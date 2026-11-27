This Thanksgiving in the NFL was arguably the best in football history, as it marked the first time every matchup featured a game-winning field goal or touchdown in the final five seconds of regulation, according to CBS Sports Research.

There were plenty of heroes from Thursday. Caleb Williams connected with Rome Odunze in the corner of the end zone with three seconds remaining to beat the Detroit Lions; Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles capped the largest comeback (21 points) on Thanksgiving in NFL history with a 59-yard field goal to upset the Dallas Cowboys; then Tyler Bass knocked through a 57-yard field goal as time expired to move the Buffalo Bills past the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows on this holiday, however.

There were sideline spats, questionable calls from the officials, upset fan bases, and then, of course, the grenade Aaron Rodgers lobbed at the Pittsburgh Steelers on his way out. Mike Tomlin finally gave his thoughts on that wild situation Thanksgiving night.

Below, we will power-rank all the "Thanksgiving Beef" we saw this week.

5. Will Shipley vs. Nick Sirianni

Cameras captured Eagles running back Will Shipley having a heated argument with head coach Nick Sirianni during Thursday's matchup in Dallas. It's true that Philly's lead man is known for his emotion, but this looked a bit weird.

After the Eagles' incredible 39-38 victory, Shipley told reporters that everything was fine, and cameras just happened to catch a Thanksgiving family argument.

"Emotions were running high. Like on Thanksgiving, all families are arguing about politics and the drunk uncle," Shipley said with a smile. "I've got so much love for coach Nick and him as the leader of this football team..."

Shipley isn't lying. Apparently he and Sirianni were acting like best friends in the locker room.

"They were loving each other up [in the locker room]," left tackle Jordan Mailata said, per ESPN. "I was like, 'Oh, how come I'm not getting hugged like that?'"

4. Andy Reid vs. the refs

Thursday's edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen was a slugfest that featured just 23 total points scored. The bad weather made every play matter more.

With under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 10 apiece, Mahomes appeared to connect with Rashee Rice over the middle for a first down. However, the NFL headquarters in New York chimed in, saying it was actually an incomplete pass.

What do you think?

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid disagreed with the call and blamed "New York" for the reversal. The refs on the field had the correct ruling, but the league's headquarters did not, he said.

"Not one that I agreed with, but they said that this came from New York," Reid said. "It's not from these guys; our guys called it a completion — the guys who were working the game. I'm not quite sure what they saw. I saw he had control of the ball, and his elbow hit, then the ball hit. But he had control. Normally, in those kinds of situations, it's got to be clear and obvious. And to me, that was not clear and obvious."

This was a pivotal moment that forced the Chiefs to punt. Kansas City ended the game with two straight three-and-outs.

3. The Cowboys vs. their own fan base

The 5-7 Cowboys fell to third place in the NFC East with their Thanksgiving loss to the Eagles. It's been an embarrassing season for Dallas, as the Cowboys are the only team in NFL history to average 30 points per game and have a losing record through 12 games. NFL teams are a combined 75-2-1 this year when up by 14 points or more in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys have registered both of those losses.

Think about all the ways the Cowboys hurt their fan base:

The hiring of defensive coordinator Christian Parker was supposed to help turn this franchise from pretender to contender. He was touted as the opposite of former Cowboys coordinator Matt Eberflus in more ways than one, which is what this franchise needed.

The Cowboys were diced up by their former PRACTICE SQUAD QUARTERBACK on a national stage at home. Joe Milton III completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he had Tom Brady absolutely glowing on the TV broadcast.

Jerry Jones continues to back head coach Brian Schottenheimer, saying Thursday night that he wouldn't anticipate any changes: "No. At this juncture, we can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games and be competitive in my mind without coaching changes at this time..." Jones said, via the Cowboys' official website.

How much worse can it get? After the loss to the Eagles, who's to say the Cowboys aren't the worst team in this stinky division?

2. Sirianni vs. the fan

Following the Eagles' game-winning field goal, Sirianni went to celebrate with some Philly fans near the field. However, it looked like he wanted to confront one of the fans, and he was yanked back by chief security officer Dom DiSandro and another staffer.

Sirianni attempted to play this moment down, telling reporters that his staffers just wanted to get him back on the field to shake hands with Schottenheimer. I doubt that.

There was a ... let's call him a very vocal fan who would like Sirianni fired, in that section. Even after the Eagles won the game, he was flipping his head coach the bird.

There are other vulgar videos you can find online of this dude, but Sirianni definitely wanted a piece of him. Wouldn't that have been something? A head coach fighting one of his own fans moments after a massive game-winning field goal?

1. Aaron Rodgers vs. Mike McCarthy

Rodgers was benched by the Steelers this week, so he went scorched-earth on the franchise. He didn't exactly throw a tantrum, but instead went a different, more calculated route — painting head coach Mike McCarthy as an old, unhealthy man totally incapable of leading an NFL franchise during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Rodgers accused his now-former coach of a lot, from falling asleep in meetings and failing to prepare for games to failing to connect with his players. The breaking point, according to Rodgers, was when McCarthy broke down the team saying, "1-2-3 Packers!" at halftime of last Sunday's loss to the Eagles. McCarthy last coached the Packers in 2018.

Rodgers' public undressing of his former boss will go down as one of the craziest "beefs" in NFL history — and it's generated plenty of response. There are former teammates of Rodgers who did not approve of what he did. T.J. Lang called it "despicable," while Greg Jennings called it "distasteful." Even Tom Brady said Rodgers violated "the sanctity of the NFL locker room."

Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke out on Thursday night, calling the situation a "dumpster fire."

"I'm upset about it; it's a dumpster fire," Tomlin said. "And I don't say that in a judgemental way; I've presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years. But it certainly is upsetting, and I'm sure Steeler Nation is upset."

This "Turkey Day Beef" could hurt Rodgers' legacy, and it's a story that's not over just yet.