Success in the NFL is often dependent upon finding the right opportunity. Some are empowered to start early in their respective careers and others take advantage of a moment that develops as a result of injury, suspension or other extenuating circumstances.

The first player on this week's rookie power rankings took over for a veteran and validated the coaching staff's confidence in him.

It was a frustrating day overall for the Raiders, but Jackson Powers-Johnson more than held his own against the Bengals. He played with great balance and leverage, while also showing competency to work in space. Powers-Johnson is a powerful player who was able to dictate action at the line of scrimmage. According to TruMedia, he was responsible for 0 pressures on 39 pass-blocking reps.

The Commanders may look back on the 2024 NFL Draft as the one that set the franchise on a course to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been exceptional, but the Commanders may have struck gold with Brandon Coleman as well. The left tackle out of TCU more than held his own against a talented Giants defensive line. He played with great patience and balance.

Quinyon Mitchell was credited with two receptions allowed for 23 yards, according to TruMedia. The first surrendered went to Parker Washington for 11 yards and Mitchell was not far away. The rookie out of Toledo slipped in zone coverage on the second target.

Kamren Kinchens was the recipient of an errant Geno Smith throw in the end zone. His adrenaline took him from his knees to the end zone in the opposite direction for a touchdown. His second career interception would occur later in the game. Los Angeles has turned its season around because of another strong rookie class.

5. CB Cooper DeJean, Eagles

Philadelphia has to be ecstatic by what it's gotten from rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean thus far. DeJean builds speed quickly and is slick across the field in coverage. He made a great play over the back of Jaguars' Austin Trammell to break up a pass. The Jaguars attempted seven passes in DeJean's direction, but managed just three receptions for 36 yards, according to TruMedia.

Tarheeb Still was responsible for two interceptions Sunday against the Browns. Midway through the third quarter, Cleveland had the ball on Los Angeles' 4-yard line when Jameis Winston threw a fade to Jerry Jeudy in the end zone. The ball was just out of the reach of Still, but he managed to get a hand on it and tip it to Elijah Molden for the field-flipping interception. Early in the fourth quarter, Winston was trying to hit Elijah Moore across the field and Still jumped the route.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins and Cardinals cornerback Max Melton were a few other rookies who stood out in Week 9.

7. DT Braden Fiske, Rams

The quickest path to the quarterback is through the A Gap and Braden Fiske was consistently using his quickness to shed blocks and get into that gap. He led all rookies with two sacks and his five pressures were second only to his teammate, edge rusher Jared Verse.

8. QB Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Jayden Daniels completed 68.1% of his passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants. It was not a game where it felt like Daniels was in complete control and his anticipation was not quite what it had been in previous weeks. However, the danger with having played so well early in his career is that expectations rise and become unrealistic. Daniels had a great game for a rookie and continues to pace the field in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

9. TE Brock Bowers, Raiders

Brock Bowers has been the only consistent aspect of the Raiders offense. He has had five receptions or more in seven of nine games. The Georgia product has the second most receptions in the NFL and the 10th most receiving yards. His connection with Gardner Minshew seemed pretty strong, considering the ball was there every time Bowers came out of his break.

10. WR Ladd McConkey, Chargers

The Browns were dropping back into zone coverage and Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey were picking them apart. McConkey was settling down in soft spots and taking chunks plays one after another to the tune of 64 yards on five receptions.