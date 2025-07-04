Throwback jerseys were all the rage in the NFL at the start of the century, thanks to teams bringing back uniforms that went by the wayside in the 1990s in favor of darker colors (San Francisco 49ers going to cardinal red, Philadelphia Eagles to midnight green). Turns out, fans and teams liked the old colors and uniform designs -- even if they were only used as a one-off during the year.

The NFL created the "one-shell rule" in 2013 to improve player safety, requiring teams to have only one helmet color so players would practice and play in the same helmet. Throwback jerseys went by the wayside, as teams that didn't use stickers on their helmets or had different helmet colors couldn't don a throwback jersey (didn't match the helmet associated with it).

Thankfully, the league eliminated the "one-shell rule" in 2021, meaning teams could wear an alternate helmet in addition to their current one. The alternate helmet allows teams to bring back their proper throwback uniforms, which the New England Patriots are already doing with the "Pat Patriot" design -- as their throwbacks haven't been worn since 2012. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eagles and Tennessee Titans were the next teams to join the throwback revolution.

Nearly 75% of the league has a throwback uniform now, and more are coming with the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints set to reveal new throwback designs in 2025.

Let's have some fun and rank the current throwback jerseys that were in the rotation in 2024, whether a team uses an alternate helmet or not. Last season was the most throwback designs the NFL had since 1994 -- when the league had its seventh anniversary season.

Teams that use home and road throwback jerseys from the same year/time span will be counted together (the Miami Dolphins are an example). This ranking is certainly debatable, especially the one that claimed the top spot.

21. Chicago Bears -- 1936 jersey

The Bears' throwback uniforms date to 1936, a modern recreation. This design has navy and orange stripes on the sleeves. The Bears also have navy blue pants to go with the design, along with a helmet decal with orange stripes instead of the Bears logo.

Chicago has better throwback designs it can use.

20. Las Vegas Raiders -- 1970 away jersey

The Raiders have kept the same uniform design for most of their existence, but the white jerseys with silver numbers worn during the AFL days are a clean look. The Raiders debuted the throwback in 2009 and bring them back usually once a season.

19. Minnesota Vikings -- 1960s and 1970s inspired

The Vikings have a classic throwback look to the 1960s and 1970s, pairing them with their current helmet design. The Vikings' current uniforms appear like a modern throwback, so sometimes it's hard to tell the difference between the two.

The shade of purple is different, but this is a nice look.

18. Green Bay Packers -- 1950-1953 home jersey

The Packers had an all-green uniform combination in the early 1950s, which the team uses as their current throwback design. The current throwbacks are with the modern helmet design, but that's changing in 2025.

The Packers are replicating their alternate helmet from the 1950s starting this season, although the final design hasn't been revealed yet. A new throwback may be coming too.

17. New York Jets -- 1968 road jersey

The Jets' current uniforms resemble throwbacks from the 1980s, and they also have a throwback uniform from Super Bowl III in 1968. The white jerseys and white pants pay homage to the 1968 championship team, with no patch on the front of the jersey. The Jets also have a throwback white helmet to go with the uniform.

In case this uniform looks familiar, it is. The Jets wore this jersey as their road uniform from 1998-2018.

16. New Orleans Saints -- 1967 home jersey

The team's homage to the original 1967 uniforms should be higher, but the shade of gold on the helmet (the Saints use their current design) doesn't match the gold on the sleeves and pants. The Saints are getting an alternate helmet for 2025, so this ranking could improve (although it may be for an alternate uniform instead of a throwback).

15. Atlanta Falcons -- 1966 home jersey

The Falcons wear a throwback uniform that pays homage to the team's first season in the NFL (1966), which they wore three times last season. The red helmets resemble a color scheme designed to represent Georgia and Georgia Tech, with the gold trim on the stripes of the helmet.

The iconic uniform is actually the Falcons' best uniform combination of their current iteration.

14. Cleveland Browns -- 1946 jersey

The Browns' throwback design goes back to 1946, when the franchise debuted in the All-American Football Conference. These uniforms were already sharp with the orange helmet, but became a true throwback when the white alternate helmet debuted a few years ago.

The white helmet didn't have stripes in 1946, but it's a nice touch to a classic look.

13. Detroit Lions -- 1934 home jersey

The biggest travesty with these uniforms is that the Lions didn't wear them on Thanksgiving last season. These throwback uniforms are perfect for a franchise that has been around for 93 years. The team's first jersey in Detroit was a blue jersey with gleaming silver numbers, silver pants, and a silver helmet with no logo.

