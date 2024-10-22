Quarterbacks have been a staple in the weekly rookie power rankings this season, but they are not present this week. Caleb Williams was on a bye week and Jayden Daniels suffered an injury early in his game. Drake Maye did some really good things, particularly his pocket presence and touch on the football, in his second career start, but a few poor decisions swung the pendulum in the opposite direction. The absence of top quarterbacks led to opportunities for others and the defense took advantage of that this week.

Here are the top rookies from Week 7 of the NFL regular season:

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 45 REC 30 REC YDs 513 REC TD 4 FL 0

Statistically, it was Thomas' second best game of the season but the immense potential housed by the rookie has been evident from the beginning. He was impactful at all three levels of the field catching a slant for a touchdown over the middle and then later on the receiving end of a 58-yard downfield attempt by Trevor Lawrence.

Phillips is in total control when in coverage. If he is in the game, the ball is likely going elsewhere. He flashed downhill in run support, dodging a block and blowing up DeVonta Smith in the backfield. A second play would have resulted in a tackle in the backfield by Phillips had he not been held.

Wiggins was known to have the speed and athleticism necessary to be a high level NFL player, but that has translated quickly. His competency goes beyond his ability to stay in-phase in man coverage. The Clemson product has shown good awareness to aid his teammates. His first career interception was just a mere few inches away Monday night.

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 60 REC 47 REC YDs 477 REC TD 1 FL 0

Bowers ran 39 routes on Sunday against the Rams. In those plays, he was targeted 14 times for 10 receptions and 93 receiving yards. He was a high-volume performer in a game where the Las Vegas was outmatched. With Davante Adams out of the lineup and Jakobi Meyers banged up, fans should expect Bowers to be a popular target.

Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR • TE • #85 TAR 24 REC 19 REC YDs 151 REC TD 0 FL 0

Sanders has not necessarily been a standout this season but he made the most of his opportunities in a blow out at the hands of Washington. Most of his moments were a result of him settling down in the soft spots of zone coverage or being motioned to the flat. However, down 37-0, Andy Dalton did find him on a deep post route. Fantasy football players in need of a tight end may want to look in Sanders' direction for help. The rookie out of Texas had six total targets over the first four weeks in the season. In the last three games, he has averaged six targets PER GAME.

Defensive tackles have to hold the point of attack first and foremost, but the best of the best are also able to stack and shed blocks to make plays in the backfield. Murphy has shown that capability, including fighting upstream to shoot the gap and stop Bijan Robinson dead in his tracks.

The defensive tackle group is starting to show some promise with Braden Fiske (Rams), Mike Hall Jr. (Browns) and others.

7. S Tyler Nubin, Giants

The presence of two Giants defenders on this list may come as a surprise considering the result of this week's game against Philadelphia, but both rookies are deserving. Nubin was accountable in coverage and quickly rallied to the football. Part of his job entailed cleaning up messes of others, as well as playing down in the box; both of which he did well.

Mustapha is all over the field. It is just as likely to see him making a play in the backfield as it is in the secondary. He came down from his deep safety position and blew up Kareem Hunt in the backfield for a 2-yard gain.

Most will assume that Bishop is on this list for his two interceptions on "Sunday Night Football" against the Jets. While those two players, were contributory, Bishop also did a good job in coverage throughout the course of the night and blew up Garrett Wilson in the backfield as well. The second interception should have been a completion over Bishop's head, but he took advantage of the drop.

There were not necessarily any splashy plays by DeJean, but he did his job. The ball stayed in front of him and when he arrived at the point of contact, that is where the play ended. His role has increased in recent weeks and Philadelphia is seeing a player growing more and more comfortable in that role. The future is bright with DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.