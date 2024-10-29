Week 8 of the NFL season concluded Monday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers overcoming the New York Giants. Reflecting on the games of the past week, CBSSports.com pared a list of 82 rookies who played 25 snaps or more down to the 10 rookies of the week. As is often the case, there were several others worthy of mention and a handful of them are sprinkled throughout.

To the Rocky Mountains we go for No. 1 on the list ...

Nix did a really good job throwing with touch and great ball placement. He was attacking all parts of the field rather than taking the checkdown every play. There were definitely a few balls that he should not have thrown but there were also a few downfield attempts that he dropped in a bucket that were just off the outstretched hands of Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Harrison took over the fourth quarter and ultimately had the reception that allowed the Cardinals to salt away a comeback against the Dolphins. Harrison made some catches in traffic and outside of his frame. He finished the afternoon with six receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown.

The rookie was in control when in coverage against Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. It was Josh Downs, who had a big day, that got the better of him. Lassiter nearly recorded an interception as Pittman slipped out of a break, but Lassiter could not complete the catch. The opposition completed 37.5% of targets where Lassiter was the primary defender for 25 yards, according to TruMedia.

In the first few weeks, Verse may have been able to fly under-the-radar because the opposition did not know what to expect from him. It is clear that is no longer the case. The Vikings were doubling and chipping him, running bootleg on Thursday night to keep the talented rookie off of Sam Darnold's scent. He beat two tight ends for his sack in the first half.

Week 8 was also the most excited I have been about Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson. He was firing off the line of scrimmage but, like many, struggled to wrangle Kyler Murray in open space.

McConkey found the end zone twice against the Saints. He has been praised for his route-running ability all season, but he did something on Sunday that has not been seen a lot from him. McConkey caught a jump ball from Justin Herbert, broke tackles and evaded pressure en route to a 60-yard touchdown.

Irving is really impressive in the way that he finds yards. It may look like he is going to be stopped for no gain and he turns it into 2 yards or he turns a modest 4-yard gain into a 12-yard gain. Plays like those can be the difference in a game and Irving has consistently found them in his rookie season. The Oregon product is also an effective contributor to the pass game.

7. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Commanders

The long-anticipated showdown between Jayden Daniels' Commanders and Caleb Williams' Bears delivered the theatrics Sunday, but it was two defensive players who stood out for Washington. Williams did not play well until the fourth quarter. Ironically, it was the second half in which Newton turned up the heat and applied more pressure. The rookie did a good job getting his opposition off his spot and forcing him to make plays out of structure. Newton has looked more comfortable with each week as he attempts to replace the injured Jonathan Allen.

The defensive tackle group looks more promising than believed coming into the 2024 NFL Draft. Byron Murphy II (Seahawks), Mike Hall Jr. (Browns) and Braden Fiske (Rams) all look to be contributors for their respective franchises.

8. CB Mike Sainristil, Commanders

Sainristil is a tough cornerback unafraid to patrol the middle of the field. The Bears targeted him five times but managed just one completion for 16 yards. It has been important for the Michigan product to step up for Dan Quinn's defense considering former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes has been a disappointment.

DeJean had a tough assignment lining up on Ja'Marr Chase quite a bit. Five of seven targets were completed but just for 41 yards, according to TruMedia. The rookie out of Iowa missed a tackle on Chase in space but later stepped up in a similar, critical spot. On fourth-and-1, DeJean traveled across the formation shadowing Chase before stopping him in the backfield for a 2-yard loss.

His teammate, fellow rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, is playing extremely well also.

Bowers is a well-balanced tight end. He did a good job blocking and sealing the edge against the Chiefs, in addition to catching five passes for 58 yards. It was not his best day statistically, but it was one of his better performances overall.