The Lions perfected these throwbacks and they should never change. All Detroit has to do is wear them on Thanksgiving.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1972 home jersey

The Steelers are debuting new throwback uniforms this season, but the current iteration is from the "Steel Curtain" days in the 1970s. Outside of the block numbers, there isn't a significant difference between these and the current uniforms.

These throwbacks are still a classic, and never should have been replaced.

11. Seattle Seahawks -- 1990s inspired

The Seahawks have one of the better throwbacks in the game. The royal blue and apple green pops against the matte grey pants and iconic silver helmet. The team added a nod to its first stadium, the Kingdome, where it played from its inaugural season until 1999, with a commemorative patch inside the neckline.

These jerseys actually look better in day games. A road throwback may also be coming this year.

10. New England Patriots -- 1984-1992 home jersey

The "Pat Patriot" throwbacks are one of the best in the league, from the white helmets with the throwback logo to the red jerseys. This design is significantly better than what the Patriots wear now. New England wears these throwbacks twice a season.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1998 home jersey

Jacksonville did 1990s NFL fans justice when it debuted its late 1990s uniform design to commemorate the team's 30th season in the NFL. These uniforms were a carbon copy of the 1998 uniforms, with the 1998 logo on the side.

These are throwback uniforms that should be the permanent jersey.

8. New York Giants -- 1980s-1990s home and road jersey

The Giants have one of the best throwback uniforms in the game (we're omitting the 100th anniversary ones that likely won't be worn this year). The Giants brought back their "GIANTS" helmet decal or the first time since the 1999 season, also bringing back the blue numbers with the red outline on the jerseys with the "NY" logo on the collar a few years ago. The white pants are also worn with the red stripe surrounded by two blue stripes.

This is a perfect look -- home and road. The Giants have some of the cleanest uniforms in the game.

7. Dallas Cowboys -- 1960-1963 home jersey

The original 1960 uniform of the Cowboys is one of the best in football, and the Cowboys do the uniform justice by wearing them once a year -- on Thanksgiving. Once the original white helmets were added to the rotation, this uniform instantly became one of the best throwbacks in the league.

The white helmets were worn by the franchise until 1965.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1976 home jersey

The "orange creamsicle" jerseys are one of the best in the game, one the Buccaneers only wear once per season. The original look which was inspired by the inaugural season for the franchise in 1976. Tampa Bay wore the "orange creamsicle" uniforms until 1996 and then once per year from 2009 through 2012.

They should be worn more than once a season, but the Buccaneers are reportedly getting the road throwbacks to these.

5. Tennessee Titans -- 1981-1998 home jersey

Paying homage to the "Luv Ya Blue" era, the Titans' throwbacks pay homage to the Oilers -- yet were shelved this offseason. These uniforms were very divisive been Houston and Tennessee, since the franchise controversially moved from Houston to Tennessee in 1997.

These may not return, making the look even more classic.

4. San Francisco 49ers -- 1994 home and road jersey

The 49ers didn't unseat the No. 1 throwback uniforms in the NFL, but the 1994 throwbacks are one of the best alternate uniforms in the game. The 1994 throwbacks are actually throwbacks to 1955, which make this combination even more unique.

The black stripe on the pants are symbolic of the Super Bowl team in 1994, while the 3D numbering isn't seen around the NFL. The red and black are great for this set, but all the 49ers need are the red alternate helmets from that era to go with the set (although this technically is a throwback to 1994).

3. Denver Broncos -- 1977 home jersey

The "orange crush" uniforms are one of the best in football, starting with the classic blue helmet and ending with the striped socks. These uniforms were a staple of the Broncos for decades before they were discontinued in the 1997 season for navy blue and orange.

Denver wore the "orange crush" jerseys against the AFC West last season, a true throwback to 1977.

2. Philadelphia Eagles -- 1987-1994 home jersey

The "Kelly Green" throwback uniforms from the late 1980s-early 1990s are iconic, significantly better than the current uniforms -- which are very nice in their own right. Philadelphia wears the "Kelly Green" uniforms twice a season and could go back to that color if the Eagles ever design new uniforms.

This throwback is one of the best in the league.

1. Miami Dolphins -- 1972 home and road jersey

The best throwback uniforms in the NFL belong to the Dolphins. Miami's classic uniforms date to their AFL days, the jerseys worn for the 1972 perfect season. The home aqua uniforms were top notch, but the white road uniforms are even better -- and the classic logo remains on the helmet.

The Dolphins use their throwback jerseys as their alternate uniforms -- and who can blame them.