, he became the first second-round pick in NFL history to get a fully guaranteed rookie deal

Every player selected in the first round gets a fully guaranteed rookie contract, but that's not the case with players taken in the second round. Well, it wasn't until this year. When Higgins signed his deal on May 8, he became the Browns hand out the same deal. Higgins' deal with the Texans put the Browns in a spot where they had to give a fully guaranteed contract to Carson Schwesinger, who was the first pick in the second round. The linebacker ended up getting a fully guaranteed deal, and in what was probably not a coincidence, he got it one day after Higgins officially signed his contract. In 2024, the first pick of the second round (Keon Coleman) only got 95.7% of his contract guaranteed, but Schwesinger got 100%.

Higgins' deal with the Texans put the Browns in a spot where they had to give a fully guaranteed contract to Carson Schwesinger, who was the first pick in the second round. The linebacker ended up getting a fully guaranteed deal, and in what was probably not a coincidence, he got it one day after Higgins officially signed his contract. In 2024, the first pick of the second round (Keon Coleman) only got 95.7% of his contract guaranteed, but Schwesinger got 100%. Tyler Shough has thrown a wrench into things. The Saints quarterback was taken with the 40th overall pick, and he also wants a fully guaranteed deal since he's likely going to be the team's starting QB this year. If Shough gets one, then the players taken between 35th and 39th will almost certainly argue that they also deserve a fully guaranteed deal. For any player taken after Shough, they're likely going to wait so they can see what kind of guarantees they can get. (For instance, if Shough gets a fully guaranteed deal, the 41st player taken might ask for a deal that is 95% guaranteed and then things would trickle down from there.)

Once Shough signs, everyone selected around him will have a better idea of how much they can get in guaranteed money. This actually a pretty interesting situation, and you can read Corry's full take on it here.

The situation involving Browns running back Quinshon Judkins could also have an impact on things. He was the 36th overall pick, but after getting arrested over the weekend, he likely won't be able to demand a fully guaranteed contract from the Browns.

3. AFC South breakdown: What each team needs to do to win the division

Getty Images

The Texans have won the AFC South for two straight years, but will they be able to make it three in a row? Garrett Podell went through the division and broke down what each team needs to do to win the AFC South crown this year:

Texans: "Despite the tumult along the offensive line, there are plenty of reasons why the Texans could win the AFC South for a third year in a row. ... Returning pillars of stability at quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback and coach could easily be enough for the AFC South crown to reside in Houston once again in 2025."

"Despite the tumult along the offensive line, there are plenty of reasons why the Texans could win the AFC South for a third year in a row. ... Returning pillars of stability at quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback and coach could easily be enough for the AFC South crown to reside in Houston once again in 2025." Colts: "The Colts could make a run at the division title by simply riding Jonathan Taylor and a much-improved defense. General manager Chris Ballard beefed up Indianapolis' secondary with the free agency additions of cornerback Charvarius Ward (ninth-lowest completion percentage allowed (53%) across the last three seasons) and safety Camryn Bynum (one of four players with 300 or more tackles and seven or more interceptions across the last three season)."

"The Colts could make a run at the division title by simply riding Jonathan Taylor and a much-improved defense. General manager Chris Ballard beefed up Indianapolis' secondary with the free agency additions of cornerback Charvarius Ward (ninth-lowest completion percentage allowed (53%) across the last three seasons) and safety Camryn Bynum (one of four players with 300 or more tackles and seven or more interceptions across the last three season)." Jaguars: "Injuries have dimmed Trevor Lawrence's star power the last two years. ... Should Lawrence stay healthy, he should be able to thrive in 2025. Brian Thomas Jr., the team's 2024 first-round pick, had one of the best rookie seasons of all-time: he became the fourth rookie since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger with 1,200 or more receiving yards (1,282) and 10 or more receiving touchdowns (10). He and 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter could be Liam Coen's new Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. An offense with that passing potential could overcome a defense that struggled a season ago."

"Injuries have dimmed Trevor Lawrence's star power the last two years. ... Should Lawrence stay healthy, he should be able to thrive in 2025. Brian Thomas Jr., the team's 2024 first-round pick, had one of the best rookie seasons of all-time: he became the fourth rookie since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger with 1,200 or more receiving yards (1,282) and 10 or more receiving touchdowns (10). He and 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter could be Liam Coen's new Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. An offense with that passing potential could overcome a defense that struggled a season ago." Titans: "The Titans are a long shot, but there's a potential path for Cam Ward to be the Titans' version of Jayden Daniels. Ward is fresh off leading college football with 39 passing touchdowns in 2024, and he's being plugged into an offense much more suited to support its starting quarterback in 2025 than it was in 2024. "

For more on the AFC South, you can check out Garrett's full explanation for each team here.

4. Breaking down the Cowboys' running back situation

One of the most intriguing training camp battles will be taking place in Oxnard, California, with the Cowboys. The Cowboys totally revamped their running back room this offseason by signing two veterans (Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders) and adding two rookies (Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah).

As things stand now, it's not clear who will be getting the most snaps once the season starts because the position is completely up for grabs. With that in mind, Garrett Podell decided to break down the running back situation in Dallas.

Javonte Williams. "Williams' ability to pick up the nuances of Brian Schottenheimer's offense quickly, especially in pass protection, has the first-year head coach especially fired up. 'I can't say enough great things about him: the way he practices, the way he approaches practice,' Schottenheimer said on June 12."

"Williams' ability to pick up the nuances of Brian Schottenheimer's offense quickly, especially in pass protection, has the first-year head coach especially fired up. 'I can't say enough great things about him: the way he practices, the way he approaches practice,' Schottenheimer said on June 12." Miles Sanders. "The 28-year-old broke out for career-highs in carries (259), yards rushing (1,269) and rushing touchdowns (11) during the Eagles' 2022 NFC championship-winning season, but it's been a struggle for Sanders since leaving Philadelphia. ... However, he did stand out early in Dallas' offseason program, especially by making big plays in the passing game out of the backfield and hauling in multiple deep contested catches down the right sideline in a few organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp practices."

"The 28-year-old broke out for career-highs in carries (259), yards rushing (1,269) and rushing touchdowns (11) during the Eagles' 2022 NFC championship-winning season, but it's been a struggle for Sanders since leaving Philadelphia. ... However, he did stand out early in Dallas' offseason program, especially by making big plays in the passing game out of the backfield and hauling in multiple deep contested catches down the right sideline in a few organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp practices." Jaydon Blue. "He's 5-foot-9 and weighed 196 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine -- slightly undersized for an NFL running back -- but his speed is undeniable."

You can check out Garrett's full breakdown here.

5. Ndamukong Suh retires: Breaking down some of the wildest moments from his career

Getty Images

After sitting out of the NFL for the past two seasons, Ndamukong Suh has officially decided that his football career is over. The five-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement over the weekend, ending an impressive 13-year career that started in 2010 when the Lions made him the second overall pick in the NFL Draft. Although Suh was one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL for a good chunk of his career, he was also a controversial player who racked up more than $400,000 in fines.

Let's take a look at four of the most memorable moments from his career:

If you want the full story on Suh's retirement, we've got that here.

6. Extra points: Browns rookie arrested in Florida

It's not the busiest time in the NFL, but there's still a lot happening, so I went ahead and put together a small roundup for you.