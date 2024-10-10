What a difference a week makes. Only nine NFL teams had winning records this time last week. That number has swelled to 15 as nearly have of the league is now over .500.

Of the NFL's other 17 teams, 15 are currently sitting under .500. Washington (4-1) and Denver (3-2) are perhaps the league's most surprising teams that currently have a winning record. Conversely, the New York Jets (2-3), San Francisco 49ers (2-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) are three of the most surprising teams that have more losses than wins through five weeks.

While the road won't be easy, there are several teams with losing records that still have a very realistic shot at righting the ship and remaining relevant deep into the season. Let's find out who those teams are by ranking each of the NFL's teams with losing records based on their chances of making the postseason.

There's not much to talk about here. Deshaun Watson has been dreadful, yet the Browns continue to leave him in as their starting quarterback. Not much will change in Cleveland as long as that continues. Meanwhile, the quarterback the Browns drafted No. 1 overall in 2018 (Baker Mayfield) is a franchise quarterback, and the one that led them to the playoffs last year (Joe Flacco) is continuing to play well in Indianapolis.

Carolina's Week 3 win over the Raider was a mirage. The Panthers came back down to earth the last few weeks and will likely be sellers at the trade deadline. Miles Sanders, Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and Jaycee Horn are just a few of the players the Panthers could possibly deal.

The Drake Maye era will begin on Sunday, which should inject some life into what has been a forgettable season so far for New England. Maye's progress will be something to watch, but it'll do little to impact the Patriots' non-existent playoff hopes. Like some other teams on this list, the Patriots may elect to be sellers at the trade deadline.

The Jaguars showed some resolve last week, but Doug Pederson's team dug itself too big a hole after its 0-4 start. Jacksonville's offense should continue to make strides this season, especially if rookie Brian Thomas Jr. continues to put up numbers, but the Jaguars' defense may ultimately be what holds them back.

After a rough start, the Titans could be a team that sneaks up on people as the season progresses. The issue, though, is Will Levis and his penchant for turning the ball over. Titans head coach Brian Callahan should consider giving Mason Rudolph (who played the majority of Tennessee's Week 4 win over Miami) another look if Levis continues to turn the ball over.

I give Sean McVay and his staff a ton of credit for keeping the injury-marred Rams competitive in all but one of their games so far. But L.A. has probably put itself in too big of a hole to climb out of, especially in what is an extremely competitive NFC West. That being said, I'm not ready to completely pull the plug on the Rams, largely because of the fact that they still have Matthew Stafford under center.

The always-interesting Raiders are now going forward with Aidan O'Connell as their starting quarterback. Could this move compel Davante Adams to stick around? Adams did highlight the growth O'Connell showed last year. If Adams stays, I could see the Raiders remaining in the playoff conversation come later December. I don't, however, see them actually making the playoffs unless O'Connell exceeds even the highest of expectations.

The Colts are an enigma. They upset the Steelers in Week 4, but lost to the previously winless Jaguars a week later. Injuries were a key reason for Sunday's loss, as running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), defensive lineman Kwity Paye (quad) and center Ryan Kelly (neck) were among the team's inactive players against Jacksonville. The team will now reportedly be without wideout Michael Pittman (back) for multiple weeks. Indianapolis has also been without Anthony Richardson (oblique), but Joe Flacco has provided solid play over the past two weeks. The issue for the Colts is a relatively tough schedule and a late bye (Week 14).

It's crazy how quickly the Saints have fallen after their 2-0 start. Losers of three straight, New Orleans' season took another hit Monday night when Derek Carr suffered an oblique injury that is expected to sideline him for multiple games. With Carr out, the Saints are now relying on rookie Spencer Rattler for the short term.

Two years ago, the Giants surprised almost everyone when they made it to the divisional round of the playoffs. Can Brain Daboll's team do that again this year? Probably not, but the Giants did show some life this past Sunday when they upset the Seahawks behind rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s 129 rushing yards. The Giants have a tough schedule ahead of them. But if they can continue to run the ball, play tough defense and get solid quarterback play from Daniel Jones, they may still be in the mix when the ball drops in the Big Apple less than three months from now.

I don't think the Cardinals will make the playoffs, but I do think they will remain in the mix as long as Kyler Murray, James Conner and Marvin Harrison Jr. stay healthy. Playoffs or not, the Cardinals are a crazy interesting team in that they can look so good one week but completely off the following week.

Cincinnati currently reminds me of the late 1970s and early 1980s Chargers teams that had prolific offenses and lousy defenses. The Bengals have a shot at long as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are healthy. They just need a few more stops a game from their defense. Aiding my belief in the Bengals is the fact their next two games are against teams with losing records (the Giants and Browns).

Miami's season will come down to Tua Tagovailoa and his recovery from his recent concussion. The earliest he can come back is for Miami's Week 8 matchup with Arizona. When he comes back, Tagovailoa will have a new weapon to throw to in Odell Beckham Jr., who had been out with a knee injury. The Dolphins certainly have the schedule to turn things around, as nine of their remaining 12 games are against teams with losing records.

Gang Green will now attempt to become the first team to reach the Super Bowl after firing their head coach in-season. New York's next two games are tough (vs. the Bills and at Pittsburgh), but the schedule lightens up after that with upcoming matchups against New England (1-4), Arizona (2-3) and Indianapolis (2-3) prior to their Week 12 bye. The Jets are going to need more from Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall if they are going to turn their season around. New York will also probably look for outside help on offense to help aid Rodgers, but that won't matter unless the team gets it going on the ground with Hall and Braelon Allen.

San Francisco has lost three games by a combined 10 points, including last week's one-point loss to the Cardinals. The 49ers could easily be 4-1 or even 5-0 in a few more plays went their way.

San Francisco's early struggles have put them in a bad spot, though, as its schedule won't be letting up anytime soon. Each of the 49ers' next eight opponents currently have winning records. The Rams and Cardinals, who have already beaten the 49ers, are the only remaining opponents on San Francisco's schedule that are currently under .500.

A big boost would obviously be the return of Christian McCaffrey, the team's All-Pro running back who is expected to make his season debut sooner rather than later.