There are various reasons why a rookie might have to play, including injuries and simply being the best option. Reflecting upon the first six weeks of the NFL season, some of the post-draft notions about classes have come to fruition. The top three teams in terms of snaps played by rookies, for instance, were all consistently lauded among post-draft grades.

It is interesting, but probably not surprising, that the eight teams that have deployed rookies the most are also currently top 10 in the projected 2026 NFL Draft order. As teams start thinking about the future, they are attempting to learn which players on the current roster will remain and which positions may need to be turned over when roster construction resumes next spring.

Without further ado, here are the league's teams ranked, from most to least, by rookie snaps played this season:

Top five

1. Browns (19.8%)

Cleveland is the only team in which rookies have played at least 15% of the total snaps on each side of the ball. A total of 13 rookies have taken snaps for the Browns this season, which represents nearly a quarter of the active roster. Defensive tackle Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running back Quinshon Judkins tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and quarterback Dillon Gabriel are among the notable participants.

2. Patriots (16.9%)

New England had been discussed as having arguably the best draft class. To this point, the production has met the expectations. Nine players have taken snaps for the Patriots; four of which have played at least 100 snaps. Offensive linemen Will Campbell and Jared Wilson are shouldering the load on offense, while safety Craig Woodson is the key figure on defense.

3. Jets (16.2%)

The Jets were another team that was widely praised for its draft efforts and the group has delivered to this point. Seven have played for the AFC East franchise and five of those have seen extended playing time, including offensive tackle Armand Membou and tight end Mason Taylor.

4. 49ers (15.1%)

Only five rookies have taken snaps for San Francisco this season, but each of them has played at least 100 snaps, including undrafted free agent safety Marques Sigle. First-round pick Mykel Williams has gone from a complementary piece opposite Nick Bosa to a focal point of the team's pass rush.

5. Ravens (15.1%)

Baltimore is a unique case because it has received a measly 11 offensive snaps from wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. Injuries on defense have forced the rookie class to play significant snaps, including first-round safety Malaki Starks, edge rusher Mike Green and linebacker Teddye Buchanan.

Middle class

6. Titans (14.7%)

7. Panthers (12.9%)

8. Saints (12.9%)

9. Dolphins (12.1%)

10. Bengals (12.0%)

11. Commanders (11.6%)

12. Buccaneers (11.5%)

13. Giants (10.9%)

14. Seahawks (10.4%)

15. Falcons (10.2%)

16. Texans (10.0%)

17. Chargers (9.2%)

18. Eagles (9.2%)

19. Chiefs (9.0%)

20. Raiders (8.7%)

21. Lions (8.2%)

22. Jaguars (7.7%)

23. Cowboys (7.2%)

24. Bills (6.9%)

25. Cardinals (6.6%)

26. Vikings (6.4%)

27. Colts (6.3%)

Bottom five

28. Packers (5.9%)

First-round wide receiver Matthew Golden is the only rookie to eclipse 100 snaps played for the Packers this season. Golden is the fourth-leading receiver on Green Bay's roster. They do have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league, so there might not be many opportunities for young players.

29. Bears (5.8%)

Eight rookies have played for Chicago this season, but none of them have emerged into the starting lineup. The Bears are a team that could play rookies more as the season progresses and they become more integrated into their system.

30. Steelers (5.2%)

First-round pick Derrick Harmon missed some time early in the season, but he is the only starter from this class. In fact, Pittsburgh has gotten 27 total snaps out of its offensive rookies.

31. Chargers (4.5%)

The Chargers embraced several rookies last season, so there may not have been a lot of room for newcomers. Running back Omarion Hampton is now dealing with an injury. Production heavily skews offense as defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell is essentially the only contributor on that side of the ball.

32. Rams (3.3%)

The other Los Angeles team is also at the bottom of the list. The Rams are the only team with fewer than 5% snaps played by rookies on each side of the ball. Los Angeles already has a really young roster. The Rams have made one first-round pick, edge rusher Jared Verse, since Jared Goff in 2016.

They did trade out of the 2025 first round to pick up an additional first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.