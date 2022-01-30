Are you ready for another round of the NFL coaching carousel? Playoff football is fun too, but it's just as entertaining to follow coaching searches as several NFL teams begin the process of interviewing and hiring their next leaders. Some teams have already found their new lead men, but there are still five teams looking for new head coaches. Who is going to be this year's risky hire? It's going to be fun to see how it all shakes out.

The other facet of NFL coaching searches are the jobs themselves. If you were a hot commodity, where would you want to coach? You have players, quarterbacks, cap space, ownership -- so many things to take into consideration. Below, we will attempt to rank all of the head coach openings from first to worst, including a surprising opening in New Orleans. There's a new No. 1, replacing the Raiders after the Las Vegas went with Josh McDaniels, while the Bears (Matt Eberflus), Broncos (Nathaniel Hackett) and Giants (Brian Daboll) also recently filled their open positions.

The Dolphins are expected to have the most cap space in the NFL this offseason, but I have questions about this opening. Not many expected Brian Flores to be fired, but reports indicate he was on the losing end of a power struggle with general manager Chris Grier. The 40-year-old is expected to be a popular participant of the coaching carousel, which may indicate that the Dolphins made the wrong move in parting ways with him. Then again, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reported Flores was "incredibly difficult to work with," and that his relationships with those in the building were non-existent at times. Whether Grier or Flores was in the wrong, I'm walking into my hypothetical interview with questions of my own to ask.

The jury is still out on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While he showed improvement in Year 2, he again missed time due to injury and there were still moments where the offense fell flat. At the very least you have to admit that a quarterback change could be down the line. Miami does have an absolute stud in Jaylen Waddle and a defense that could be one of the best in the league. Plus, who doesn't want to live in South Florida?

The Vikings finally made the decision to part ways with Mike Zimmer after 20 seasons. OK, that may be an exaggeration, but it says something about the Wilfs that they give their head coaches a chance. That's something you should see as valuable when it feels like the leash on new head coaches is getting tighter and tighter every year.

It's a good thing ownership appears patient, because the Vikings may be facing a solid rebuild. The defense needs major upgrades and they are very strapped for cash. Additionally, Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his contract and is due $35 million in base salary, per Spotrac, so you'll have to be ready to present a plan for that position. I'm not as scared of the NFC North as I was a few years ago since it appears Aaron Rodgers could be on his way out as soon as this offseason. The Vikings never lost more than nine games in a season under Zimmer, so it's not like they were ever one of the worst teams in the NFL. You have some pieces to work with in stars like Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, but will have to be smart about how you handle the draft and free agency -- especially in this first offseason.

You might be surprised to see the Saints' head coaching position ranked this far down the list. They finished this past season with a winning record, after all, and they possess two of the league's best offensive players in running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas. The franchise also has a winning culture as they have not had a losing season since 2016.

Those are some of the positives, but the negatives with taking this job include a massive salary cap headache, as the Saints are projected to be $74 million over the cap heading into the new league year. New Orleans will have to have several of their high-priced players agree to contract structures if they are going to contend next season without losing too much of their existing talent. There are also questions at quarterback, as Jameis Winston, who led the Saints to a 5-2 record last season before getting injured, is slated to become a free agent.

This job will be more enticing if Tom Brady is retiring. That will help level the playing field in the NFC South, a division that also includes the Panthers and Falcons, two franchises that have endured a combined eight consecutive losing seasons.

The Jaguars have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, plenty of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick. That's great, but this organization's problems go further than money and draft picks. With all due respect, the Jaguars have been the laughing stock of the NFL for years. Fans even held a "clown out" this past Sunday to make fun of the organization for planning to retain general manager Trent Baalke. A plane flying a banner reading #KlownTown was reportedly seen above the stadium. During a stadium trivia segment, one fan even said "D.) Fire Baalke" much to the delight of everyone in attendance.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco says the entire organization needs to be structured differently, the whole culture needs to change. The new head coach not only will have to rebuild the franchise on the field, he's going to have to do it off the field as well.

The fact that Houston's 4-13 record was surprising (in a good way) tells you everything you need to know about the state of the team. That relative success was not enough to save David Culley, who was let go after just one season. That does not reflect well on the organization and could make it harder for general manager Nick Caserio to attract a top candidate. That being said, it is expected that the team will pursue Brian Flores, who is familiar with Caserio from their time with the Patriots.

Houston has an ongoing conundrum in Deshaun Watson, who was inactive all year. The offense has minimal weapons to build upon but might have something in quarterback Davis Mills. The Texans have some promising young players on defense (specifically Jonathan Greenard and Kamu Grugier-Hill), but they'll have to add considerably more talent during the offseason.

The positives of this job include the fact that the Texans hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also play in a division that is devoid of elite quarterback play. The division also includes the Jaguars, another team that in search of a head coach.