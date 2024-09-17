Through two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, nine different teams have failed to secure their first victory. That's about 28% of the entire league. Historically, an 0-2 start does not bode well for the long run, as only 11.5% of teams with that record have gone on to make the playoffs since 1990. But there's plenty of football left to play in 2024, so which of this year's winless clubs has the best chance of a turnaround?

Here's how we'd rank all the 0-2 teams, from most concerning to most promising:

It'd be one thing if Bryce Young and Co. looked as if they were making strides. Instead, Dave Canales' group has been outscored 73-13, and even that doesn't do justice to their hapless offense. Mercifully, Young has since been benched for Andy Dalton. Can the veteran squeeze something out of their setup?

Sean Payton had us buying Bo Nix's NFL readiness in the preseason, but it's fair to wonder: Was he ready to endure Nix's rookie lumps at this rate? The Oregon product hasn't exactly protected the ball despite an expectation of conservative offense to start his career. Their AFC West chances already look shot.

Daniel Jones found Malik Nabers for some key plays on Sunday, and a tough defense held the rival Washington Commanders to literally seven field goals. Yet Brian Daboll's squad still found a way to lose. If it's not one thing, it's another in East Rutherford, and everyone seems as if they're on pins and needles.

Anthony Richardson is a walking highlight reel, but his superhero build and talent still comes with unpredictable accuracy through the air. It's legitimately boom or bust with him airing it out. Worse yet: Their defense is by far the NFL's worst against the run to start the year, and DeForest Buckner is banged up.

Lost in the understandable uproar over Will Levis' curious decision-making is proper credit for the times he makes something out of nothing. Still, considering the veteran talent they have on both sides of the ball, it's almost inexcusable they're winless. Fortunately, two other AFC South clubs are also 0-2.

Their top-five placement here speaks more to the dearth of AFC South treasure than real belief in the Jaguars, because frankly, the entire offensive operation has been dispiriting. Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson have been a dangerous combo before, but the more time that passes, the more their one-time playoff bid looks like a flash in the pan. Fortunately, their division may afford them more time.

Remember when they won the Super Bowl in 2021, then proceeded to bottom out with a 5-12 finish a year later? With Puka Nacua banged up and Matthew Stafford once again working behind an iffy line, we might be headed for a similar and sudden collapse. As long as Stafford is upright, though, and Sean McVay can get back to creating space for Kyren Williams and Co., the upside is there for a turnaround.

On one hand, failing to finish games is nothing new for John Harbaugh's contender. And we've seen MVP flashes from reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. Up and down the lineup, this group is still built for January contention. It's not wrong to be mildly concerned, though, considering the Jackson-Harbaugh pairing has always struggled to put away opponents. Just don't dare count them out of the AFC North just yet.

Few contenders start slow like the Bengals, so this is, in some ways, par for the course in Cincinnati. Don't get us wrong: The lingering Ja'Marr Chase drama and Tee Higgins availability questions are red flags. Discipline has been an issue. But if Joe Burrow is on the field, slinging it as he does, then this team is one of the toughest outs in the NFL, as evidenced by them taking the Kansas City Chiefs to the wire.