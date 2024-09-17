Two weeks of the NFL regular season are now in the books as nerves and inexperience begin to deteriorate for rookies around the league. The wide receiver and offensive tackle classes were thought to be incredibly gifted in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they have lived up to that billing thus far.

Here are the top performers from Week 2 of the NFL regular season:

Some had concern about Harrison's future based on how it played out in Week 1, but that is standard irrational microwave takes. Harrison made some contested catches downfield, but the first of two touchdowns was impressive, as he knew where the back of the end zone was and did not over-extend to a point where he could not get his feet down before going out of bounds.

Harrison finished with 4 receptions for 130 yards and those two touchdowns.

Nabers ran 27 routes on Sunday against the Commanders, according to TruMedia. He was targeted 18 times (10 receptions for 127 yards, 1 TD), which means he was targeted on 66.7% of routes ran. Watching it back, that's exactly how it felt. Nabers was snapping off routes and creating separation for a Giants offense that desperately needs it.

Fautanu almost threw a perfect game Sunday against a Broncos pass rush that really disturbed the Seahawks the prior week. There may have been some confusion on one stunt, but otherwise he held Denver in check all game. It was an impressive showing for a former college left tackle.

Alt does a really good job playing with balance and sealing run lanes. He is always calm and in control working through his pass arc. When Los Angeles asked him to work to the second level, he was comfortable doing that as well.

The Saints have been the surprise of the season. They made some schematic adjustments to give the rookie left tackle a bit of help, but he did an impressive job against a Cowboys pass rush that gave the Browns fits the week prior. He was credited with zero pressures by TruMedia yet again.

6. Zach Frazier, C, Steelers

Frazier does a great job of winning at the point of attack and opening lanes for runners. An injury thrust him into the starting rotation this season, but the second-round pick has made the most of his opportunity. His play-style, tough and rugged, embodies how Pittsburgh wants to play on that side of the ball. Although not dominant, he is a steady presence for an offensive line that has desperately needed one.

Verse saw the elusiveness of Kyler Murray firsthand. There were a few plays that he got the shoestrings of Murray, but could not complete the play. Most of the day was spent playing down the line as Arizona ran away from him. He wins in a variety of ways through power and setting up his pass rush-moves.

8. Dru Phillips, CB, Giants

Phillips and Jason Pinnock were all over the field for the Giants defense. The rookie was effective not only in pass coverage, but in the run game. He made some big plays in the backfield to ensure the Commanders were often behind the sticks. The game does not look to be too fast for him.

If Dak Prescott had the time, he may have found CeeDee Lamb open on a few go balls up the boundary against McKinstry, but the rookie held his own in coverage. The truth is that Lamb gets a few of those opportunities every game and often makes the most of them, which is why he landed one of the largest contracts given to a non-quarterback in NFL history. McKinstry played with great confidence and cleaned up in the run game as well.

10. Byron Murphy II, DT, Seahawks

Murphy's role with Seattle is a bit different than what he was accustomed to doing with the Longhorns. The Seahawks have him lining up over the ball and winning through power. He was able to collapse a leaky Patriots offensive line to the tune of four pressures while also proving to be an effective run-stopper.

Honorable mention